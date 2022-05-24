Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The role of medical inquests is the focus of new book by solicitors

Solicitor Roger Murray has co-authored a new book which outlines medical inquest for coroners, lawyers and laypeople. Stephen Holland reports

Roger Murray SC at the launch of the book in Ballina last Friday. Expand

Close

Roger Murray SC at the launch of the book in Ballina last Friday.

Roger Murray SC at the launch of the book in Ballina last Friday.

Roger Murray SC at the launch of the book in Ballina last Friday.

sligochampion

Over the last 20 years there have been massive changes in the law around medical inquests and often interacting and understanding these areas can be complex and alienating.

However, Roger Murray, head of the Clinical Negligence Unit of Callan Tansey Solicitors in Sligo, has co-authored a book which he hopes can act as a guide to those who must interact with these services and outline all the changes that have come into the system since the last major book in this area was published in 2000.

Privacy