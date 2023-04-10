The night the Devil appeared in Sligo’s Summerhill College to a shocked priest

The last Saturday before the Easter holidays in 1973 was Eurovision night. The 18th annual mega TV event was coming from Luxembourg and was a somewhat more significant occasion in the early seventies than it became in later decades.

Maxi sang the Irish entry finishing 10th, 49 votes behind the triumphant home country who retained the title with 129.

The old Summerhill College building with the Chapel on the ground floor (right.)

The old Summerhill College building with the Chapel on the ground floor (right.)

Spain came second on 125 and the United Kingdom’s Cliff Richard was third with 123 points.

Meanwhile, back in Sligo, in Summerhill College, the sixth-year boys were entertaining the girls from the local Mercy Convent at the in-thing at the time, a “Hop”.

The boarders in the dormitories at Summerhill College in the 1960s.

The boarders in the dormitories at Summerhill College in the 1960s.

For this event they had commandeered the Concert Hall where the single channel black and white TV was viewed.

Because of events in Luxembourg this precious apparatus was relocated to the ‘Ref.’

This was the name the boys called the refectory or dining room where 200 hungry teenagers swallowed down three square meals every day.

The operation of moving the television had to be carried out as soon as the evening supper had been finished especially as it took time for the rabbit ears indoor aerial to get the right signal so that an adequate picture could be secured for the grand event.

Saturday night was turning into an eventful night with the sound of DJ Marty Probst’s records coming up the Long Corridor and the old black and white TV filling the ‘Ref’ with flashing blue white light to the rows of boys enthralled by the sounds and scenes of Eurovision.

Seating was, as with all things in the College, settled by seniority. The ‘Chaws’ (as First Years were known) were at the very rear of the room having to strain to make out the picture on the small screen quite a distance from them.

The inside of the Chapel at Summerhill College.

The inside of the Chapel at Summerhill College.

As the presenter was announcing the voting the door at the rear of the ‘Ref’ where the ‘Chaws’ were seated opened and the President, Canon Thomas Finnegan, later to become Bishop of Killala, walked in.

He stood at the door looking very pale and somewhat ill at ease. He came in a few steps, then shook his head and turned and left.

No one made any remark. As his room was directly over the “Ref” it was presumed Canon Finnegan was looking to see what was causing such a rumpus so late on a Saturday night.

Next morning, as every morning, the prefects roused the sleepy heads and chased them down to Morning Mass in the college’s chapel.

Being Sunday, Mass was slightly later than weekdays at 9am. The chapel had its pecking order too, but in the reverse of Saturday night at the TV, the Chaws had the very front seats and each year took its own space with the sixth years at the very back.

Canon Finnegan always said Sunday Mass leaving the Dean to take care of the rest of the week.

There is no doubt holding the attention of a congregation of 200 teenage boys hungry for breakfast was a challenge.

In fairness, Canon Finnegan usually had an interesting sermon which mostly kept the attention ofthe boaders.

On Sunday 8th April 1973, Canon Finnegan certainly achieved this.

He rarely used the microphone at Mass except for when he was at the lectern but this morning, he had it on the altar with him.

He was softly spoken most of the time but this morning he addressed the congregation in a lower than usual tone which some boys thought out of sorts for him. There were the usual goings on that would happen every day at Mass. Levels of participation varied in the congregation from the devout to the indifferent.

After the Gospel everyone sat down to hear the sermon. Within seconds of its commencement Canon Finnegan had the undivided attention of the entire gathering. All were bolt upright and alert.

Looking out over the congregation he said:

“Boys, last night I saw the Devil. That’s right, here in this very chapel. I came in here before bedtime to say my prayers as I do most nights.

“I looked up and there he was. Yes, there he was on the left side of the altar. I knew him.

“I said to myself, I am not staying here in his company so I got up to leave. I turned around at the door and looked up.

“He was still there staring at me. I dipped my hand in the Holy Water font and blessed myself.

“When I touched my left shoulder, he went to the right side of the altar and When I touched my right shoulder, he disappeared.”

That concluded the sermon and the Mass proceeded now with both the congregation and a celebrant in a shell-shocked state.

In the ‘Ref’ after Mass there was only one topic. The cornflakes were wolfed down between breathless commentary on what the whole thing could mean.

Later, there were huddled conversations among the assembled smokers in the back jacks (toilets) and amongst groups of boys out in the yard.

Summerhill College always had its share of ghostly happenings.

Chaws were routinely terrified with accounts of a dead priest haunting the seventh bed in their dormitory as he had fallen to his death from the seventh step outside its door.

However, depending on how they were counted, the seventh bed could have been any one of six different beds in the dormitory.

Then there were numerous accounts and reports of spectres having been seen in the tower.

Also, how the wash room taps in the Fives dormitory were turned on by unseen hands in the dead of night and all sorts of ghouls and spirits allegedly on the prowl from the swimming pool to the ball alleys.

All of these could in some way be discounted as rumour and boys having vivid imaginations or being conjured up for their effect on the gullible,

But this was different. The college President himself had pronounced it and at Sunday Mass to boot.

As night approached boys began to realise, they would be retiring to their dormitories adjacent to or even upstairs from the chapel which had less than 24 hours earlier been visited by such an unwelcome guest.

As lights out time approached the indifferent were seen entreating with the devout to share their sacramentals with them.

Suddenly every boy decided to have his personal space adorned with holy water and rosary beads, medals or holy pictures.

No chances were being taken. If Lucifer called again all were ready.

Monday came and in every class the boarders regaled the day boys and teachers about the sermon on Sunday. It was a sensation.

However, it is understood Canon Finnegan made no comment in the staff room and even the most senior teachers avoided making reference about it to him.

The school broke up for Easter the following Friday and on return for Summer term the story no longer was news.

Fifty years ago social media among teenagers only extended to a coin box phone in the Long Corridor.

Letter writing was still the principal means of communication apart from physically meeting someone and engaging in conversation.

Ireland had one radio station and one TV channel, both of which closed by midnight each night. There was no outlet to further publicise the happening.

The Devil’s alleged visitation to Summerhill College on that April night in 1973 never ignited the interest a similar occurrence would today with the access there is to, for instance, Instagram Facebook and Tik Tok.

Soon even the memory of the sermon that shook the college faded into the mists of time among members of the attending congregation.