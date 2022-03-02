Sligo

‘They don’t know where to go or what to do’ – Ukrainian mother living in Sligo fears for family back home

Inna Boldovsky and Olesja McGarry pictured at the Bridge of Light, Sligo. Expand
Inna&rsquo;s son, Dima (35) and his wife, Lera with their five year old son. Expand

Inna&rsquo;s son, Dima (35) and his wife, Lera with their five year old son.

Inna’s son, Dima (35) and his wife, Lera with their five year old son.

By Paul Deering

A Ukrainian mother living in Sligo has told of her fears for her family in Ukraine including her son, his wife and child.

Inna Boldovsky and her Polish husband, Andy Chrzaszez are in a constant state of fear as war rages in Ukraine following an invasion by Russia almost a week ago.

