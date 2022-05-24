Tenants rally against rent rises in Tubbercurry

More residents have come forward to share their stories after reports of huge rental increases of privately rented houses in Tubbercurry. The Sligo Champion has previously reported about the Cnoc-Na-Si housing estate in Tubbercurry where one landlord was imposing massive rent increases with two tenants outlining their rent being upped from €800 to €1,400, a rise of 75%. Since then another tenant has come forward to reveal that the same landlord has presented her with a rent increase from €880 to €1,500 which she says far exceeds anything within the accepted market value of the area. Mary Loftus is a lecturer in Computing and Electronic Engineering at Atlantic Technological University (ATU) who lives in a four-bedroom house in Cnoc-Na-Si with her three children, the youngest of which is 17. Mary says she first moved into the house in August 2019 and had been expecting a rent review but when she saw the figure that the landlord was asking for she was overcome with ‘shock’ and ‘disbelief’. “The landlord had told me on a number of occasions how happy he was with me here as a tenant so when this came it really was a bolt from the blue. “When I saw the figure, he was proposing I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” she said. Mary says at first, she did not know how to react and left it for a couple of days before speaking with the landlord again. She stated she could not understand how he feels justified to ask for this level of a rent increase. Current legislation from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) states that outside of rent pressure zones a landlord is entitled to issue a rent review 24 months after a tenancy has commenced. This review must be based on three comparable properties to show evidence that the new rental figure is in line with the current market rates for the area. Mary says her landlord has shown evidence of other properties in the area being advertised on Daft.ie at the rate he is asking for, however as other tenants have confirmed he owns a number of houses in the estate and these figures are being derived from Cnoc-Na-Si. Mary says the landlord is ‘following the letter of the law’ as outlined by the RTB but said if this does not break any rules then ‘surely the rules need to be reviewed’. Her new rental price is set to come into effect in August as a landlord is required to give tenants 90 days’ notice on any rental increases and Mary says she is not in a position to afford it. “I am pretty much living to my means at the moment, I can’t see this being a reasonable option. I cannot see myself paying €1,500 in rent. If I could then I would have moved to Sligo town and even there I wouldn’t have to pay that kind of rent,” she said. “Where am I going to find another €600?” she asked. When Mary first moved to Cnoc-Na-Si she said the market rate was between €600 and €700 and with a rent of €880 she was already paying significantly more than that, but she said the location was good and with a half-hour commute to work she felt it was manageable. “One of the main reasons that this property was attractive is that it was right by my kids’ school, all but one of them has left school but that was a big factor back then,” she said. The implications of this rent increase are another major factor Mary wanted to highlight stating that If these levels of increases are allowed to happen in this area it will likely spread, worsening an already debilitating housing crisis. “I am sure it is already happening elsewhere, the rule seems to be flawed. “The fact that someone can produce advertisements of market rates and you don’t even have to prove that rent is being paid at that particular rate you just show three advertisements of similar properties in the locality and that can be the justification for putting up rent,” she said. “There is room for a carriage and four to go through that legislation, if other landlords see this as okay in the rules they might have a go as well.” This is a symptom of a much larger problem according to Mary who states that quite simply there just is not enough houses for people which is leading to severe problems in the housing and rental market. “We are all angry at this landlord at the moment but obviously the system is flawed, it’s not working. “We can’t just fix one thing, I think there has to be a proper strategic look at how we are managing housing stock in this country because it’s really coming to a breaking point with the lack of supply,” she said. “I think that tenants right’s need to be highlighted. I think people renting are in a vulnerable place at the moment and we need to make some noise about it. “It’s not just a sticking plaster that is needed here, it’s a rethink of how we are managing the sector in general. “But right now I just don’t know what I am going to do, I can’t find a new rental property at this current time. “It’s a rock and hard place and I am not the only one, this is not just Tubbercurry, this is nationwide.” Mary says it is disappointing because she has seen how great the region can be and highlighted the level of diversity on display in the housing estate. “It’s a real cosmopolitan location. There were about 20 different nationalities when I moved in and it’s so lovely to look out the window and see kids with all different nationalities playing together. “There was a really nice feeling around the place. I am angry about the particular situation. “Nobody can plan long-term or feel safe. “You’ve got about two years and then the rent review kicks in and at the moment that process seems broken. It’s strange and I am still trying to get my head around what’s happened. “I have sent emails to lots of politicians asking if the legislation be changed or can the rent pressure zones be extended to cover places such as Tubbercurry.” Elizabeth Moore, another tenant who was previously renting from the same landlord ays her family started renting in Cnoc-Na-Si in 2017 at a rate of €650, before it was raised to €750 in a rent review after two years. Elizabeth was renting the house with her husband, her daughter and her husband’s three sons. She says her daughter is autistic and one of her husband’s sons has special needs so it was important they were close to their school in Tubbercurry and that rapid changes to their daily lives would be very intrusive to the needs of their children. However, Elizabeth says that shortly after the 2019 rent review she was informed that in her next rent review it was likely the property would be raised to at least €1,200 and as a result they decided they had to find new accommodation. “I thought you’ve got to be kidding me, we were just coming into Covid at that stage and I said this is not going to fly with me,” she said. Elizabeth described living in the house as ‘soul destroying’ as they were counting down the days until a new rent increase would come into effect. They found another property that was available for rent in Cnoc-Na-Si at a rate of €750 and they moved into it. “We needed to stay in the same area because of the school. The only way it was half acceptable was that we were able to stay in the same estate. “If we moved out of Tubbercurry there would have been a complete breakdown and a lot of issues,” she said. “I tried to bring my daughter’s medical reports to the RTB and they said we don’t need to see those. “It’s a system that doesn’t seem to be working for people who are renting. “At this point no one seems to be able to buy a house.” Elizabeth says the fact that Tubbercurry is outside of the rent pressure zone, which in Sligo includes all of the Sligo/Strandhill Local Electoral Area, makes the situation ‘a free for all’ when it comes to rent increases. “Unfortunately, the problem is that now most tenants simply have no place else to go and that is not okay. I am organising a meetup to get as many of us residents together as we can because people are scared to say anything,” she said. “I don’t know anyone in this estate who is making €1,400 a week to justify €1,400 a month rent. “I was brought to be told that your weekly salary should equal your monthly rent. It’s shocking that this is coming after all the hard times of Covid, it really is mind boggling.” “If one person is too scared to say something I think if we all stand together and even come together in court we if we have to. “No family should have to watch their rent go up from €800 to €1,400.” In order to get a better picture of the renting situation in Tubbercurry Elizabeth conducted an online survey amongst residents in the area. This survey was completed by 26 residents, 15 of which claimed to live in the Cnoc-Na-Si housing estate. The figures show that currently tenants rent ranges from €750 to €1,400 with just three people stating that they could comfortably afford their rent. Five people surveyed stated they are currently receiving Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) with four of those claiming their landlord is asking for extra funds to make up their current rental rate. When contacted by The Sligo Champion, landlord Hugh Adams, who owns a number of houses in Cnoc-Na-Si where tenants have received notice of significant rent increases said he had no comment to make. Rules outlined by the RTB state that tenants have the right to submit a dispute regarding a rent review within the 90-day period of receiving the review and the new rental price coming into effect. “It is important to note that upon receipt of a rent review notice that a tenant must lodge their dispute to the RTB prior to the date the new rent amount will take effect. “All tenants must receive a minimum of 90 days’ notice of a new rent amount; therefore, tenants must aim to lodge a case within the 90-day period or the RTB may not be in a position to hear the case,” a spokesperson for the RTB said. “In terms of comparison, landlords must show three comparable properties which have been advertised for rent in the previous four weeks of them serving the notice of rent review. The law states that three comparable properties must be provided, if less are provided this will invalidate the notice of rent review in full. The advertisements do not need to accompany the notice of rent review, however the RTB would encourage landlords to attach them to the notice for full transparency and to avoid future disputes. “Landlords should always keep a copy of the advertisements in case they are requested by the tenant. Comparable properties do not have to be in the exact same town or geographical location. Landlords can look for similar properties in similar towns nationwide. For example, a landlord may have a dwelling in Portarlington but look to Portlaoise for a comparable. It is up to the independent adjudicator to determine whether the comparables are validly used in a rent review.” There are two options for dispute resolution with the RTB: Telephone mediation or adjudication. Telephone mediation is a free service that helps landlords and tenants resolve disputes with the help of an independent mediator. Adjudication comes with a fee of €15 online or €25 on paper and involves an independent adjudicator being presented with evidence from both the landlord and tenant and making a legally binding decision on the matter.

A new study by economist Jim Power and commissioned jointly by the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers and the Irish Property Owners’ Association has concluded the rental market is in a state of crisis exacerbated with the exit of non-institutional landlords in significant numbers, reducing supply and putting upward pressure on rents.