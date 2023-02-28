The Sligo Engineering Fair returns this March… With robots!

Some of the family fun activities at last year's Sligo Engineering Fair.

Some of the family fun activities at last year's Sligo Engineering Fair.

The Sligo Engineering Fair will return for its fifth annual event on Sunday March 5 at Atlantic Technological University Sligo campus from 12pm to 5pm.

The Sligo Engineering Fair is produced by ATU in association with Science Foundation Ireland, Engineers Ireland NW and global healthcare company Abbott.

This year’s fair has a robotic focus and will examine how robots and automation are changing the way we work, live and play!

Attendees will be greeted by some intergalactic celebrity robots including Star Wars’ RTD2 and a Dalek from Dr Who!

The Engineering Fair at ATU Sligo will also include a wide range of performances, interactive displays workshops and demonstrations for all the family to enjoy. Design, Build, Discovery and lots of fun is guaranteed for both children and adults.

Highlights of the packed programme of events will be a mini 'Robots War”, fan-powered car workshops, 3D printing demonstrations and Lego workshops with Bricks4Kids.

This year will also see the return of Abbott’s Engineering Room. This will give attendees an exciting experience with hands-on engineering experiments and interactive stations for attendees to learn about different aspects of STEM.

Niall Plunkett, site director of Abbott’s diagnostics business in Sligo, welcomed the return of the fair: “At Abbott we are committed to building the diverse, innovative workforce of tomorrow, and an important part of this work is inspiring the youth of today to become the innovators and inventors that will lead the future of healthcare.

“Creating enthusiasm and excitement for engineering in our young people is a fantastic way to support this goal. We are delighted to be working with ATU Sligo once again and look forward to welcoming the community to the Sligo Engineering Fair.”

Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of SFI’s Science for Society Programme said: “SFI is delighted to work with the Atlantic Technological University and support the Sligo Engineering Fair through the SFI Discover Programme.

“Family-friendly events such as these provide important opportunities for a diversity of audiences to enjoy science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), and awaken their curiosity. They can also inspire our young people to explore exciting careers in STEM, which in turn supports Ireland’s future skills needs, shaping a better tomorrow for all.”

Head of College and Head of Faculty of Engineering & Design at ATU Sligo, Una Parsons said the event will highlight the breadth and scale of engineering activity in the region.

“Automation and robotics are no longer a thing of sci-fi movies but are part of our everyday life,” she said.

“While the primary aim of this event is to promote engineering and technology careers to young people, particularly female students who we want to get more involved in STEM. This event aims to illuminate the public about the developments in robotic engineering and how Sligo and the western region are at the forefront of automated manufacturing in Ireland.

“The event will also equip the younger generation with a better understanding of just how expansive and fun engineering can be.”

This event is free to all however please note that to ensure your spot in the fair, you must book your tickets at sligoengineeringfair.ie.

The website also highlights some of the fascinating exhibits and activities the fair has to offer.