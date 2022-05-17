Sligo

Tenants in shock as they face a €600 rise in rent for a three bed semi in rural county Sligo town

Tenants in a Tubbercurry housing estate say they have been presented with a massive rise in their monthly rent from €800 to €1,400. Stephen Holland spoke with two tenants about their shock at the rise which has come about as a result of a rent review after two years which the landlord can do

Cnoc na Si housing estate in Tubbercurry. Pic: Carl Brennan. Expand

Cnoc na Si housing estate in Tubbercurry. Pic: Carl Brennan.

A landlord has shocked his Tubbercurry tenants with a 75% rent increase.

Anna Gallagher has been renting a three-bedroom semi-detached property at Cnoc Na Si in Tubbercurry with her husband and small child for a rate of €800 for the last two years when last week her landlord told her it was time for a rent review and informed her the rent was being increased to €1,400.

