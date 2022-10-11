Top ten things to do in Sligo this week

1 I Wish I Was a Mountain, The Hawk’s Well (Wednesday at 10am and 4pm) On the day of the famous annual fair, the town of Faldum receives an unexpected visit. A wanderer offers to grant a wish to anyone who wants one... I Wish I was a Mountain uses rhyme, live music, and just a smattering of metaphysical philosophy to boldly reimagine Herman Hesse’s classic fairy tale. School performance at 10am and performance for families (+7) at 4pm.

2 Locals@Lunch with Michelle Fenney, The Hawk’s Well Theatre (Wednesday at 13:10pm)

The female led lunchtime series Locals@Lunch continues with Michele Feeney presenting a snippet of a project she has been working on called Re-arranged; a selection of some of your most favourite melodies, arranged in a simple yet beautiful manor keeping true to the original song but adding acoustic splendour. Entry is free.

3 The Simpson’s Pub Quiz, The Garavogue (Wednesday at 9:00pm)

Are ready to test your knowledge of Springfield’s most notorious family? The show originally appeared as shorts on what TV series? What does the J in Homer J. Simpson stand for? What’s the name of the Simpsons family’s pet dog? If you know the answer to any of these questions, then you’d be wise to get yourself down the Garavogue this Wednesday for the Simpson’s smartphone speed quiz. Admission: €5 per person / €20 table of four.

4 Dolly and Mick, The Hawk’s Well Theatre (Thursday at 8:00pm)

Come see this musical play written by Seamus Moran featuring Dolly and Mick as they return home from a gig. He’s a widower from Limerick, she’s a divorcee from Arkansas. They both know their relationship is in trouble. Mick thinks they just need a break. Dolly knows the only way to save their relationship is to give up the act. €18/15 (conc.)

5 The Sligo Film Society: Between Two Worlds, The Model (Thursday at 8:00pm)

The Sligo Film Society continues at The Model this Thursday with the French film Between Two Worlds. Directed by Emmanuel Carrère the film features Juliette Binoche as a successful author, relocates to the city of Caen to write an exposé on low paying working conditions. Admission €8 / €6 (conc.)

6 David O’Doherty, The Hawk’s Well Theatre (Friday at 8:00pm)

Here he comes again, trotting on to the stage with all of the misplaced confidence of a waiter with no pad. Is he going to remember it? Hopefully! There’ll be lots of apologising and some songs on a glued together plastic keyboard from 1986. You might recognise David O’Doherty from ‘Live at The Apollo’ and ‘8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown’. Tickets €22.

7 Flower Festival, Sligo Methodist Church (Friday to Sunday)

The County Sligo Flower and Garden Club are hosting their flower festival over three days this weekend. Entitled Heavenly Scent, it will feature mini demonstrations with tea and coffee available. Taking place Friday from 11:30am – 5pm, Saturday 10am – 5pm, and Sunday 1pm – 4pm. Donations welcome.

8 Community Workshops with Crash Ensemble, The Model (Saturday at 6:00pm)

The Crash Ensemble Community Manager and violinist Larissa O’Grady will lead a workshop that is focused on the design of a music experience that invites participants to share a space and brainstorm in a creative atmosphere and design new ways to present an experience for the 21st century concert goer. Booking is required for this free workshop.

9 Portrait Lab Family Day: Light and Shadow, The Model (Sunday from 11:00am – 4:00pm)

A colourful, fun family day led by artist Geraldine O’Neill for children of all ages and their parents. Using charcoal, light and shadow, take a journey with the artist and make your very own experimental self-portraits. All materials provided. Timeslots are: 11am – 12.15pm, 12.30pm – 1.45pm, 2.30pm – 3.45pm. Free admission.

10 Banjo Babies, The Hawk’s Well Theatre (1pm for 0-12 months, 2:30pm for 13-36 months)

There is a real treat in store in this joyous event as two of the world’s greatest exponents of the banjo treat our tiniest audiences to an exceptional one-off concert just for Sligo smallies! Ron Block and Damien O’Kane will delight and enchant babies, and parents alike showcasing a unity of their respective traditions. Admission €10 for parent and baby.