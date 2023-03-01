The Sligo Sub Aqua Club celebrates over 50 years of deep sea diving in the North West

The Sligo Sub Aqua Club (SAC) has recently celebrated 50 years of deep-sea diving throughout the Northwest.

With a rich history that has seen countless divers explore all the incredible hidden sea life this region has to offer; the club’s PRO Andy Miller and long-time scuba diver John Williams spoke to The Sligo Champion about the long-standing legacy of the club, building their facilities over half a century, and the social benefits of coming together to take in the wonders of nature.

The club’s origins date back to 1971 when local fisherman Fred Parle was speaking to fellow fisherman Noble Morrow about their shared hobby of diving.

Noble said he had always thought of setting up a club, but he never had the time, and that Fred should start one in Sligo.

This led to Fred putting advertisement in The Sligo Champion in 1972 looking for like-minded people who might be interested in diving, and having received a strong response, a meeting was held in Summerhill College.

Soon after, a committee was elected and just like that the Sligo Sub Aqua Club was born, and it has continued to grow and develop ever since.

“In October of that year, pool training and lectures commenced in Summerhill College and were keenly attended by a dozen or so people,” Andy said.

“These continued throughout the winter and then on Easter Sunday 1973 the club embarked on its first snorkel to St. John’s Point, coinciding with Fred passing his Club Diver test on the same day.”

After this, open water training became a regular occurrence in Mullaghmore at sites such as ‘The Head’ and ‘Thumbs Rock’, both still popular diving areas today.

However, in those early days, diving gear was hard to come by, but members slowly started to acquire the necessary ‘made to measure’ wetsuits and other gear that they needed.

Before long, the club would have its first boat dive and members got the opportunity to explore the waters of Mullaghmore and take trips locally to sites like Inishmurray Island.

By 1974, things were really kicking into gear and the club acquired their own compressor to provide breathing air to members and allow longer and more diverse dives.

“The compressor was housed at club member Danny McCarthy’s house where it still remains, filling diving bottles, for many years afterwards,” Andy said.

“This was also the year that two club members, brothers Francis and Aiden Sexton, discovered what could be called the ‘Jewel in the Crown’ of dive sites, Ballyconnell.

“They tried it out themselves first, diving at a spot now known as the Chimneys. Ballyconnell then became, and still is, the club’s most highly prized dive site.”

Until 1979, most of the dives began from the shore, but then the first club boat was purchased and a whole world of possibilities was opened up to the members.

“By this time, Sean Staunton was Training Officer and pool training was in Ballyshannon pool, so any new trainees had plenty of handouts and practical guidance to set them on the path to qualification,” Andy said.

At this point, the Irish Underwater Council (CFT) had not set up any qualification’s courses for search and rescue units within diving clubs, however some of the more experienced members would be asked to help search the waters in the unfortunate event of someone going missing.

“Nowadays, CFT runs full qualifying courses for search and recovery units. Sligo SAC is a full participant of this and has a fully trained-up team, run by John Williams, which is always on stand-by if needed by the coast guard or the Garda Underwater Unit,” Andy said.

John first joined the club in 1985 and says that today they have around ten people who are fully qualified by the CFT for recovery missions.

“We have a team ready at a moment’s notice, we got a grant to upgrade our air supply and now can have our bottles filled in a matter of minutes rather than hours,” John said.

John says that in the sad instance when someone has drowned at sea it is vital for the closure of grieving families to recover their body within a short time, and that even club members who aren’t involved in the actual searching will always be on hand to help with ropes and assist off-water.

John is the ‘trainer of trainers’ within the club and is now busily getting new members ready to train in the water, he provides a number of short lectures to get participants prepared for the sea, and starts things off in the swimming pool in the ATU.

“Diving keeps you fit, and it is as much a social activity as a physical one, we have people up to their late 70s still diving in our club,” he said.

Once members graduate from pool training, they progress to the shore at Mullaghmore, which John says provides a more realistic experience than the pool while still remaining safe due to the clement conditions at the seaside village.

John stated the feeling of diving is like no other and there is a sense of weightlessness that comes with exploring the beautiful sea life of the Northwest.

“The sea in Sligo is very clear unlike some other areas of Ireland, in the early part of the season you have grass and kelp beginning to grow, in summers It’s fully grown, and then later it dies off, you are watching seasons change underwater,” he said.

John spoke of the wonders of witnessing hatcheries of thousands of fish who have spawned and sitting in the middle of a shoal of mackerel with the water black around you due to the sheer volume of marine life enveloping the sea.

“In Sligo, there are crawfish, lobster, and crabs as the main crustaceans. Some are big and some are small and there are those who have been fighting and have their claws broken off but can still survive,” he said.

“Monkfish are beautiful to eat but are quite ugly. You can come in slowly and tickle them in the jaw, which they like, but don’t put your finger in their mouth because they have quite nasty teeth.

“There are eels in the rocks which are lovely to see, but don’t go near their home or they’ll bite.”

Diving weekends are a regular part of most sub aqua clubs and Sligo is no different, not only does this act as an opportunity for members to explore new places, but also to develop strong social connections within the club.

“Most divers would bring along wives, children, girlfriends and boyfriends, which helps to mould the club into one big family,” Andy said.

“Most of the best dive sites in counties Donegal, Sligo and Mayo have been enjoyed over the years. The club has even ventured to foreign climates, such as Turkey, Malta, Corfu and the Red Sea, amongst others.”

Since the early 1990s, the Sligo Sub Aqua Club has also been involved with the Spanish Armada Wreck sites at Streedagh.

This site of three abandoned shipwrecks of the Spanish Armada date back to 1588 and were first discovered in May 1985 and offer an incredible insight into this point in history.

Incredible artefacts such as Spanish Armada cannons, gun carriage wheels, and anchors have been recovered at this site. More insight into this fascinating archaeological discovery can be found at the Spanish Armada Visitors Centre in Grange.

“In 1996, Sligo SAC was invited to assist the Office of Public Works on dives to reconnoitre the wreck site, even though the wreck was well below the sand again,” Andy said.

“Thereafter, the club was licenced by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht as the only official dive club to be custodians of the site, to keep an eye on the site for the Irish Underwater Archaeological Group, and for any unapproved activity.”

“In 2015, an ex-member of the club found a large piece of timber on Streedagh beach, after many winter storms. As the timber appeared to be very old, he alerted a Sligo SAC committee member.

“Later that day, club members dived the site and discovered some exposed artefacts, which consisted of nine bronze cannons, a tar cauldron and a gun-carriage wheel, all in remarkable condition.

“Sligo SAC is still the custodian of the site and regularly monitors the area, even though the sand has covered up the wreck site again.”

The club is involved in a wealth of community activities and traditions, they provide boat cover for many water-based social events like the ‘Warriors at Sea’ swims and other events like triathlons, or the Garavogue and Lough Gill charity swims.

“Sligo SAC has also organised events, such as Try-A-Dive and some specifically for women. We have undertaken a programme for transition-year students and a Fun Raft race to celebrate the Sligo Borough 400-year celebration, which was open to the community. We also have a Memorandum of Understanding with Sligo ATU scuba club,” Andy said.

In recent times, the club has acquired a new boat and bottle bank through grant aid, such as the Sports Capital Grant and the Community Enhancement Scheme.

“A replacement club jeep was purchased last year in place of the old, rusty one. We are lucky to have forward-looking people in our club, who don’t just think of the club, but also the community as a whole,” Andy said.

The arrival of many new members to the Sligo Sub Aqua Club over the past number of years shows the ongoing interest from the community in viewing the underwater marvels just below the water, and appreciation of the incredible coastline of the Wild Atlantic Way.

“A possible Red Sea trip is being talked about, along with the odd club diving weekend away to various parts of Ireland,” Andy said.

“With the addition of this group of young-bloods, mixed with the older, more experienced divers, and a dynamic forward-looking committee, the future is looking bright for Sligo Sub Aqua Club.”

The Sligo Sub Aqua Club celebrated its 50th Anniversary last year which culminated in a celebration in Harry’s Bar in Rosses Point.

“That brought together many past and present members. The renewal of old acquaintances, along with the newer friends, all helps to bond the Sligo SAC family together for a further generation.”

For more information on the club, or to find out how to get involved, visit the ‘Sligo Sub Aqua Club’ page on Facebook.