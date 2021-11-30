The Sligo playground that’s been shut for two years

A leading member of a Ballisodare community group has hit out at the continued closure of the town’s playground amid renewed efforts to raise funds to refurbish the derelict site.

Katherine O’Meara, an organiser with the Ballisodare Community Playground Committee, told the Sligo Champion that the town has been without a playground for two years after the existing facilities failed a safety inspection and access to the playground was subsequently barred to the public.

“We’ve had a playground there since 2007 but it fell into disrepair and the gates were locked in 2019. There’s no playground in the community for children to play, no other services really other than a big field maybe to run around in. They’re going past this locked playground every day,” Ms O’Meara said.

“The old playground had problems with rust; the ground was in disrepair; the chain swings were gone. It was built so long ago and our population has grown in that time. We want to take out what’s there and we’ve planned a playground that’s much bigger and provides a larger play area for the kids.”

The group is calling on residents to help fund replacement facilities and has already engaged specialist companies to help redesign the site. While it is hoped that Government grants will pay for 75 percent of the project’s €180,000 estimated costs, there remains a €45,000 budget shortfall.

“We consulted a few different playground companies – two from Galway and one from Northern Ireland – and they talked us through a few different options. We mixed and matched ideas and redesigned them in a way that would give us the best play space,” Ms O’Meara said. Despite the challenges presented by the winter surge of Covid-19 cases, Ms O’Meara and her colleagues have organised a series of fundraisers to help make up the outstanding sum. Local businesses are also being asked to aid the project and Ms O’Meara is ideally hoping for a level of support similar to that of the solitary firm which funded the original playground in 2007.“We have a GoFundMe page up for the last month and it’s doing quite well,” said Ms O’Meara. “It has raised about €3,500 so far and our target is €5,000. We’re also running a raffle linked to the GoFundMe so for every €20 donated, you are entered into a raffle in which a three-month gym membership is the top prize. Other local shops and florists are also offering prizes in that.

“We were meant to get out this week but between Covid and testing, it was all called off at the last minute. The start of next week we’re going door-to-door with fliers and little donation envelopes for each house. There will be a collection point at Ballisodare Post Office, and we hope all envelopes can be dropped back by December 12.

“We were hoping to have table quizzes and stuff but it’s not to be. We don’t want to be holding events that are going to cause problems. We were planning to do big events in the New Year but it’s looking like that’s not going to be much of an option for us. We’re just hoping to get the €45,000 together.

“We’re pleading with people to give whatever they can. I know coming up to Christmas it’s not easy.” The deadline for the State grant application is in mid-February, meaning that the bulk of fundraising must be done by then. We were hoping to get as much as we could by the end of the year. Fundraising during Covid is understandably difficult, but we have been met with great enthusiasm and people have been very generous,” she added.