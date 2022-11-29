Sligo

The healing power of the positive words of a retired Sligo doctor

Eileen Forrestal chats to Gerry McLaughlin about her highly successful business based about the simply philosophy of positivity though words and phrases encapsulated in her very popular ‘Get up and Go’ diaries which have sold some 500,000 copies since first going on sale in 2016

Eileen Forrestal. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Even down the phone you get the sheer sense of energy, exuberance and enthusiasm in the voice of one Eileen Forrestal.

For this is clearly a woman of character, courage and no little charisma who shook off the potentially debilitating effects of a stammer to go on and found the world renowned Get Up An Go Diary which has sold 500,000 copies and has many ancillary products since Eileen founded the company in 2016.

Privacy