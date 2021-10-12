The fear of homelessness

The housing crisis is negatively affecting those with disabilities who feel their needs are not being met. A joint report by Inclusion Ireland and the Independent Living Movement Ireland (ILMI) outlines the challenges faced by those with disabilities to secure housing.

‘Our Housing Rights’ outlines a “complex” system faced by those with disabilities that is “characterised by a lack of transparency and little cooperation between local authorities and the HSE”.

The report examines issues related to applying for accessible affordable housing within a system that is not built with those who have disabilities in mind.

One Sligo local who is affected by this crisis is Nigel Robinson, a 35-year-old musician who suffered a severe brain injury over six years ago.

“One day I felt weird and couldn’t form sentences, the right side of my body couldn’t move, and I had to be taken to hospital in Dublin in a helicopter,” he said. Over the last number of years Nigel had to relearn how to walk and talk, however he still does not have full use of his right arm.

He said, “they told me I would never talk again, but when they said that I was thinking, ‘yes I will’”. After many years of strenuous physio and voice therapy he has built up his muscle and functionality, although his speech is still slow.

“I cannot extend my right arm, but it is still somewhat working, I was told it would never have function again, but they also told me I would never speak again”.

Now he is facing eviction from the Doorly Park property he has lived in over the last five years and he feels there is nowhere available for him to move.

“I first got the notice in July and then there were about 10 houses, very little options. Now there is nothing, zero,” he said.

Housing is not the only issue Nigel is facing, he said his brother has applied for Carer’s Allowance to help him, but that the application was denied. He said he “gets seizures every two months” and currently there is no one around to help him.

“I would be kind of scared to live alone in case a bad one happened. But if someone like my brother was there, I would feel safer,” he said.

Nigel said they will appeal the decision, but it is difficult when your future living situation looks so uncertain. Before his injury Nigel was a mainstay around the Sligo music scene, organising open mic nights and playing in a number of different bands.

“I was playing all over town, I was playing once a week in the Swagman with Big Pappa’s Blues Band,” he said. Nigel was also in the midst of playing with a new band that had gained a weekly residency in McGarrigles pub, but after just three weeks he suffered his brain injury.

“I’m still playing because I can still project, the speed isn’t there, but it’s getting faster. I used to play guitar but now it’s the one-handed keyboard.

“I’m trying to form a band, I want to play gigs because it’s something to work towards, when there’s something to practice it makes you do it.”

Nigel said he wants to stay living near town as his disability means he cannot drive so being central allows him a social life and gives him the ability to live more independently, but with long waiting lists, extortionate rents, and the lack of properties available he is unsure of what more he can do.