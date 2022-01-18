Thousands gather at events in Sligo to pay respects to Ashling Murphy

Around 2,000 people gathered at Doorly Park on Sunday to pay their respects at a poignant event in remembrance of 23-year-old murder victim Ashling Murphy.

In line with walks and vigils held across Sligo and the entire country, the event was organised by Emma Hendrick and JoAnne Neary who said they felt compelled to do something to address the anger and grief that people all over the country have been feeling this past week.

As people gathered, lit candles, and prepared for a walk in the young woman’s honour, Ms Hendrick spoke to the large crowd and said that Ashling’s death made her feel “angry” and that this feeling has not subsided.

“I’m angry that she was just going for a run, I’m angry that she was doing everything right, everything that we are taught to do from a young age,” she said.

“Stay safe, don’t get too drunk, don’t run at night, text your friends, carry your keys, be aware of your surroundings, I’m angry that this is deemed to be the right behaviour and I’m really angry that I’m going to have to teach my daughter those behaviours to stay safe.”

Calls that women are “entitled to feel safe within our communities” led to applause from the crowd and she stated it is up to “men to stand up and call out inappropriate behaviour.”

“We all come here today to remember Ashling and I am asking us all to come together and push to ensure there are no more tragedies, there are no more women killed for simply existing,” she said.

Starting at Doorly Park the crowd walked together throughout the town and some placed candles in remembrance along the path.

As the sun came down and upon returning to the park Carmel McNamee, the manager of Domestic Violence Advocacy Service, Sligo, Leitrim and West Cavan (DVAS), spoke of how the unexpectedly short life of Ashling Murphy has left her “heartbroken” and that “we’re here today to let her family, friends, and community know we are thinking of them and holding them in our hearts today.

“I for one am struggling to understand why in 2022 this horrendous, violent, and completely unnecessary murder has happened,” she said.

“I am absolutely flabbergasted at how many events have sprung up over the last few days and I feel really proud to be with you today I think it’s a mark of how much we respect each other, I think we need to be really gentle and take care of ourselves and try to see some hope.”

JoAnne Neary said organisers felt something needed to be done to channel the grief, anger, and heartbreak people have been feeling but also to shine a light on the societal issues that need to be addressed and changed to ensure crimes like this are not repeated.

“We need to focus on eradicating the social norms of masculinity, the dominance and control that underpin this gender-based violence,” she said.

“We need greater accountability for the perpetrators who carry out these acts of violence.

“Our government needs to invest in resources for the prevention and responses to gender based violence.

“We need to move from a society where women fear violence to a society that fears hurting its women and girls.”

A minute’s silence was observed in Ashling’s honour before members of the crowd raised their voice in song with heartfelt renditions of Eleanor McEvoy’s ‘Only a Woman’s Heart’ and Donna Taggart’s ‘Jealous of the Angels’.