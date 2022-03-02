‘They don’t know where to go or what to do’ – Ukrainian mother living in Sligo fears for family back home

A Ukrainian mother living in Sligo has told of her fears for her family in Ukraine including her son, his wife and child.

Inna Boldovsky and her Polish husband, Andy Chrzaszez are in a constant state of fear as war rages in Ukraine following an invasion by Russia almost a week ago.

Inna has been living and working in Sligo for just over a year having previously been in Manorhamilton.

Her son Dima (35) and his wife, Lera still live in Ukraine with their five year old son and there isn’t a minute that goes by that she doesn’t worry for their safety as Russian guns and bombs turn on civilians in an ever increasing bloody war.

They live in the resort town of Lazurnoe, near the Black Sea in the Kherson region.

Alogn with the towns of Skadovsk, Lazurnoye, and Iron Port they have been surrounded in an outer ring by the Russian army

On one side is the sea, on the other, some 40/50 km are Russian tanks. On the first day of the invasion Inna’s son made an effort to bring his wife and child to her brother in Poland.

However, the Russian military prevented their leaving.

“They see Russian military planes flying over the sea and hear missiles being fired from Crimea across Ukraine,” she says.

Her son, a builder, has told her they cannot leave, and that many buildings have been destroyed.

“Where they live there is no army or police to protect them. They have nothing, they are on their own in those towns. They don’t know where to go or what to do.

“There is a shop but it will have no food in a couple of days, there will be no supplies and I am afraid for my son and his family,” says Inna who works in Sligo for a local cleaning company.

She had a three sister also living in Ukraine.

“I worry all the time. Everyone is hoping that Ukraine can fight and Russia retreats. I am in contact with family and friends there all the time. They speak of explosions and civilian casualties and how supplies are nearly gone.

“They send me pictures all the time.

“My son went to his workplace to collect his tools but the building had been blown up. He has seen deaths,” says Inna.

Her last visit to Ukraine was only in January on a two week break and there were no fears then that Russia would invade.

Where her son lives there are no major cities nearby so they are hoping the Russian army will stay away but Inna reiterates there is no one there to protect them, no army or police.

It is worse at nightime, the fear of being attacked then, she says.

Inna points out that her country had never been afraid of Russia that the ordinary Ukrainian and Russian citizens had always been on friendly terms with each other.

There are many Russians living in Ukraine and vice versa, she says.

Inna’s work colleague, Olesja McGarry, an Estonian native who is married to a Sligoman, says she fears Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t stop if the invasion of Ukraine is successful for him.

“He will keepo coming, it won’t stop at Ukraine. He (Putin) wants the old Soviet Union back,” says Olesja. Both her parents are from Ukraine but they live in Estonia now. However, Olesja fears this country could well be next in Putin’s invasion plans.

Inna added that Ukraine was fighting for all of Europe at the moment nit just for its own liberty.

“It feels like Ukraine is a wall but that Russia can got further,” she says.

Meanwhile, a number of local events are taking place across Sligo to enable people to donate clothing and food for those in the war zone and those fleeing from same.

There are various drop-off and collection points across the county with listings prominent on social media platforms.

One gathering that has been organised by the Taiwan Ireland Association and a local Ukrainian group in Sligo will take place this evening (Wednesday) between 6pm and 8pm at Miso, Calry Court, Sligo.

The Support Ukraine dinner event is in aid of the refugees fleeing to Poland and for those in Ukraine.

Some twenty plus Ukrainian families and students will attend and share their stories at the event. Organisers say they have received essentials like 20 cartons of noodles, 30 cartons of snacks and children clothes which will be badly needed for those in the war zone.