The healing power of the positive words of a retired Sligo doctor

Even down the phone you get the sheer sense of energy, exuberance and enthusiasm in the voice of one Eileen Forrestal.

For this is clearly a woman of character, courage and no little charisma who shook off the potentially debilitating effects of a stammer to go on and found the world renowned Get Up An Go Diary which has sold 500,000 copies and has many ancillary products since Eileen founded the company in 2016.

It is all about the healing power of words and the diary explains how we all can harness those healing powers.

And Eileen also published her own book called “The Courage To Shine” last year which details her journey from hiding away from the world in medicine to walking into its full glare and finding her voice, at the same time.

Eileen moved into publishing after a long career as a consultant anaesthetist at Sligo General Hospital, in her own words: “After twenty years of ‘putting people to sleep’ I am now in the business of waking people up!!’

Eileen’s Get Up & Go diaries are remarkable books filled with great quotes spoken by brilliant people, designed to inspire its reader to achieve their goals.

They are all about putting your thoughts, aims and hopes down on paper, something simple to give a structure to your life.

Or it could be something worrying, an anxiety a regret, an apprehension that is preying on a person’s mind.

Eileen believes passionately that getting those fears and anxieties down on paper will help you deal with problems, because silence can be stifling.

It will also bring a structure to your life a map for living if you like and will allow you the freedom to plan for the future.

Eileen has been acknowledged by the All-Ireland Business Foundation as an All-Star Thought Leader In Waking Up To Wellbeing and is a four- time recipient of Business All-Star Accreditation.

The Irish Get Up and Go Diary began life as The Irish Survivors Diary in 2001, by Glenda Devlin who came to Ireland from South Africa in 1999 to start a new life with her husband Tommy.

Unfortunately, Tommy was diagnosed with a serious illness which led to his untimely death in 2004.

During Tommy’s illness, Glenda had created The Irish Survivors Diary, to help her, and others, deal with the unexpected challenges of life, the fundamental message being “It is not our circumstances that define us, but our attitude to those circumstances”.

In 2006, Eileen, who had used the Irish Survivors Diary herself at a challenging time in her own life, was fundraising for a small NGO school for poor and orphan children in Cambodia.

She approached Glenda for a donation. Instantly recognising each others’ commitment to empowering people, and to ensure the survival of the diary, they embarked on a business partnership to revive the ailing business.

The name was changed to ‘The Irish Get Up and Go Diary’ to reflect more accurately the new positive energy in the publication.

The Diary’s transformation to the unique, beautiful and colourful diary, now so loved by so many, had begun. Brendan Sands joined the company in 2008 bringing even more energy and enthusiasm.

An appearance on Dragon’s Den in 2011, while not securing an investor, spurred the Company on even more, to be ‘one of the ones that got away!’

Embracing the digital age, Get Up and Go Publications Ltd now supply inspirational Diaries, Journals and Planners far beyond Ireland’s shores and retail outlets.

With an ever -expanding range of products – both physical and digital – serving the Irish Diaspora, Busy Women, Young People, School Students, Entrepreneurs and visionary Leaders, through their on-line shop, they send the gift of ‘inspiration, encouragement, wellbeing and happiness’ to the four corners of the world!’

While Glenda departed the company in 2016, Eileen, and the rest of The Get Up and Go Team continued to be committed to continuing the legacy – providing excellent customer experience and producing excellent quality products that make a positive difference in people’s lives.

Having sold almost 500,000 copies to date is testament to the popularity of the products.

She says: We continue to seek out partnerships and collaborations with ‘get up and go’ people in the world of education, entrepreneurship and health and wellbeing, to empower a growing ‘get up and go’ community that is inspired, motivated and empowered to find solutions for the worlds’ most pressing problems.

And her underpinning most positive philosophy can be summarised in the three thought- provoking stages which is in every one of her diaries.

“We say Forgive the past – let it go; This is one of the most impactful things you can do in your life.

“Do not dwell in the regrets or resentments of the past

“Do not let the past stop you from being who you want to be, and can be, now.

“We say Live the present – The Power of Now. There is only now. :This is where your power is, in the present moment.

“What you do now is what matters.

“We say Create the future – Thoughts become Things. Thoughts really do become things, when you say them and act on them.

“Use your thoughts, and words, to inspire, motivate and empower yourself, and others, to take the actions to design and build the life of your dreams”

Eileen Forrestal adds that the diaries serve to remind busy people of what is important in life.

She explains: “These unique Get Up and Go diaries represent a philosophy that works. We choose quotes containing great words, spoken by great people, to continue to inspire and motivate our readers to ‘get up and go’ in life.”

“January is also the perfect time to start a journal, and writing down your thoughts, goals and dreams can be good for your mental well- being.

“Setting goals, planning a trip or a holiday also gives us something to look forward to.

She says: “I think it is critical for our well- being.

“If we do not put our own thoughts and dreams down, then all of the other stuff comes in and we get side-tracked and can get taken away from what we want to do for ourselves.

“Every day is just another day. We cannot achieve goals overnight, but it’s about consistency and doing something small that takes us in the direction of our ultimate goals.

“We may never fully reach them but working towards them is what is important. When you write it down, your future becomes real for you.”

Get Up and Go publications Ltd. enjoyed four weeks in the Irish Times bestseller list with their diary for 2017.

Eileen is overwhelmed with the success but believes people need that little bit of daily motivation.

With quotes like ‘each day is a new opportunity’ ‘never forget you are not alone’ and ‘speak kindly’ it’s clear these inspirational quotes are most welcome.

Eileen is a Dublin native who came to Sligo in 1995 to work as an anaesthetist. In a neat symmetry, an anaesthetist can kill pain while Eileen is performing a similar service with her myriad self-help diaries and journals for those in mental pain.

“I am a blow in. “I was born in Dublin, I am North sider”, she explains.

“I came to Sligo in 1995 to work in Sligo General Hospital doing maternity leave as an anaesthetist and I haven’t moved since as I just fell in love with the place.

“I always call Sligo the inspiration destination.

“The energy that is here is incredible and I don’t know if it is he mountains or the trees or the light, but you can feel it.

“And I am so glad to live here

“It is the most amazing place in the country, and I only retired from the medicine field in 2014. There is a great quote by Patricia Neal that says:

“Positive mindset will work more miracles than any wonder drug” and I find that very inspiring.

“Sometimes we use drugs to dampen things down, but we can use words to encourage us.

“Inspiring words can lift people.

‘To me words are more powerful than drugs.

“I get that there is a place for drugs, epidurals and morphine are critical but there is still a place for words.

“My role model as a doctor, was the TV series Marcus Welby MD and he was such a wonderful nice man who said such nice things and he had a real bedside manner and he wasn’t all about writing prescriptions.

“He was kind and caring and he made an impression on me”.

Eileen first became involved in diaries when she bought one in the early Noughties called “The Irish Survivors Diary” and she bought one every year.

She was doing a cycle for charity in Cambodia in the mid Noughties and “The Sligo Champion” gave it a really good write up at the time.

She was looking for inspiration for fund raising and wondered if she could approach the person who was producing the diary for a donation.

“I found out that is was Glenda Devlin who was living in Strandhill, and I went out and spoke to her. She brought me in for a cup of tea and she had been doing the Survivors Diary for four or five years to help her through a difficult time.

“She was South African, and she married an Irish man called Tommy Devlin who was from Belfast, and they moved to Sligo, but Tommy passed away in in 2004.

“Glenda was left in a new country trying to make her way. Out of that she started to put together a little diary to help her cope and she used to give talks as well.

“So, when I called at the door, she was thinking of not doing it anymore, but I managed to persuade her as it was my little pick me up.

“So,we went into partnership. I knew nothing about business or printing or publishing or anything like that.

“Glenda’s Irish Survivors Diary had been running from around 2000 and it was 2006 when I joined up with her.

“It was during the Celtic Tiger, and I wanted to make the diary a bit more uplifting rather than just surviving.

“So we changed the name to Get Up And Go and the first edition came out in 2007 and then the recession.

“And right through that recession and up to 2017 we actually put 250,000 diaries into the Irish psyche or economy or whatever you want to call it”.

She added: “It was all positive and it is one day at a time”.

“The Get Up And Go Diary is a small book an A 5 size and it can fit in a handbag.

“It is full of quotes and there are no gaps and is full of messages and words that encourage you, inspire you to get up and go. It has beautiful illustrations and has a lovely feel.

“It is light, it is colourful, and it is beautiful and I think it is a lovely product and you will feel better after picking it up.

“Most people find that when they start reading it, it is hard to put down and the more you read it the more you engage with it.

“I would repeat a lot of quotes from inspirational people like Helen Keller for her life was a daring adventure.

“And people like Albert Einstein has great wisdom for all of us.

“There is a message for every day in the book and each page would have four or five different quotes. There is enough to keep you going for a full year”.

So how did Eileen sell her book?

“Brendan Sands who was a builder, came in and did the sales and got it into shops which was important.

“That was the way it worked until 2014 when I left the hospital and then we had Get Up An Go events in Sligo and I brought in various speakers from all over the world.

“So, it was inspiration destination and that was from 2014 to 2018 and we had some fabulous speakers in that period.

And a regular fixture in the Diary is a three- pronged philosophy upon which she expands.

“You must forgive the past as it can’t be changed, and you must let it go.

“And if the past is not there then you can live in the present which is the second phase.

“And the power is in the present, it is all in the present in the moment and from there you can create the future.

“What I decide or say today can create tomorrow and I don’t let yesterday interfere with it.

“It is simple and profound, and it is structured and fairly logical.

“People need a goal to look forward to when they are not feeling well.

“And it is just today and tomorrow ,now and tomorrow and that is enough for the structure of the week.

“Today is the big one and yesterday is gone”.

“That has helped me a lot in my life too.

“For me every day brings a sense of anticipation and wonder”.

Today Eileen is a well recognized speaker and has published a book called “The Courage To Shine”-but life was not always as bright for her as a child.

“Stammering and coping with it is hard to explain and it’s a bit like if you are afraid of getting on an aeroplane and suddenly you find yourself on an aeroplane and you find that there was nothing to be afraid of.

“I was very afraid to speak anywhere because I was afraid that the words would not come out right and that they would not be clear.

“So, I would not say anything, and I was really quiet and I would just listen, and I might be bursting to say something.

“But I could feel this panic enveloping me.

“That was the way for most of my life and I remember as a 13-year-old being embarrassed when people laughed at me and giggled at me when I tried to say something.

“So, I decided not to speak, and I was hiding away a lot in medicine.

“I was not interested in presenting things and working my way up the academic ladder and I hid a lot”.

So how did she get over it?

“I was at a seminar and someone said how long was I going to live my life like this, and I actually did say something and I just said hello and it did not sound too bizarre.

“And then I was doing fund-raising to climb Kilimanjaro in 2002 so my cousin was teacher and she had arranged that her class would do a sponsored silence to raise funds for me for a school in Nairobi.

“She said if we do a sponsored silence, will you come back and tell the school about the trip went.

“So I went back to the school and there were 40 sixteen-year-old’s and I told them about the trip and it was like I really enjoyed it and I did not care if I stammered or not and I didn’t.

“I have not done an awful lot since but that was a real breakthrough.”

And she has also written a book which was published last year called “The Courage To Shine”.

“I had been talking to people once upon a time and they said oh you should write a book and I wondered if anybody really wanted to hear my story and I said I would give it a go.

“I wrote it and it took me eight years to do it.

“It starts with the origin of the stammer when I had an accidental overdose on aspirin as a child of three.

“And that was the start of the stammer and I had speech therapy and child psychologists when I was young.

“And I decided not to talk much and then it’s about going into medicine and hiding in medicine and then finding out that speaking was not all that difficult and then getting involved in the business world and I had to play on a bigger playing field.

She loves communication and sees it as a healing process and an inspiring process.

“It’s absolutely essential that you talk about things.

“When people get caught up about things in their head and they start swirling around in your head, you have got to let them out of your head at some point.

“But I would write things down and I was lucky that my mother was incredibly patient and helped me enormously”.

Eileen also writes some pieces in the dairies herself but they are mostly wise words from others.

“How can I say any better and they have so much wisdom and say things in such a memorable way”.

She added: “You try and visualise things, but writing something down is really powerful.

“Like, what do you want to do tomorrow and what would you like to be in five years- time.

“You brain is tuned to what you are looking for but you have to tell yourself.

‘They you start to see that it is there and then in the Gratitude Journal, you see that is there and you might like some more stuff to be grateful for.

“I do a lot writing, it could be random thoughts, Facebook or. Blog or Linked

In. “I read to write so see what other people might benefit from and if I can tweak it and share it and try and re-create things and I don’t write for myself but for others in a way.

“Writing clarifies your thoughts and you can see it in front of you which is handy and you can say I am glad I wrote that.

“The 2023 diaries are out since June of this year and we usually bring the Irish Diary out first in the summer for the tourist market when we have a lot of tourists who might want to buy it and bring it back to wherever they are in the world.

“Then the often contact us at Christmas looking for more diaries. We also have dairies for Busy Women, for Young Persons and ordinary Get Up And Go Diary which has no specific title.

“And then we brought out a diary during Covid which is called The Daily Guide To Good Health And Well-Being and we have a daily planner as well.

“We have a Gratitude Journal and a Leadership Journal, a Genius Journal and a Homework Journal for schools and we have digital editions as well”.

She added: “All of them are filtered through me and I source all the quotes and my antennae are out all the time.

“Some are repeated if they are very good but I try to keep my finger on the pulse of what is happening world-wide, in the media and social media.

“I like to be aware of what’s happening in the world and what people are dealing with and trying to find what is the best way of supporting people.

“It is very demanding and it is the water I swim and I have so many positive words swirling around in my head.

“I am always seeing and hearing good stuff and having good food for the brain as well”.

So what’s a typical day for the super busy Eileen? “I do all my work from home in Calry and I don’t move very far.

“I was actually quite happy in Covid because I was living in my head and laptop and I was going everywhere via Zoom etc to Mombai, Vancouver and all over the world.

“I have a small dog and I love walking Hazelwood and I love where I live and I can look out my window and I don’t care if it is raining and I have a fabulous view.

“This country is so inspiring on many levels.

“But I don’t consider what I do as work, so it is just when I get up, I go straight to my computer and I check my e mails and I usually have some sort of meeting set up.

“I am usually speaking with people about what they are doing and dealing with and then I put up posts and get in the business suite on Twitter so see what is Elon Musk doing now.

“I pop into sessions to see where we could expand into new places and we try and be in as many places as we can where there is people.

“The Get Up And Go concept is growing all the time and we would just have about four people working for us and we are a compact group.

“What we are doing is working quite well and I am always looking for opportunities to reach more people.

“I got a letter from an eight year old one time saying:

“Thank you for making my mummy happy and that was so moving.

“Two years ago we had one of the speakers at one of our events and we met him in Castlebar when they were opening the Cystic Fibrosis Unit there and he said that The Get Up And Go diary and he showed it to his mum and his sister.

“He said the Diary had kept him alive while he was on the waiting list for a transplant for four years.

“That was so great to hear and we went to the US one year and we has young people reading a quote and going away and coming back 24 hours later with an adult saying this is the one that I want.

“People are just so grateful and I think the Diary can be a help o people who are suffering mental health issues.

“And that seems to be the big thing now.

“There is so much going into people’s heads and it is like trying to drink water from a fire hydrant.

“They are being bombarded with stuff and challenges all the time.

“I am a very happy and positive person and it can rub off on others.

“Some people don’t allow you to be positive.

“I am trying to do my little bit in my corner to help people”.

And for people, who are feeling anxious, stressed or isolated, Eileen has the following advice.

“I just say reach out and talk to somebody.

“Meet somebody for coffee and just talk it out, don’t be pretending or letting on just talk it out.

“Or even write it out before you talk it out.

“But get it out into something and get it out into the real world where you can hear yourself say it or you can see it written down”.