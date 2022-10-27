The beginner’s guide to the Dublin City Marathon

In the midst of the Corona Virus pandemic it was difficult to image if we’d ever get to see the Dublin City Marathon return to its former glory again but here we are just a couple of days away from the most special of 26.2 mile running events in the world after the 2020 and 2021 races were understandably cancelled.

For regulars, we all have become that bit older so doubts begin to form whether we can match times of yesteryear while for the first timer it’s an event to savour and enjoy because the welcome and support in Dublin on marathon day is second to none.

The crowds, which literally line the whole of the route, cheer for everyone with enthusiasm and love (not to mention the much sought out jellies and sweets) that it will lift the runner who has slowed to a crawl while also giving that extra pep to those who are coasting along.

I’ll be doing my eleventh Dublin City Marathon on Sunday and every medal and running top from the event sit proudly in my small collection of sporting memorabilia. It’s a treasured medal like no other because it represents not just the gruelling 26.2 miles on the day but the months of slog, injuries and setbacks on the training roads tread so often to the point of boredom they’ve become memorised with every twist, turn and crack returning in flashbacks.

So, to get to the start line on Sunday is a massive achievement in itself. The marathon training programmes will get your around whether you’ve done 10-12 weeks or much longer especially if you are a beginner. If you’ve missed chunks of your training plan due to injury or work/family commitments then it’s time to lower expectations.

The marathon is the one race you need to be prepared well for. Nobody can just turn up on the day and just ‘wing it.’ Well, you might, but you’ll end up walking most of it and there’s no fun coming home when the crowds have gone home!

Everyone needs to have done a half marathon during their schedule and a general rule of thumb is to double your finish time and add 15/20 minutes to that to get your estimated marathon time. So if you’ve done a two hour half then 4.20 in Dublin is realistic provided you have also done at least one 20 mile and one 22 mile runs as part of your training.

While Dublin is the most welcoming of marathons it is also one of the most demanding courses. There’s a few uphills which will test every runner and you’ll hit the first of these when you enter the Phoenix Park. It’s a gradual climb for about four miles so don’t push it too hard. There’s a couple of other tough hills but don’t fret about added time and try to retain the same level of effort.

The single biggest mistake most debutants make is to take off at the start as if running a 10k. Remember, the marathon is four times that and more! It’s easy to get carried away at the start with the crowd and suddenly you’ll find yourself doing mile times way faster than planned and you’ll pay for this at the other end. Keep an eye on the watch in those early miles and stick to your goal pace.

Every year when it comes to the 10k mark the first batch of runners going backwards can be seen having taken off too hard and it’s a painful journey for them the rest of the way.

Sunday’s weather will have a big impact this year. It looks like it’s going to be rather humid and mild – far from ideal marathon running conditions. Fluid intake will be vital – at all water stations take a couple of mouthfuls. Don’t try gels if you haven’t used them before. Many runners literally cannot stomach gels and taking one for the first time on Sunday and it not agreeing will spell disaster. Take glucose drinks, most runners can tolerate these.

It also looks like it could be raining on Sunday which can create other problems. Be sure to place plasters on nipples – rain and friction can result in the most painful of outcomes. Vaseline should also be applied liberally to prevent chaffing- even along the soles of the feet and between the toes. Gel should be left out of the hair – rain coming down into the eyes mixed with gel will lead to stinging.

Do plenty of stretching before you start, it can be cool at 8am as you wait and do try to get to the loo before taking your place in your allocated wave. Not to worry if you need to go again due to all the water intake as there are plenty of portable toilets along the route. Wear an old t-shirt to the start line to keep warm and which you can discard as soon as the gun goes.

Gloves too if you feel chilly but the forecast is for exceptionally mild weather so these may not be needed this year. If it’s raining a plastic bin liner is a must. There’s nothing worse than standing getting soaked before a race. When you’re running you don’t mind the rain as you’ll be warmed up.

And don’t worry if all of a sudden during the marathon you begin to get niggles in places you’ve never had them before. It’s what a marathon can throw at you. Just ensure you spend that waiting time stretching before you take off.

There’ll be stages during the race where you won’t feel the best. Just ease up on the pace, take a couple of deep breaths and refocus and take on board some water. And, don’t get caught up running alongside a runner who wants to tell you their life story. That’s a complete waste of energy. No point coming across the finish line disappointed with your time but saying that you met a lovely runner who was great to chat with. Focus on your goal.

As regards sleep, most runners find it difficult to get any shut eye the night before a marathon so again do not worry if this happens. It’s natural to be kept awake with nerves plus staying overnight in strange accommodation doesn’t suit everyone.

A light breakfast should be had on the morning of the marathon, ideally around two hours before setting off for the start. Don’t eat a heavy meal the night before and certainly no alcohol, that can be left when you have the medal around your neck.

If travelling to Dublin on Saturday to get your race number, leave in plenty of time. Early afternoon is peak time and the queues can go out on to the street from the RDS. Standing in a queue is not ideal especially if it's raining. Get there in the morning and don’t spend too long in the expo no matter how tempting it is to go around all the running stands. Legs need rest the day before a marathon not standing for three hours in a hall.

Try to get a good night's rest on Thursday and Friday and that should be enough to make up for the tossing and turning on Saturday night.

Be well prepared in advance. Lay out your gear the night before and pin the number to your singlet. Remember it’s going to be very mild so a singlet should suffice. Many runners completely overdress and by two or three miles in they are running with items tied around their waist. Don’t carry items which are too heavy. Running belts are fine in training but can be a real pain in a marathon. Some people can’t run without them but I’d rather leave them at home.

By now you should have your favourite running shoes selected. Carbon plated runners are all the rage now and every brand has manufactured a pair. They’ll certainly help improve your time but they won’t turn a four hour marathoner into a three hour one. To a well trained runner however, the new runners could be worth up to five or six minutes.

The most important thing of all is to enjoy the marathon. It’s a massive accomplishment to finish one. Run at a pace you are comfortable with and remember if you run with a pacer, you are likely to be running a minute or two quicker that the time on the balloon so take this into consideration. Don’t join a wave on the basis that you’ll think they will drag you around. Marathons don’t work like that. You must have a realistic goal based on your training and stick to it. If Dublin doesn’t go your way then don’t make the mistake of signing up immediately for another marathon later in the year in some far flung destination to make up for the disappointment. Don’t make it two bad marathons in a row. The body needs to rest after Sunday regardless how it goes. After Christmas plan for another marathon if you wish later in 2023.

Best of luck to everyone on Sunday. It’s great to be back racing the streets of Dublin.