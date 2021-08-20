Those Nervous Animals let loose for Sligo gig

Those Nervous Animals, Sligo’s funk pop electronica merchants, are about to embark on a series of live events to promote the release of their new album, The Mission Sessions.

The first of these is a home fixture: at Andersons’s, Sligo, on Sunday 22 August. The venue is outdoors in a large marquee at the back of the nightclub.

Social distancing will be observed, the audience is seated and numbers will be limited. Tickets can only be purchased online.

The Mission Sessions was received positively by critics. The newly recorded tracks were warmly received (Hot Press hailed it as ‘a remarkable album’) and the combination of tracks from across the decades seems to cock a snoot at Father Time himself.

Rehearsals are reportedly going well at TNA headquarters, old favourites being combined with fresh material. “We are all very much looking forward to playing in front of a live audience; nothing beats that flow of energy - we have missed that feeling over the last months”, guitarist Pádraig Meehan observed.

To purchase tickets for the Andersons’s show, go to https://www.ticketweb.ie/event/those-nervous-animals-andersons-live-tickets/11275865?

The Mission Sessions album is available to order via Those Nervous Animals website thosenervousanimals.ie or Dublin Vinyl website. It is also available for download from all streaming or downloadable platforms.