Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.7°C Dublin

The perils of the fast fashion industry

Aoife Banks talks to Stephen Holland about the changing world of the fashion industry and where consumers have a crucial role to play in ensuring that what we buy is ethically sound and from sustainable sources

Aoife pictured with garment workers in the Dhaka garment factory. Expand
Aoife Banks. Expand

Close

Aoife pictured with garment workers in the Dhaka garment factory.

Aoife pictured with garment workers in the Dhaka garment factory.

Aoife Banks.

Aoife Banks.

/

Aoife pictured with garment workers in the Dhaka garment factory.

sligochampion

Stephen Holland

Last July, the Kilkenny County Council Arts Office appointed Aoife as their Emerging Curator in Residence to curate three exhibitions throughout the year.

The first exhibition ‘Shiftings’ explored the “untold stories of Ireland’s colonial past” and highlighted “our collective cultural memory through queer, feminist, and decolonial perspectives”.

The next exhibition currently in development focuses on “what the future may hold from a social and cultural perspective”.

Aoife, alluded to the possibility of an all environmentally friendly future, says the project could look at “what a society that only uses all sustainably cotton mills would look like”.

This is Sligo Newsletter

A weekly update on Sligo's leading stories in news and sport, straight to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy