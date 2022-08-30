There’s no room on the bus as parents and politicians demand changes to school transport system

A Ransboro mother of four who has paid for her children to brought to school in Sligo for the past 17 years, has spoken of her horror at being told there was no longer any place on the school bus for her two sons who are attending Summerhill College.

Geraldine Healy from Ransboro has paid €500 per year which comes to a total of €8,500 over the past 17 years.

A stunned Mrs Healy was sent an e mail from Bus Eireann School saying there was no longer any room for her children on the bus.

No explanation was given for the decision which was sent to her on Monday August 22. And, despite several phone calls to the Department of Education and a visit Bus Eireann in Sligo, Mrs Healy is still in the dark over the removal of her two sons seats on the bus.

She said: “We pay way too many taxes to be just dismissed like this”.

“The school bus passes by my front door but my boys can’t get on it.”

Mrs Healy is one of a number of angry mothers from all over Sligo, who will be holding a protest rally at Summerhill Car Park on Saturday at 2pm.

Their anger is mainly directed at the recent government decision to bring in free transport for children attending schools in the county-without putting on extra buses.

“I have four children and I have paid for school transport for 17 years including primary and secondary school.

“The reason I have paid is that we are not on Social Welfare, and we don’t have a medical card as that is the criteria for preference. This year when the portal opened in the Department in June to pay for the school transport for the year. I registered my two boys to attend Summerhill and I have paid for the year.

“I paid the €500 for the year in advance and I got an e mail back confirming the registration and that was fine.

“Then word came in July that they were going to offer free transport to everybody.

“I started talking to some of the mums who are on the same bus route and they said they had not registered but that they must get on and do that. They said to me that I would get a refund and I would get it free. Well I said I don’t mind paying as long the boys can get on the bus.”

She added: “I assumed because I had paid, and we had been registered that we were going to be ok because we were not late getting in. Then on Monday August 22 I got an e mail saying sorry but there are no places on the bus for Hubert and Patrick Healy for the year 2022/2023”. And they re-funded my €500.

“There was absolutely no explanation. I feel that whatever system they have in place just does not work.

“It is unfair that children can travel on a bus and then midway through their school time they are thrown off the bus and somebody else is getting on.

Despite repeated calls to the Department of Education, nobody has responded to Geraldine Healy’s concerns. And when she contacted Bus Eireann in Sligo where they have a “school transport office but it is not open to the public.”

As of now, Geraldine has to drive her daughter to school in Strandhill for 8.30 am and then come back and drive the two boys into Summerhill and back again.

Geraldine added that it seemed that Bus Eireann had extended the school route last year to include picking up children from Strandhill.

“The old bus route went from town to Scarden Culleenamore, Drinaghan, Ransboro and Cloverhill. Now last year it went to 50 per cent capacity because of Covid and I was told that the bus stopped round behind Bree’s pub in Strandhill and picked up children.

“I believed they are also extending the route into Strandhill this year as well but because I can’t get through to anybody I can’t get 100 per cent confirmation on this matter.

“The problem is that those in authority are extending our bus route into Strandhill which already has a public bus service which goes to Sligo on the hour and is often not full.

“That bus could easily take the children from Strandhill and that way my boys would get their seats because I believe the bus is filling up with Strandhill children.”

“I am calling on the government to look at the way they organise the allocation of their tickets.

“If I child gets public transport in First Year, they should be allowed to finish their education out on that bus. We are being completely dismissed.

“I don’t have an issue with having to pay at all, but I don’t think I should be discriminated against that I can’t get a seat on a bus because I am in a position to pay. We would not have an issue with our bus here if they had not incorporated Strandhill into our run.

“There would be seats on the bus for my boys and I know some Ransboro parents who have all got tickets and as far as I can gather, I am the unlucky one who has not got tickets.

She added: “Strandhill students should get one of those empty buses which runs from Strandhill to Sligo on the hour. I am not sure about this year, but I know that our bus did go into Strandhill last year.

Meanwhile, another Sligo mother has accused the government of further “discrimination” against parents who want to send their children on buses to the school of their choice - rather than their local school.

Grange mother Mrs Joanne Kilfeather’s son Adam started in Summerhill College on Monday.

Speaking ahead of a protest rally at Summerhill Car Park on Saturday at 2pm, she called for the government to put on more public buses to deal with the big increase in applications for places after free transport was announced.

The move has sparked fury among parents as no extra transport has been made available for the surge in applications for places on buses.

“I applied for the concessionary ticket because there is a bus going past our local school in Grange because the government says you must send your child to their nearest school.

“My son did not get a ticket and I feel that what the government did was a total mess. in announcing free transport for all children and then not putting on any extra transport. It’s a real lottery every year as to who gets tickets and is very stressful for parents.

“And this rule that because you are by-passing a local school that you have to apply for a concessionary ticket is badly out-dated. Our children should be able to go to the school that their parents want them to go to.”

She added: “Previously, if you were going to your local school, you were guaranteed a place on the bus. But I am aware of children who are going to the local school in Grange, but they have not got their bus seats because of the increase in demand after the announcement of free transport.

“It is true that by going to Summerhill we are passing by our local school. This rule about going to the local school came out in 1963.

“But we have a choice as to what shop we go to or what supermarket we go to and I don’t think we should be discriminated against if we decide to send our children elsewhere.”

Mrs Kilfeather said there should no problem in getting extra public transport to cater for the surge in numbers after free transport was announced.

“Other parents have contacted me about this, and the cost of a private bus is €100 per month which works out at €900-€1,000 per year”.

“I think there should be greater flexibility and they should use Bus Eireann buses to deal with the situation.

“And there are some areas in Sligo who have absolutely no transport. I am not looking for free transport. I was willing and am willing to pay for a bus seat.

“I think we should pay for it, and we have to pay for most things. It annoys me that because I have made a decision not to send my child to the local school but to another school that I have less of a chance of getting a school bus seat than the child who is going to the local school. I don’t think that is fair”.

She added: “In primary school if you get your bus seat you have it for every year that you are at primary school. “That is not the case in secondary school and there are no guarantees. And every year it is a lottery with transport to school. And I do know that in houses where there is more than child looking for a seat-one could get that seat and another who does not. And it is not right that parents are finding out very late about whether they are getting seats or not. But there should be more public buses put on and they are not in short supply.

Councillor Thomas Healy has demanded an “immediate solution to this problem which is a shambles” ahead of the public rally. Cllr Healy said this was the “worst year yet for lack of seats” and was an “annual crisis which has been made worse by the government announcing a waiver of charges for school buses without increasing capacity.

“This has added hugely to the stress and cost of getting pupils to school as parents who previously had bus seats now have to drive or pay for private buses. This is a shambles and shows a total absence of planning by the government”.

He added: “Parents and families from throughout Sligo have come together to lead the way on this and are holding this rally on Saturday to demand fair and equal treatment for every child in the state.

“This is affecting every school in Sligo and parents from throughout the County are asking for support this Saturday to demand a service for their children and future school going children also.

“Parents from Coolaney, Tubbercurry, Ballymote, Coola, Grange and beyond Sligo with pupils going to Kinlough and Ballyshannon are coming together and compiling numbers of seat shortages. We are demanding an immediate solution to this problem and the Government need to use all available and appropriate agencies such as Local Link to ensure that this school bus service is provided now and for the future.”

Sligo/Leitrim Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry branded the school transport situation a “fiasco.”

Deputy MacSharry said that while the introduction of a waiver scheme was a “welcome gesture” it needed to be “accompanied by detailed planning and a substantial increase in capacity.

“It’s a reckless exercise. It was inevitable that demand would spiral with many securing concessionary tickets who had not sought them in the past due to it being free of charge which has displaced many children of working parents who had no other option but to avail of school transport due to their hours of work

He added: “A proper impact analysis should have been carried in a timely fashion to ensure that adequate transport was provide for the increase in numbers.

“This should have been done last May not now when many families have no solution as the school year begins.

“It’s a fiasco.”

“Even at this late stage we must be prepared to engage with private operators or any civil or state agencies who have buses and qualified drivers to immediately meet the demand which has been caused by this poorly planned announcement in July.

“Savings for families are all welcome however this one has spectacularly backfired due to poor planning mis- management and a rush to grab the headline without thinking things through and providing the adequate resources in a timely fashion.

“I have been in contact with Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Minister for Education Norma Foley several times over the course of the last week in relation to the School Transport Crisis and will continue to fight the case until solutions are provided for the children of the many hard-working families who have been adversely affected.”

