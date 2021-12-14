There was nothing like a Joe show

All of us will recognise the moment when a song or a piece of music that we haven’t heard in decades comes on the radio and we are immediately transported back in time. The melody triggers the memories we will never forget. It’s like watching my childhood flash in front of me when I listen to Joe Dolan’s music. His music from the mid-sixties takes me instantly back to a time of joy, but also sorrow, as I sadly lost one of my best friends, John Gallagher at the age of 16. Joe Dolan’s voice is still there and conjures up visions of faces and places. I was privileged to interview Joe many times. He was an amazing, funny and witty man with time for everybody. Joe Dolan was born in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, the youngest of eight children. Joe’s childhood and teenage years were filled with sadness as a result of the loss of both parents. An older brother had also died from TB at the age of four. Joe was only nine years when his father died, followed by his mother some years later. Joe: “It was tough losing my father at a young age and then my mother as I was still a teenager. My older brother Paddy had a job and fed us. My parents were musical; my mother played the fiddle and Dad the accordion. I was always singing, even as a child. I would say the love of music came from my mother. She encouraged all of us to learn an instrument” In 1958, Joe left school and started work as an apprentice newspaper compositor with the local Westmeath Examiner. “Although I was happy with my apprenticeship, I loved singing and deep down my heart was in show business. I won a singing competition in the town when I was sixteen, and tried to get into bands, but I suppose inexperience was the problem at the time. My brother Ben and I began to learn to play instruments properly and in time we became quite proficient. “I finished my apprenticeship and joined a local band for 30 shillings a night, which was a small fortune at the time. Ben then decided to start up his own band and the ‘The Drifters’ were born. I was lead singer and guitarist with brother Ben as leader and saxophonist” In 1962, Joe’s glittering career began in the humble surrounding of Mullingar in the Irish midlands. “With a seven-piece band, Mullingar was a central location for all of us, it was the ideal spot to travel across country and Dublin was only 40 miles away. I was well aware of the pit-falls in showbusines, but had a trade to fall back on if the music didn’t work for me. Seamus Casey quit his job as a teacher and joined us as manager. We gradually built up a following and turned professional in 1962. “The name ‘The Drifters’ was drawn at random from some names we had. We then signed a recording contract with Pye records and had our first top ten hit with a cover version of Burt Bacharach’s song, ‘The Answer To Everything’ It was 1964, and ‘Driftermania’ was born, with Joe the central desire for female fans the country over. No doubt, the name emanated from the ‘Beatlemania’ catchphrase. “Groups like the Beatles and Rolling Stones were making the headlines in the UK, and their sounds were starting to influence the younger generation in Ireland. Ballad singers still had a future and we did our fair share of waltzes and quicksteps, with lively stuff as well. In the beginning the ‘Drifters’ were playing the smaller halls, and then Albert Reynolds, the former Taoiseach and his brother Jim built up a large chain of ballrooms, which gave bands the platform to be seen by thousands of dancers, and with Radio Eireann playing our music, our popularity grew. We noticed the crowds had grown, and we were suddenly in demand.” The hit song ‘The Answer To Everything’, was followed by a string of chart toppers including, ‘I Love You More Every Day’, ‘My Own Peculiar Way’ ‘Pretty Brown Eyes’ and It’s You It’s You, It’s You’. In 1969, Joe had his biggest international hit with ’Make Me An Island’ which was a top 10 hit in fourteen countries, and peaked at number 3 in the British top twenty behind The Rolling Stones and the Bee Gees. It was played non-stop on Radio Luxembourg, which meant that listeners heard it every minute of the day and night. Joe recorded the song in German, Spanish, French and Italian to cater for its demand. “I had to pinch myself to make sure it was really happening to us. I remember Pye record company recommending we record ‘Make Me An Island.’ “I wasn’t sure myself whether it would be a success, but it sold over a million copies and reached number one in lots of European countries and I sang it on Top of the Pops in the UK which was a big thing then” Dolan had now become a cult figure and sex symbol with a huge female following. He wowed audiences all over the world and continued to make records right up to the end. Thousands of women were left hypnotised by the sight of this well-built man in his trademark white suit. Many a time he was dragged off the stage by excited female fans who hurled their knickers at him brought to shows in their handbags. “We got mobbed every time and the police had to clear a way for us to get away after the events. “You see there was no security or barriers in those days. Everybody was out to enjoy themselves and the knicker throwing was just part of an act. “I always gave it one hundred per cent. People paid good money to see me and I adapted to changing musical tastes. I managed to have top ten hit songs in four decades from the sixties to the nineties” Just after Christmas 2007, Joe Dolan had become seriously ill and drifted towards that permanent sleep. On the 26 December, the great showman succumbed to his illness and died aged 68. He had been ill for some time and showed great fortitude in difficult times. The streets of Mullingar were thronged on the windswept day of his funeral. Thousands of people from all walks of life were joined by a ‘who’s who’, in show business.

His white suited remains had lain in an open coffin in repose at the local funeral home the day before, where thousands of the faithful had come from all over to pay their respects to a wonderful artist. They laid Joe to rest in Walshestown Cemetery, outside of Mullingar, on the 29th December 2010.

Joe Dolan was a decent man who hadn’t a conceited bone in his body. He shared his infectious enthusiasm for showbusiness with the audience and was a great joker. There’s an old saying, ‘True friends are the medicine of life’. That phrase would sit perfectly on Joe Dolan’s shoulders. Even though he is no longer with us, his legacy and music will always be part of me, hopefully for a few years more. I’ll always remember the first time I interviewed Joe on the radio by way of a recorded chat. He was so nice to me.

Obviously, I was in awe of him because of his status among my peers when I was a teenager. I finished the interview and yes, you guessed it, I forgot to press the correct button and no Joe on tape!

He contacted me some weeks later to see how the interview was received by the listeners. I told him the truth and without further ado, he arranged for me to talk to him in Mullingar when we recorded another interview. This time he took charge and sent it on to me. I have visited Joe’s grave outside Mullingar, and like I always do, I have a word with the deceased. I said in a low voice, ‘Joe, it’s Henry Wymbs from the BBC.’ I’m sure I heard a voice from the grave – ‘Ah, Henry – It’s you, it’s you, it’s you!’

Joe was always up for the craic and my guess would be, he would have answered it like he did.