Told Garda he drinks all the time

A 36 year old man who refused to provide a sample after being arrested for drunk driving was convicted and fined €250 and disqualified from driving for four years at Sligo District Court last Thursday.

Daniel Fernandez of Sharcough, Coolaney was charged with refusing to provide a sample of blood or urine at Ballymote Garda Station on January 29th 2021.

The defendant, who was represented by Ms Nicola Delaney BL instructed by McDermott Creed & Martyn Solicitors, was in court with a Spanish interpreter.

Garda Denis Fitzgerald told the court he was on patrol at 1:15am on the date in question.

On Main St in Coolaney he saw a jeep driving erratically and not slowing down over the speed bumps.

At the end of Main Street the jeep put on the left hand indicator and turned right onto the road.

He indicated for the vehicle to stop, it slowed down to a crawl and he had to pull the patrol car across to stop it.

He got out and spoke to the driver who gave his name and date of birth.

There was a strong smell of alcohol, his eyes were glassy and when asked to get out of the vehicle, he was unsteady on his feet.

The garda said he formed the opinion he was under the influence of an intoxicant.

At 1:20am he was arrested.

His reply was that he was drinking and that he drinks all the time and said ‘f**k you’ to the garda.

A canister of alcohol was found in his pocket. The garda said the defendant put his hands on him and pushed him and tried to make his escape but failed to do so.

He was very aggressive and was arrested and brought to Ballymote Garda Station.

A nurse was present at the station and he asked for a solicitor.

Garda Fitzgerald said he was using abusive language towards him and called him a monkey. He tried to get up and fell on the ground.

He failed to provide a blood or urine sample.

Garda Gerry Taheny, who was the member in charge at Ballymote Garda Station on the night was asked by Ms Delaney why it took over an hour to charge her client and the garda went through the process that it takes including, Gda Fitzgerald contacting the central control log which is then reviewed by a supervisor on the system.

He said the process can take up to an hour and a half.

She asked the garda did he know where her client was from and he replied he was Brazilian.

He said he made no indication he needed an interpreter and he asked him had he good English to which the barrister asked why was it not in his statement.

The garda said that when he was informed by Gda Fitzgerald the prisoner was not giving a sample and he wanted to contact his solicitor, he found the number online but there was no answer to the landline.

He was offered a second solicitor but he refused, the garda said.

Ms Delaney said there was a number of points she wanted to make the first being the detention of her client, saying he should have been processed quicker.

The second was that he was a Brazilian national with an interpreter in court.

She said that while the custody record was extremely detailed there was no mention of the prisoner being offered a second solicitor.

Inspector Paul Kilcoyne said that from the evidence given, one hour is not extreme in the process.

He said in relation to the nationality of the defendant, Gda Fitzgerald was clear he was familiar with the defendant prior notwithstanding he hadn’t physically spoken to him but he had heard a conversation he was in and it was clear he had no issue with the English language.

He said both Garda Fitzgerald and Garda Taheny in their evidence said the solicitor’s office could not be contacted and he was informed he could have another solicitor but he refused.

The barrister said it was his fundamental right and it wasn’t referred to in the custody records or notes.

Judge Sandra Murphy asked how long he has been living in Ireland and the barrister said eleven with three of those in Spain.

Judge Murphy said she had heard evidence from Garda Fitzgerald and Garda Taheny and had taken notes.

She said in relation to the point of time and detention processing of him, she had heard the evidence and had seen the custody records and there was no unreasonable delays in the way the defendant was processed, adding these processes do take time.

She said in relation to the point of Mr Fernandez’s first language being Spanish, and in respect of the defence’s point that nothing was filled out, she accepted Garda Taheny’s evidence that he asked him was his English good and also Garda Fitzgerald had said he had overheard him speaking English and they had no doubt an interpreter wasn’t required.

She said in relation to the point about access to a solicitor, she had taken a note that Garda Taheny gave in evidence and she was accepting it and it doesn’t raise any doubt that she was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt by the State’s case.

She said she was satisfied to convict and took into account the defendant had no previous convictions. She convicted and fined him €250 and disqualified him from driving for four years.