Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘The lost children of the Carrick’s’ – documentary recalls tragic Famine ship that left Sligo

A tragic story of emigration during the Famine and a subsequent friendship with Canada unveiled in film

Georges Kavanagh lighting a fire with producer of film, Gearoid O&rsquo; hAllmhurain. Expand
The Ward family with their long lost cousins in Sligo. Expand
Hull of the Famine ship, Carrick of Whitehaven wrecked at Cap de Rosier and beached at Blanc Sablon. Expand

Close

Georges Kavanagh lighting a fire with producer of film, Gearoid O&rsquo; hAllmhurain.

Georges Kavanagh lighting a fire with producer of film, Gearoid O’ hAllmhurain.

The Ward family with their long lost cousins in Sligo.

The Ward family with their long lost cousins in Sligo.

Hull of the Famine ship, Carrick of Whitehaven wrecked at Cap de Rosier and beached at Blanc Sablon.

Hull of the Famine ship, Carrick of Whitehaven wrecked at Cap de Rosier and beached at Blanc Sablon.

/

Georges Kavanagh lighting a fire with producer of film, Gearoid O’ hAllmhurain.

sligochampion

A musical and visual experience featuring music, song and dance and a screening of “Lost Children of the Carrick’s” - a documentary film showcasing the history of the Great Famine emigration from Sligo to Quebec and a warm homecoming to Sligo a century and a half later - will take place in Ballymote later this month.

The show commences with a 45 minute performance of Irish and Quebecois music (presented by the composers, arrangers and performers of the film music) followed by a 52 minute screening of the “Lost Children of the Carricks”.

Privacy