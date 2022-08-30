Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The changing face of incarceration seen through 50 years of Loughan House

Loughan House Open Centre celebrated its 50th anniversary last Friday with a series of events showcasing its unique place in the Irish Prison system. Reporter Stephen Holland spoke to staff and inmates about how the extra freedoms provided to prisoners fosters a more respectful atmosphere.

Minister of State James Browne and chef Neven Maguire pictured at Loughan House last Friday. Expand
The newly launched radio and recording studio at Loughan House. Expand
Loughan House first opened in 1972. Expand

Close

Minister of State James Browne and chef Neven Maguire pictured at Loughan House last Friday.

Minister of State James Browne and chef Neven Maguire pictured at Loughan House last Friday.

The newly launched radio and recording studio at Loughan House.

The newly launched radio and recording studio at Loughan House.

Loughan House first opened in 1972.

Loughan House first opened in 1972.

/

Minister of State James Browne and chef Neven Maguire pictured at Loughan House last Friday.

sligochampion

Loughan House Open Centre in Blacklion celebrated its 50th anniversary last Friday with a series of events that showcased the prison’s unique nature.

The event featured special guests Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Browne TD as well as celebrity chef and Blacklion local Neven Maguire. Minister Browne also officially opened the new radio and recording studio at the facility which is the latest in a series of innovative projects launched by the prison.

Privacy