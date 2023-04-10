Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The night the Devil appeared in Sligo’s Summerhill College to a shocked priest

Canon Thomas Finnegan’s revelation at Mass shook the congregation of boarders of the college fifty years ago including Joe Kelly who recounts the events

Dr.Thomas Finnegan pictured shortly after his appointment as President of Summerhill College in 1966. Expand
The old Summerhill College building with the Chapel on the ground floor (right.) Expand
The boarders in the dormitories at Summerhill College in the 1960s. Expand
The inside of the Chapel at Summerhill College. Expand

Close

Dr.Thomas Finnegan pictured shortly after his appointment as President of Summerhill College in 1966.

Dr.Thomas Finnegan pictured shortly after his appointment as President of Summerhill College in 1966.

The old Summerhill College building with the Chapel on the ground floor (right.)

The old Summerhill College building with the Chapel on the ground floor (right.)

The boarders in the dormitories at Summerhill College in the 1960s.

The boarders in the dormitories at Summerhill College in the 1960s.

The inside of the Chapel at Summerhill College.

The inside of the Chapel at Summerhill College.

/

Dr.Thomas Finnegan pictured shortly after his appointment as President of Summerhill College in 1966.

sligochampion

The last Saturday before the Easter holidays in 1973 was Eurovision night. The 18th annual mega TV event was coming from Luxembourg and was a somewhat more significant occasion in the early seventies than it became in later decades.

Maxi sang the Irish entry finishing 10th, 49 votes behind the triumphant home country who retained the title with 129.

Privacy