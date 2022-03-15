The ever rising cost of living hitting households hard

With record breaking fuel increases and home-heating oil prices spiralling out of control the cost of living has never been higher for the everyday citizen.

The cost of living was revealed as the public’s main concern in the latest ‘Reflecting Ireland’ poll by Permanent TSB and these concerns are now being compounded by the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At Drive Service Station in Tubbercurry, toolmaker apprentice Jack Clerkin said the rising cost in fuel is costing him a ‘fortune’.

“For what I am getting paid it’s a quarter of my wage every week gone. It affects everything, it’s a joke, but what can you do about it? I am travelling half an hour up and down the road every day, it’s costing me €70 up and down the road, it will probably cost me €100 now.”

The increase in prices are now feeding into all aspects of everyday life and coming out of the restrictions of the pandemic many people are feeling disheartened. At Henry’s Top Oil in Ballymote Padraig O’Grady said that now he is retired he does not do a lot of driving so the pricing does not have as big an effect on him as it once might have but stressed that the situation is ‘not good at all’.

“It was Covid fist, now there’s a war on, next it’ll be something else, as long as the war doesn’t come here,” he said.

“The cost of living has gone up, and food, everything is going sky high, but we’ll have to soldier on.” While much of the discussion around price increases has focused on fuel, home heating oil and everyday expenses are also steadily rising. Filling up at McPartland Fuels in Sligo, Bridget McCabe described the price increases as ‘horrific’ and said it would make you not want to go out anymore.

“With fuel you’re using up a ball of petrol before you’ve even stepped foot outside of the car,” she said. “I was asking about home heating oil, last time it was €180 for 200 litres and now it is €400. Next thing they’ll be sold out of candles due to the price, we’ll go back to mediaeval times, maybe that’s not a bad thing.”

Orla Sharkey, a supervisor in Circle K in Strandhill, said she is noticing fuel ‘costing a lot’ but that it is important people understand how the price changing works at garages.

“People don’t understand, they think the price changes come in at midnight and then you have to put the prices down, but if you did that you’ll be making a loss on what you have,” she said. “We got a fill the other day and people said the prices haven’t come down, but we still had fuel in the tank, so we were charged for that, so we have to charge the customer.”

Ms Sharkey said that because works in Strandhill and her husband works in Grange on top of having relations in Tubbercurry and Cavan there is ‘constant travel’ in their family so it has a big effect on finances.

“Not to mention kerosene, diesel, coal, all these prices feed into your cost of living.”

Former counsellor and taxi driver Pat McGrath said it is sad to see prices going up so high and hopes that they will come down ‘sooner rather than later’ but added with current situation in Ukraine and worldwide it is difficult to know what the future holds.

“It’s affecting my business, it has a big impact on it, but there’s nothing we can do except keep driving and paying the prices. It affects every home and business; the cost of living is going up and that’s really tough. I pity the hauliers and the people who are dependent on it, I am a sole operator so I can cope at the moment but for a lot of people it is really tough times. At the minute it doesn’t affect my prices as you are working locally, but if it goes much higher who knows?”