Three years on, HGV prohibition in Sligo estates has yet to be implemented by Sligo County Council

A decision to ban HGVs from Cranmore, Doorly Park, and Cleveragh estates has yet to be implemented, despite being passed by the council in July 2019.

The prohibition of heavy goods vehicles (HGV) from Cranmore, Doorly Park, and Cleveragh estates has yet to be implemented despite being passed by the council in July 2019.

This ongoing delay led Cllr Declan Bree to question why it is being ‘kicked down the road’ and state it is clear someone in the council does not want to introduce the ban.

“Waiting three years to implement a simple decision is not acceptable, it’s very clear solicitors haven’t been instructed to draft the bye-laws, the decision of the council is being ignored by the executive,” he said.

He asked for the issue to be brought to Chief Executive Martin Lydon who he said may not be aware of how long it has been delayed, since the original motion predates his position.

“In July 2019, the council unanimously voted in favour of a motion which I had submitted, that draft bye laws be prepared so as to prohibit heavy good vehicles from using the road network through the Cranmore housing estate, Martin Savage Terrace and Doorly Park housing estates and Cleveragh Drive; with a permit system to be included to allow HGVs make local deliveries,” Cllr Bree said.

“The motion was agreed because councillors recognised that residents in the Martin Savage Terrace, Doorly Park, Cranmore and Cleveragh area are seeking the introduction of bye-laws to ban HGVs from the area.

“With the exception of the business parks in Cleveragh the area in question is largely residential. Residents are seeking the ban because of issues relating to pedestrian safety along with concerns relating to infrastructural damage, pollution and noise emissions.

“The residents are also anxious to have the HGV bye laws in place in advance of the new Eastern bridge being built. Residents understand that if a ban is introduced, regulations can be implemented making exceptions for lorries making deliveries in the area.

“The draft bye laws will have to go out for public consultation before any final decision would be made by the council. Residents in the area have been very patient waiting for the draft bye-laws to be published.”

In response, Senior Engineer Brian Flynn stated that as part of the Active Travel Programme the Local Transport Plan for Sligo is currently being prepared and that they are waiting for that to be published in March or April 2023 before moving forward with the ban.

“It is considered appropriate to allow this Local Transport Plan to inform any decision regarding the prohibition of HGVs in the study area,” he said.