Theatre returns to The Factory in Sligo

John Carty and Sandra O'Malley pictured before the performance of Blue Raincoat Theatre Company's production of Samuel Beckett's Happy Days at The Factory last Friday evening. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Blue Raincoat Theatre Company returned to The Factory Performance Space with a play that appropriately explores life’s relentless search for meaning.

The consequences of Covid-19 over the last number of years means that many of us are more than familiar with themes of loneliness, isolation, and the way we use routine to fill the empty hours.

For their latest production, the Blue Raincoat have expertly tackled a production of Happy Days by Samuel Beckett.

Featuring Sandra O’Malley as Winnie and John Carty as Willie with production design by Jamie Vartan, lighting by Barry McKinney and direction by Niall Henry, the production was originally scheduled for Autumn 2020 but was postponed due the pandemic.

This show ran from the 16th to 28th of February and probed into, as Beckett often does, the depths of what it means to be alive, grow older, as well as experience loss and loneliness.

In the beginning, we see Winnie buried to her waist in the centre of a mound of earth. As an audience member you are struck by sheer subtlety and grandiosity of the production design. Beckett himself in the stage directions outlined the mound should achieve a ‘maximum of symmetry and simplicity’ and this does just that.

Winnie has limited movement, just the upper half of her body, and is confined to the restrictions of the mound.

For me, restrictions is the correct word as her plight to find value in her days, following strict daily routines, and calling out her anxieties and queries in a search of reassurance reminds me of my own meandering days through the Covid restrictions that we were all subjected to.

There was something special about seeing this particular play as I returned to watch a live theatrical performance for the first time since the lockdowns.

Sandra O’Malley’s performance as Winnie was transfixing as she transformed what is essentially a 90-minute monologue with limited movement, into a spellbinding journey with so many parts and sections.

Like all Beckett, there is humour in it and through every well-timed pause, animation, and facial expression she manages to bring this character to life in a way that felt real and impassioned. I felt an overwhelming sense of empathy for this woman laying it all out and attempting to maintain optimism through layers of fear and uncertainty.

The only other character in this play is Willie, played by John Carty, who is in stark contrast to Winnie’s upbeat talkative nature. He says very little, and by the end barely communicates at all. Out of sight for the majority of the play, when he is in view the performance is quite physical and reliant on the specificity of Beckett’s stage directions. Winnie relies on his presence and his brief words for reassurance to keep her going through ‘another happy day’.

By the play’s second act Winnie is embedded up to her neck in the mound, the only movement left available to her is through head and eye movement, yet somehow the performance is fervent and intense.

In terms of analysis, Beckett plays can be quite cryptic with each individual taking a different meaning and each performance having a different atmosphere.

For me, at its most basic this is a production about the human condition and the things we use to get us through our everyday lives, especially as we grow older and began to face the end.

Winnie has a bag that contains many items such as a comb, toothbrush, toothpaste, medicine, lipstick all items that she examines in depth as they offer some distraction and highlight the mundanity of everyday life. In her bag she also has a gun, a revolver, which offers an alternative to the monotonous nature of day-to-day existence, she sets it aside, showing us that even though it may be difficult to find meaning in life that does not mean that we stop trying.

Samuel Beckett can be heavy but there are also plenty of moments to laugh, it can be dark and absurd, and it is up to each person to take what they will from it.

Blue Raincoat has come back with a piece that conveniently has a lot to tell us about what it means to be separated and isolated from the rest of the world and examining the passage of time. I am thankful that for the first time in a long while I was able to experience those lessons in a crowd instead of buried up to my neck in a mound of metaphorical restrictions.