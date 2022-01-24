The 22 second hapless, chaotic, Sligo attempted robbery

Two young men who attempted to rob a filling station but left empty handed and were arrested soon after have been given suspended sentences of 28 months at Sligo Circuit Court.

The incident was described as chaotic and as “22 seconds of madness” and was likened to scene from Ireland’s Dumbest Criminals.

Before the court were Adam Cooney and Dominic Lynch, both 20, who had pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery at Mullen’s Spar, Bundoran Road on February 21st 2021. Cooney was further charged with the production of a knife during the course of the incident.

Mr Leo Mulrooney BL with State Solicitor Ms Elisa McHugh (prosecuting) outlined how the defendants were returned for trial on June 26th last with guilty pleas entered at the court sitting in July. Cooney pleaded guilty to the first count on a full facts basis regarding the second count he was facingwhich would be taken into consideration.

Led by Mr Mulroony, Garda Joanne Holohan outlined how a female staff member who was aged 25 at the time, Aisling Quirke recalled how she and a colleague, Shane Dykes and store manager, Brendan Mullen were closing up at around 9.55pm when a man came in wearing a balaclava with a hood up and carrying a knife.

He came up to the counter where she was working, held up the knife and told her to “open the till now.”

She replied: “what?”

The man said for her to “open the f***ing till.”

She told him it was shut and that there was no money in it.

The man, who had a Sligo accent shouted at her and she shouted back, said Mr Mulrooney.

At that point, Mr Mullen pressed the panic alarm. The man, who was accompanied by another man, ran the door but it was closed.

The men were described by the shop worker as “looking around like headless chickens.” The door then opened and they ran away. The second man had been holding a bag.

Ms Quirke told Gardaí in a statement that initially she thought the man was messing but she got an awful fright when she realised how serious it was when it was all over.

Mr Dykes in his statement said he saw two men come in, one of whom went to the till.

Witness said he was stocking shelves at the time and was approached by the second man and told to get back.

“Or what?” replied Mr Dykes.

The second man then pulled something shiny from his pocket.

Witness said he subsequently saw the two men make good their escape. He also believed the second man had a Sligo accent.

Mr Mullen told Gardaí how he pressed the panic alarm after the man went to the till with a knife and asked for it to be opened.

Another witness, Ian Harte told Gardaí he was coming into the shop when he saw two men running out of it and head in the direction of Rathbraughan Park.

The regional armed response unit were contacted and they went in search of the men in the Rathbraughan Park area.

They came across two men who were in a dishevelled state and whose clothing was wet. It was believed they had made their way to the area by crossing a nearby river.

The men gave their names as Adam Cooney and Dominic Lynch. Gardaí subsequently located clothing and a Nike runner which had been floating down the river.

Garda Holohan said she spoke with the shop manager and viewed CCTV footage. She then went to Rathbraughan and nominated both men as suspects.

While an effort had been made by them to change clothes this had not been fully done. They were both soaking wet.

The defendants were arrested and they both initially denied involvement in the attempted robbery but they later admitted the offence after various pieces of evidence was put to them during interview.

Cooney, who was 19 at the time, said earlier in the day he had gone to a woods near Rathbraughan to smoke cannabis with Lynch. He had been in Mullen’s, his local shop, a few times that day to buy Coke and cigarettes.

He told Gardaí he owed a fair bit of money through a drugs debt, thousands of euro. He had been trying to pay it back at a rate of €1,000 a month.

He had been threatened that a pipe bomb would go through the window of his home or he would get a bullet in the back.

He said he tried to rob the shop out of fear for his life. He owed a fortune due to his drug addiction and had been using eight or nine grammes of cocaine a day.

Cooney said he needed to pay back €5,000 by the end of that week. He owed €3,000 to one individual and €2,000 to another.

The defendant identified himself on the CCTV as the one who was carrying the knife.

Mr Keith O’Grady BL with Mr Gerard McGovern, solicitor (defending) said Cooney had got fairly chilling threats, that he’d be the last to be damaged with the implication being that his family would be first. Garda Holohan agreed that at that time Cooney had a significant drug debt.

“I can’t dispute that,” she said.

Mr Mulrooney outlined how Lynch told Gardaí he was prone to using cocaine and cannabis. The last time he had used cocaine was five days before his arrest. He had run up a drugs bill of €680 a year previously.

He also denied involvement initially in the attempted robbery but later admitted the offence. He said it had been total chaos.

He changed clothes after the incident which he was carrying in a bag. He said there hadn’t been much planning involved. He had taken cocaine and alcohol before the robbery.

Lynch stated he wouldn’t have done it but he had feared for his life. When asked about this he said he didn’t really want to go into it.

Both men did not have any previous convictions. The incident had lasted 22 seconds.

Mr O’Grady pleaded that Cooney lived at home with his mother and step dad and two siblings. He had described what he did as “a scummy act” and that it was stupid mistake.

Mr O’Grady said the defendant was entering the system at a very upper end. “Everything he has done since and before those 22 seconds of madness was totally out of character for him,” he said.

There was a public order matter pending in the District Court to which the defendant would be pleading guilty. The court heard this related to his being drunk and causing damage to a cell door.

Mr O’Grady pleaded that there had been no violence used or the threat of violence against any of the shop staff. Nobody was hurt but it was accepted those people would have been shaken, he added.

“I would say it was certainly amateur and haphazard. You’re not dealing with criminal masterminds here,” he submitted.

Mr O’Grady said that when the alarm sounded the men had behaved like headless chickens. He likened it to a scene from Ireland’s Dumbest Criminals.

There was no planning and the defendants had been found covered in leaves and debris having crossed a river in their bid to escape.

Up to the week ago Cooney was in full time employment as a chef but was let go due to the impact of the pandemic.

Mr O’Grady said Cooney was now drug free and handed in urine analysis reports for October and November last with a December one due soon.

The defendant’s mother and partner were in court. The probation report was described as “glowing” by Mr O’Grady.

He added that Cooney was working of his drugs debt and had it down to between €5,000 and €7,000.

Judge Francis Comerford interjected to say he did not regard that as mitigation.

Mr O’Grady said he accepted the court could not condone the payment of money to drug dealers.

He pleaded that an immediate custodial sentence did not necessarily have to follow in this case.

Cooney, in evidence, said he was extremely sorry for his actions and that he shouldn’t have attempted to do such a thing.

He said he wished he could turn back time but that he was a changed man now.

He had also written a letter of apology to Mr Mullen. The incident wasn’t the type of person he was, he said.

He said he had been in a desperate situation over his drug debt and had tried every option to get money. He owed between €25,500 and €32,000. He had received multiple threats on his life.

Cooney said he hoped to never be in court again. He had made a big mistake. He added that his GP played a big part in his recovery from drugs.

Mr Eoin McGovern BL with Mr Shane McDermott, Solicitor (for Lynch), said the defendant understood the seriousness of the mater and he was very remorseful.

Three letters of apology to Ms Quirke, Mr Dykes and Mr Mullen were written by the defendant and these were read to the court. Lynch said he deeply regretted the harm he had done and stated that he was actively staying away from the people who led him to such actions.

Mr McGovern pleaded that no one had been physically harmed. It was a very short incident and nothing had been stolen. At the very least it had been poorly planned.

There was no evidence to suggest he had a weapon, he said though Judge Comerford said there was a suspicion of one.

Garda Holohan confirmed nothing had been recovered.

Mr McGovern said Lynch had been under the influence of drugs, had a debt to pay off but this was no longer an issue for him.

He lived at home with his parents and three siblings and had a girlfriend who was in court.

It was following one of his sisters’ diagnosis with cancer three years ago that he had turned to drugs, said Mr McGovern.

A letter from the Principal of Ballinode College where the defendant did his Leaving Certificate was handed in to court on his behalf.

Lynch was currently working with an IT firm in Sligo and was due to be promoted. There was also a letter handed in to court from his employer and his parents.

A probation report was was very favourable, added Mr McGovern.

Judge Comerford said he didn’t have urine analysis in this case, just an assertion that he was off drugs now.

Mr McGovern replied that the defendant was willing to engage in this.

He pleaded for leniency ad a non custodial sentence. If one was to be imposed he asked for it to be suspended.

Judge Comerford said he didn’t have urine analysis in this case, just an assertion that he was off drugs now.

Mr McGovern replied that the defendant was willing to engage in this.

He pleaded for leniency and a non custodial sentence. If one was to be imposed he asked for it to be suspended.

In sentencing the man, Judge Comerford said the men had put the staff of the shop at risk and in fear in order to advance their illegal activities.

When young men and women decide to buy drugs from a dealer they are moving in a much harsher world where no reason or restraint is used, he said.

They had decided to take drugs and they subsequently built up serious drugs debts which put them firmly under pressure and result in this offence of attempted robbery with a weapon.

It was a premeditated act of attempted robbery at the defendants’ local shop and there was a degree of cunning involved with the bringing of the change of clothing and a knife was used but there was no evidence Lynch had one but they were both carrying out an operation where a knife was used.

“It was extremely badly planned,” said the Judge noting that the two were caught extremely quickly and remarkably then showed resilience when questioned by Gardaí.

There was no direct violence offered but certainly there was an implicit threat in the brandishing of the knife.

It was held by Cooney towards Ms Quirke from the far side of the counter and was not in striking range and there was no direct threat for money to be given over.

“It’s a very hapless attempt at a robbery lasting 22 seconds. Once the alarm went off the two had not thought out at all, they didn’t know what to do,” said the Judge.

He said drug dealers were delighted to manufacture debts in order to get people under their control and this was an attempted robbery committed out of an act of desperation.

The Judge said he was satisfied the men would not have committed the offence if it wasn’t for the threats received from drug dealers but there were ways of dealing with it.

“The last way to deal with it is by armed robbery,” he said.

A 28 month sentence was imposed on each defendant suspended for two and a half years.

Cooney must undergo probation service supervision of three months and Lynch, one year.

The Judge said he wasn’t convinced Lynch had done as much regarding his drug addiction as Cooney has.

