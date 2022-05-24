The role of medical inquests is the focus of new book by solicitors

Over the last 20 years there have been massive changes in the law around medical inquests and often interacting and understanding these areas can be complex and alienating.

However, Roger Murray, head of the Clinical Negligence Unit of Callan Tansey Solicitors in Sligo, has co-authored a book which he hopes can act as a guide to those who must interact with these services and outline all the changes that have come into the system since the last major book in this area was published in 2000.

Medical Inquests was written by Roger Murray along with David O’Malley, a partner at Callan Tansey in Ballina, and Doireann O’Mahony, a barrister based in Dublin and Cork who specialises in medical law.

Roger outlined some of the biggest changes to law regarding medical inquests, such as the 2003 European Convention on Human Rights which obliged the State to carry out effective death investigations.

Prior to this medical inquests were primarily based on the 1962 Coroners Act which Roger said up to this point was deficient.

“It didn’t really have any teeth, if someone didn’t want to appear to give evidence the fine for non-appearance was just €6.35 and only two medical witnesses could be called. This meant if a patient died in hospital and a pathologist was giving evidence only one other doctor could give evidence, that clearly was not an effective death investigation,” he said.

“The law changed in 2005 and now there is a €1,500 fine if someone doesn’t attend and unlimited witnesses can be called.”

The book uses real examples to outline how the medical inquiry system works in Ireland with Roger highlighting cases surrounding the death of women in childbirth.

Roger spoke about how major changes to legislation came about due to the inquest into the death of Svita Halappanavar in Galway who died from sepsis after her request for an abortion was denied under legal ground in 2012.

He also highlighted two tragic maternal deaths in Sligo, those of Sally Rowlette and Dhara Kivlehan whose inquests were heard over 10 days with dozens of medical experts and witnesses in 2014.

Roger said that Ms Kivlehan died during childbirth in 2010 and had been transported to Belfast for treatment and due to questions around whether the inquest should take place in Sligo or Northern Ireland it was delayed for a number of years.

“That inquest had a verdict of medical misadventure and gave five strong recommendations that have undoubtedly helped to save lives,” he said.

“But what is sad about it is in the in-between time Sally Rowlette died and you might ask the question if the inquest had been held earlier in such a thorough and public fashion perhaps there could have been some learning that might have helped Sally’s situation.”

Campaigners highlighted that between the years 2010-2014 27 women died in childbirth around the country but that only three of them were the subject of medical inquests and in 2019 a new law was introduced which stated there would be automatic medical inquests for maternal deaths as well as those who die while in State custody.

Roger stated that after this it became clear medical inquests were becoming a category in their own terms due to the length of time they would take, the number of witnesses involved, the huge level of public interest, and wide reaching impact of their outcome.

The 2019 legislation also gave coroners new powers such as the ability to secure a search warrant and documentation as well as holding somebody in contempt of court.

However, Roger stated there may be still need for further reform as the structure of medical inquests is still very much based on the 1962 Coroners Act.

“In 2000, the coroners themselves gave about 200 recommendations to the Government which included the establishment of a central coroners system and a chief coroner over the whole country,” he said.

“In large measure coroners have day jobs as lawyers or doctors so they need to be properly supported. Those recommendations gave rise to the Coroners Bill in 2007 but with the recession it very much withered on the vine and never came to fruition.

“We would add our voice for the 2007 Act to be reinstated and for a properly resourced and supported coroners structure to be introduced.”

Roger says that as it stands coroners must to a large degree use their own discretion as to how to run their court and that this can lead to massive variation around the country in terms of practice.

He stated a potential reform would be to mimic a law in the UK called the Prevention of Future Death Reports which is a system whereby if a dangerous medical practice is identified it is submitted to the relevant health authority and they must write back within seven weeks confirming what has been done to remedy it.

“In Ireland, recommendations of a coroner or jury have a moral authority but there is no statutory obligation to follow up on what’s being said, so we think there should be legislation ensuring recommendations are acted upon,” he said.

Over the last number of decades Ireland has changed in many ways and Roger says that in a world where people have more access to information, they are much more likely to do their research when it comes to medicine and malpractice.

“Today people are much more likely to question knowledge than they were 20 or 30 years ago and we have seen massive changes in relation to societal attitudes,” he said.

“Before the 2019 Act when reporting a death to the coroner, medics did not have to give the full facts, only reasonable information. But now the bar is set very high in terms of information required.

“The coroners discretion to hold an inquest was also massively strengthened by the 2019 Act and more and more you are seeing families petition coroners for inquests to take place.”

Rogers says that what sets inquests apart from other legal proceedings in Ireland is that it is an inquisitorial system rather than adversarial one. It is the coroner who decides who gives evidence and who is to be called upon.

“Inquests really work in their ability to get to the truth and to provide learning. In a criminal case sometimes the truth can get lost along the way. It’s a contest between two parties, whereas in properly run inquests the truth remains the central focus and that has a real benefit and value,” he said.

“The big thing to emphasise is the learning opportunism that arises out of inquests. They provide a healing opportunity for families and to get an explanation for the loss of a loved one, but on a broader level there can be learning so people avoid repeating past mistakes.”

Roger believes that using real stories in the book helps to outline the way the inquiry system works and this book fills an important gap stating jargon has been kept to a minimum.

“In the last 22 years there have been massive changes into the way these inquests are run. It is not a dense academic book and it gives practical examples of inquests and cases that we have encountered. It’s aimed at anyone who has to interact with the coroner’s office, and we hope that a lay person can pick it up and find out what is going to happen at a medical inquest,” he said.

”It is also aimed at lawyers who might be representing families, doctors, or hospitals and it can act as an aid to sitting coroners who have to navigate the system.”

Medical Inquests is available to purchase from Liber Bookstore and directly from the publisher Clarus Press at www.claruspress.ie