Tom says he will run for the Dáil for Fianna Fáil but only if cousin Marc steps aside

With speculation mounting in Fianna Fáil circles over the future of Marc MacSharry, his cousin says he will run for the party but only if the outgoing TD decides not to run.

Deputy MacSharry has resigned from Fianna Fáil but so far hasn’t announced whether he will run as an independent candidate at the next general election expected to be in early to mid 2025.

Thoughts have been turning locally within Fianna Fáil over who to select to represent the party and there is believed to have been heated debate in recent weeks over the direction it shuld take.

A post MacSharry era has been difficult for many members to comprehend and some feel overtures should be made to Deputy MacSharry about a possible return to the fold, especially in light of a change of Taoiseach and the possibility of Micheal Martin stepping down in advance of the next election.

Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo told The Sligo Champion this week he would seek the party nomination to stand in Sligo/Leitrim but only if his cousin was out of the picture.

“I will not run against Marc at the next General Election However, if he is not running then I will absolutely look for a Fianna Fail nomination to run.

“I feel having being involved in local politics for some time now and as a solicitor who built a successful business in Sligo town and county, I would relish an opportunity to represent Sligo in Dail Eireann.

“I feel strongly that I have the necessary skill set to put me in contention for a cabinet post and that is what is badly needed in Sligo.

“We need a minister with teeth who can directly counteract the East Coast focus for development which is so badly needed here in Sligo and the North West.

“I absolutely love Sligo and I feel I am truly blessed to live and work here but there is a two-tier Ireland now and unfortunately unless you have a Minister in a constituency you only get the crumbs.

“Just look at all Ray did for Sligo when he was a Minister,” he said.

Fianna Fáil will be anxious to hold on to its seat in Sligo/Leitrim and will come under pressure from Sinn Féin which will be looking for two seats given that the party is riding so high in the polls.

A strong Sligo town based candidate is seen as a must for Fianna Fáil to hold the seat held by Deputy MacSharry.