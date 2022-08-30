The changing face of incarceration seen through 50 years of Loughan House

Loughan House Open Centre in Blacklion celebrated its 50th anniversary last Friday with a series of events that showcased the prison’s unique nature.

The event featured special guests Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Browne TD as well as celebrity chef and Blacklion local Neven Maguire. Minister Browne also officially opened the new radio and recording studio at the facility which is the latest in a series of innovative projects launched by the prison.

First opened in 1972, Loughan House is just one of two open prisons in the country, the other being Shelton Abbey near Arklow, County Wicklow.

An open prison is a low security detention system that focuses on minimising the number of restrictions placed on inmates movements and activities, it allows for much more freedom and independence, in some cases offers temporary release programmes, and helps inmates to integrate back into society as they prepare for their eventual release.

Speaking with The Sligo Champion on the day was Assistant Governor Peter Perry who stated that what separates Loughan House from other closed prison facilities around the country is the residents of their centre have ‘earned their place’ and begun their rehabilitation journeys.

“The people who come here have earned their way. They weren’t sentenced to an open prison, they were sentenced to prison and then they engaged with the policies of the Irish Prison Service (IPS) in closed facilities and began that path to rehabilitation. It’s because of that they were identified as trustworthy enough to come to a place like this,” he said.

“It’s a big change for a prisoner to come here, they come from a culture in closed prisons where they are constantly being checked on by staff. Here, it’s the prisoner who has to check in on us, this is a low staffing model and when they come here they have to hit the ground running and get engaged. We even operate temporary release programmes where they come out at different points and be with their families. There are incentives there.”

Assistant Governor Perry says that while they are part of the overall IPS and not an independent entity, the ethos of their facility demonstrates the benefits of providing those who have demonstrated a willingness to follow the rules with extra freedoms and the opportunity for integration back into the community.

“Open centres are a necessary part of the prison system. It’s no good piling people into closed prisons who are not rehabilitated or have not been offered the opportunity to rehabilitate back into society,” he said.

Loughan House has a number of prisoner led-initiatives and social enterprise projects which have been developed under the auspices of the Department of Justice social enterprise strategy that offer inmates massive levels of autonomy and help develop important life skills.

These include a coffee shop which is operated by professionally trained baristas and is open to the public, a fully operational car wash run by prisoners, polytunnels where visitors can purchase plants and flowers, and a bicycle repair shop run in association with Rotary Ireland and the Bikes for Africa charity project.

“This normalises things, our coffee shop, the polytunnels, there is no staff working on these initiatives. The prisoners open them in the morning and close them in the evening, they balance the books and report them in and that is enormously positive work,” Assistant Governor Perry said.

“The research into recidivism shows that as people mature they turn away from criminality, we want to assist in maturing people quicker and I think the open centres play a key part in that.”

The prisoners themselves also speak very highly of the open prison system with one resident stating the atmosphere is so positive and things run so well because it is based on ‘mutual respect’.

“You don’t have that conflict or aggressiveness because there is a level of mutual respect there,” he said.

“Things are going well and I’m as happy as you can be in a place like this. It is a privilege to be here, you can walk down to the woodland and there is a huge amount of freedom and a lot of wildlife,” he said.

Creative by nature, this inmate has been involved in a number of projects including a willow sculpture crafted and erected by a team of prisoners for the 50th anniversary that depicts “An Bonnan Buí” or “the Yellow Bittern” which is the name of the Loughan House Social Enterprise initiative.

“I would be creative and do paintings and murals so the bittern was an opportunity to get out of my own comfort zone, we had all the materials here and a lot of willow that needed to be used and now it will be on display permanently,” he said.

“It’s a symbol of this local area and represented by the poem written by Cathal Buí Mac Giolla Ghunna, a lamentation of the dead bird that froze the lake.”

This resident described the freedoms allowed to them at the centre as ‘empowering’ and facilitates an appreciation of things that often go unnoticed in life.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a retreat, it’s time out of your own life but you can see things that would normally pass you by. In normal life you are busy and you’ll just drive past these things but now with extra time on your hands you notice things, you see how the woodlands change, the seasons passing and that appreciation for nature and wildlife,” he said.

“The main difference from a closed prison is the freedom that you have. In a closed prison the door is closed at seven o’clock, here you close your own door and instead of being surrounded by walls, barbed wire and concrete, you are surrounded by trees and nature. You can see across the border outside the jurisdiction, you’re not as confined and there’s an awful lot more wildlife. In a closed prison the only wildlife is the other prisoners.”

“Just from the point of view of perspective you are able to see things that are further away and in a closed prison you don’t see beyond the prison yard. If you’ve done a serious amount of time I would imagine that has an impact on your head, and if you were straight back into society it would throw you, you’d have sensory overload.

“It’s a privilege to be here, and people appreciate that. Just to be able to walk down to the lake, to take time in your life to appreciate what’s around you, whether that’s the birdlife or a hare in the field.”

The anniversary event also acted as the opening of their new radio and recording studio which allows prisoners to take part in podcast projects that are highlighting the history and geography of the facility.

The first podcast, which has already been released on Spotify focuses on new willow structure at the front of the centre and its connection to the poem “An Bonnan Buí”, the second will highlight the unique beauty of the area in West Cavan, and the third is outlining the Loughan House 50-year celebrations.

One inmate who is involved in the producing, editing, narration, and presenting of these podcasts spoke about the incredible skills he is learning in the studio.

“The studio is fantastic and I am getting familiar with the software. I imagine the future of the studio is going to be bright, big and busy. We’ve been producing as much as we can for the prisoners, but also for everyone. It’s a fantastic skill I am learning at the moment,” he said.

“We’ve got great ideas and who knows what we’ll produce in the future. I could sit there editing for ten hours, there’s that repetition and I am very pernickety I want it to be perfect and I can’t rest until it is.”

Assistant Governor Perry spoke of the exciting possibilities for the radio studio and says the idea was to set up a local community radio station for prisoners that could be potentially broadcast to inmates across the entire prison system of Ireland. They currently have an application with the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) for a broadcasting licence.

“This gives us an opportunity to communicate and showcase ourselves and our organisation. In this open centre there’s more trust so we could be a conjugate for communicating with every cell in the Irish Prison System. We can get the message out there for support, for rehabilitation. The residents here are the real deal, they’ve come through the closed system and can get that message out to the other 4,000 that are in cells around the country. That this is a better way of serving their sentence, to engage and use their time constructively and go back into society better.”

Launching Friday’s event was Minister Browne who highlighted all the work that is done by staff and prisoners at the facility and the impact the centre has had on the local community over the past 50 years.

“Loughan House is very much part of the local community here in Blacklion and the surrounding area. Many people, from the local community and beyond visit the prison regularly to use some of the wonderful services here such as the Coffee Shop behind me, to get flowers for their garden from the amazing polytunnels or even to get their car washed. It is great to see so many people from the local community here today, especially all those who are participating in the Farmers Market taking place this afternoon. I understand that this is an initiative that Governor Lydon and his team hope to continue with on a more regular basis,” he said.

“When you listen to it, you will learn a bit more about the amazing willow sculpture which now sits in the garden and depicts a bird, an Bonnan Buí or the Yellow Bittern, made famous by the poem.

“If you would like to learn more about the poem and the writer I would encourage you to listen to the excellent podcast, recorded by the men here in Loughan House, which is available on the Irish Prison Service social media pages or on Spotify.”