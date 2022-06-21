‘The lost children of the Carrick’s’ – documentary recalls tragic Famine ship that left Sligo

A musical and visual experience featuring music, song and dance and a screening of “Lost Children of the Carrick’s” - a documentary film showcasing the history of the Great Famine emigration from Sligo to Quebec and a warm homecoming to Sligo a century and a half later - will take place in Ballymote later this month.

The show commences with a 45 minute performance of Irish and Quebecois music (presented by the composers, arrangers and performers of the film music) followed by a 52 minute screening of the “Lost Children of the Carricks”.

This unique show will take place in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote at 8 pm on Thursday 30th June.

Admission 10 euro (adult) and 6 euro (U16).

Booking available on Eventbrite and at the hotel.

The venue is altogether appropriate as the proprietor of the hotel is Patrick Ward, a direct descendant of the original Kaveney family who journeyed from Cross, Keash, Co. Sligo.

This family and their six children walked to Sligo Quays in April 1847 to board the Famine Ship, the Carricks. The voyage went well until they entered the Gulf of St. Lawrence in Canada.

A sudden storm arose, the ship ran aground and 128 of the 173 passengers were lost including five of the Kaveney’s six children.

The parents and a son survived and were rescued by the Canadians.

They prospered in the Gaspe Peninsula and had four further children.

Tragedy struck again some years later when the father was drowned on St. Patrick’s Day as he walked home from a party.

The capable mother lived on for many years but had lost touch with her relations in Ireland(she died in 1889).

A descendant of this family, called Georges Kavanagh, had ceaselessly searched for his family of his long lost ancestors. As a result of genealogical research it was discovered that the Kavanagh Family had relations living in the village of Cross, near Keash, Co. Sligo i.e. the Ward Family.

Georges and members of his family have visited their relations more that once in recent years and have retraced the journey on foot from Keash to Sligo Port.

This story is told in the film “Lost Children of the Carricks” which will be showing in Ballymote.

The film is the work of a Clare man Dr. Gearoid O hAllmhurain and his wife Cecilia.

Gearoid is a Professor in Concordia University, Quebec and is producer and scriptwriter for the film and is wife is the technical director.

The onslaught of Covid prevented it being shown in Ireland so far and Ballymote is the first place in the country to have a viewing.

Preceding the film there will be a concert by the musicians who arranged, composed and performed the music for the film. The entire event is a unique and historic occasion, a graphic depiction of a famine journey of hardship and separation and a happy reunion of descendants over 150 years later, a story of the unique endurance of the human spirit.