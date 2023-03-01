Sligo

The Sligo Sub Aqua Club celebrates over 50 years of deep sea diving in the North West

Sligo Sub Aqua Club was founded in 1972 and since then has been a popular group for those with a love of adventure and sea life. Our reporter Stephen Holland spoke to Club’s PRO Andy Miller and trainer John Williams about what it’s like to take the plunge, the club’s history, and local marine life.

Vinny Holland, John Lydon, and Gordon Barrett on a SAC dive in the mid 1990s. Expand
Sligo Sub Aqua club members have been exploring the deep blue seas of the North West for more than 50 years. Expand
Sligo Sub Aqua Club preparing for a dive a Mullaghmore in the 1990s. Expand
John Williams with wife Sally Browne after a dive at Mullaghmore. Expand

Vinny Holland, John Lydon, and Gordon Barrett on a SAC dive in the mid 1990s.

Sligo Sub Aqua club members have been exploring the deep blue seas of the North West for more than 50 years.

Sligo Sub Aqua Club preparing for a dive a Mullaghmore in the 1990s.

John Williams with wife Sally Browne after a dive at Mullaghmore.

sligochampion

Stephen Holland

The Sligo Sub Aqua Club (SAC) has recently celebrated 50 years of deep-sea diving throughout the Northwest.

With a rich history that has seen countless divers explore all the incredible hidden sea life this region has to offer; the club’s PRO Andy Miller and long-time scuba diver John Williams spoke to The Sligo Champion about the long-standing legacy of the club, building their facilities over half a century, and the social benefits of coming together to take in the wonders of nature.

