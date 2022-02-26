The MASS Band celebrate ten year anniversary with special gig

The MASS band will be celebrating a special anniversary this year. Pic: Carl Brennan.

The MASS Band will be celebrating their 10th anniversary with a big celebration involving Dj’s and special guests.

Though actually 12 years together, the Sligo group’s original 10th anniversary concert was cancelled on the day of the first round of restrictions that kicked in on March 14th 2020.

Playing together since the early days of the infamous open music jam on a Sunday in McGarrigles pub, O’Connell st, Sligo, Sunday M.A.S.S. started as a musicians’ social club in 2010, where musicians and patrons enjoyed a loose improvised evening of musical mayhem with musical guests from all music genres and backgrounds.

Out of this, the band developed into a busy gigging outfit specialising in “funky“ or “Alternative” weddings, where couples didn't want the typical “waist-coated” wedding band.

This 6-piece band play their own versions of funk, soul, 80’s and 90’s dance classic, and dancers nationwide have been filling dancefloors to their sound.

After The MASS Band’s original singer, Lisa, moved on to new musical adventures last year, the band are using this special concert to introduce their fabulous new singer, Grainne McCarthy, a Sligo born soul singer.

Alison Reynolds joined the band as Saxophonist 3 years ago, and with Donal Gunne (guitar), Peter Crann (percussion), Tony travers (Drums) and Jaimie Carswell (Bass) they complete this 6-piece power-house of fun.

The band decided to use the Yeats’ local venue in Drumcliff as the party location, mainly because of the management’s enthusiastic ambitions to add this venue to Ireland’s live music circuit. A great stage, sound and lighting will make this a joy to perform in. Drumcliff is, surprisingly, only a 7 minute taxi ride from Sligo town.

As their first gig in Sligo in over 3 years, they are asking guests to “dress to impress” and encourage full party and festival style.

A special late licence is procured for this event which takes place on March 26th, at Yeats’ Local, Rathcormac.

Support is from Sligo soul duo “La Gracia”, and Dj’s Cool C. and Dolittle will finish off the night with funk, indie, dance and hip hop grooves.

Shine up those disco shoes!