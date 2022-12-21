The charitable ‘Kindness at Christmas’ appeal is helping the needy in Sligo this festive season

The Abbott Nutrition Carbury Point team at their reception with their donations.

Kindness at Christmas is happening again this year at the Sligo Food and Furniture Bank.

The initiative, supported by Sligo Credit Union, helps those in need and is requesting donations in the form of food for hampers and dinner boxes, toiletries for men and women, warm clothes for the cold winter season, and toys and books for children.

The food bank ensures the most vulnerable members of society are provided with basic goods and necessities, not just at Christmas but throughout the entire year.

“We are always busy, but coming up to Christmas there is increased pressure as the increasing cost of food and living are leaving many stressed,” Rose Leydon from the Sligo Food and Furniture Bank said.

“Demand for food has increased with 150 food bags handed out last Friday between 11am and 2pm.”

The food bank provides surplus food, some of which has been purchased at discounted prices or close to their best before dates, or donated from local supermarkets like local supermarkets Lidl, Tesco, Aldi and Dunnes Stores.

When asked what type of food is best to donate, Rose said: “We can use almost everything donated, but the staples like tea, coffee etc are always needed and items like soup, noodles and all types of filling or nutritional food are welcome.”

Throughout the year and especially at Christmas time there are many children all over the county who would be delighted to have some toys or books to enjoy and the food bank also shares surplus goods with local youth and football clubs with Abbey United collecting some for their seasonal party.

On Friday, Craig deBose, chairperson and member of the Sligo Chess Club, presented several chess sets and Lidl donated 40 3kg smoked hams to the Sligo Food Bank.

Mark Slee from Focus Ireland was collecting food hampers, the food bank works with Focus Ireland throughout the entire year to help combat homelessness at every stage and last year 120 hampers were provided to clients.

The Abbott Nutrition Carbury Point team also gathered a large donation of various goods to present to the Sligo Food and Furniture Bank.

As the donations were coming in, volunteers were busily preparing boxes to drop into the Shalomar Hostel with disposable cutlery, shampoos, and body wash, while another team were on the road collecting and delivering furniture.

In Carrick-on-Shannon, George, a volunteer, was delivering a clarinet to a man who lost his instrument fleeing from war.

As a professional musician, he missed being able to play very much and his daughter-in-law summed it up by saying he is over the moon and it is the ‘best Christmas ever’.

Sheila Scanlon, the woman who started the project, explained that their community group was set up as a practical response to the needs of people to provide the same access as others to food, clothing, toys, household goods, baby equipment, furniture and more.

“It seemed to make sense to redistribute this surplus to those who would use it. We started with no premises, only our spare rooms, garages and the boots of our cars. But thanks to the support of great friends and the community of Sligo, we are able to help support people,” she said.

“I would particularly like to thank Sligo County Council and staff who have been very supportive.

“Recently we were able to purchase extra much needed fridges and freezers from a SICAP Sligo Leader Grant, their encouragement and grants help us to reach out to more people.”

Many individuals and families avail of the food bank’s services, including those born outside Ireland and who are new to the country.

Since March, Sheila says many Ukrainian families have received food, clothing, baby equipment, clothes, household items, and furniture.

“We continue to work with all families including those living in direct provision who have very limited finances available to them,” Sheila said.

Rose added: “We do what we do because we know it makes a real difference in lives, a little kindness goes a long way.

“We hope all those who enter as strangers leave as friends, we have fun here, the kettle is on the boil and the biscuits are in the tin.”

All donations are welcome, but it is also important to take a critical look at what is being dropped off and ask two important questions:

Is it in good condition and are all the parts with it?

The Sligo Food and Furniture Bank asks that donations such as curtains and duvets are folded and labelled appropriately, such as single, double, etc.

Both Rose and Sheila wish to thank their volunteering colleagues and the over 30 people who help out each week to provide for a variety of different needs.

“‘Without them it would not be possible as there is such a huge demand.” Sheila said.

“Various voluntary and statutory agencies have used our services too and we believe this illustrates that the service is needed including the Society of St Vincent de Paul, Sligo Social Services, Housing First, Focus Ireland, Diversity Sligo as well as mental health and social work services.

“In essence we are ‘people helping people, we do not see colour, race, religion – we see human’ and we are constantly reassured by the support of Sligo in spreading kindness.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so at Sligo Credit Union Account no 33412, BIC: SLRUIE21, IBAN: IE17SLRU99210410881868, include name and address/eircode for receipt purposes.

The Sligo Food and Furniture Bank is located at 1 Gaol Road, Sligo town. They can be contacted through email sligofoodbank@gmail.com or at 0868563949.