The perils of the fast fashion industry

Last July, the Kilkenny County Council Arts Office appointed Aoife as their Emerging Curator in Residence to curate three exhibitions throughout the year.

The first exhibition ‘Shiftings’ explored the “untold stories of Ireland’s colonial past” and highlighted “our collective cultural memory through queer, feminist, and decolonial perspectives”.

The next exhibition currently in development focuses on “what the future may hold from a social and cultural perspective”.

Aoife, alluded to the possibility of an all environmentally friendly future, says the project could look at “what a society that only uses all sustainably cotton mills would look like”.