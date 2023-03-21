The Spanish St Patrick’s Day parade with the big Sligo input

Brian Kearney with his granddaughter Kate O’Dowd-Kearney at the Oriheula Costa parade, Cabo Roig, Alicante, Spain.

A St Patrick’s Day Parade held in Spain and started by two Tubbercurry men in 2011 has had one of its most successful events to date.

Organisers of one of Europe’s most colourful St Patrick’s Day parades met on Monday to ‘do it all again’.

Preparations are already underway for Spain’s 2024 Orihuela Costa parade which attracted 25,000 people last week-end.

The sun shone on revellers from 20 different nations with the large Irish community swelled for a week by hundreds heading from Ireland.

The Spaniards in this region love to take part as Saint Patrick is Mercia’s patron saint and has strong ties with the Irish in the area.

The 90-minute parade included 25 groups ranging from floats, dancing groups, bands, stilt walkers, drummers and Mickey Mouse cartoon characters.

Fifty ex-Irish Army veterans participated and vivid colours were added with Spanish and Irish dancing groups.

The captain of Donegal’s 1992 All-Ireland title-winning side, Anthony Molloy acted as a guest of honour and Grand Marshall.

The parade was launched in 2011 by two Tubbercurry men, Brendan Gormley and Brian Kearney and the numbers have grown rapidly over the years.

This year’s event held as previously in Cabo Roig was the first since Covid-19 put a halt to celebrations.

Next year’s parade will be bigger and better according to former County Sligo businessman, Fianna Fáil activist and GAA supporter, Brian Kearney.

“Local police were fantastic and have commended us for organising such a good, safe day with businesses open to serve from 10am to 4am the next morning,” said Kearney.

“Not a single report was made to local police as per previous events. The young and old are catered for, all they have to do is enjoy themselves.

“Anyone who would like to join us next year from Ireland is very welcome and we are looking to increase the number of participants, as well as welcoming Irish groups who want to participate.”

Brian’s son Jimmy, who was Sligo raised and runs the Trinity Bar said the singing and dancing did not stop until the next day.

Jimmy and his staff were still standing after 18 hours of song and dance. He said: “I don’t know of a better place to be on St Patrick’s Day.”

One special couple who could not make it this year but have promised to return to the Orihuela Costa parade in 2024, 70 years to the day they first met, is Sligo’s Joe and Poppy Hunt. Bring on the party

Anthony Molloy remarked: “What a fantastic day. It has been a great occasion and I am thrilled to be able to lead the parade as Grand Marshall.

“I was so proud to celebrate our patron Saint here and see so many, many people with the green splashed all over this Spanish town.”