Ten years with no water, toilet in caravan at Sligo halting site

Kathleen McGinley Senior with a letter from Sligo County Council refusing to provide temporary facilities for families who have been living for many years caravans at the Cloonamahon Halting Site.

“We can’t continue living like this.”

That was the desperate message of a mother of a 9-year-old girl with autism living in cramped conditions in a caravan at a halting site at Cloonamahon.

Sharon McGinley, her husband Hughie, and their five children Kathleen, Simon, Maureen, Willie and Sharon live in a caravan at the back of grandmother, Kathleen’s house which they must use to access basic sanitary facilities, sometimes in the middle of the night.

“We’re living here ten years in August. That’s since we got married, and Kathleen was born nine months later. She’s nine. Kathleen was diagnosed with severe autism at two years old. I’ve been [in contact] with the Council for a long time,” Sharon McGinley tells The Sligo Champion from her caravan.

Sharon explains what every day life is like trying to mind her children, and her eldest daughter Kathleen while having no access to running water.

“We’ve no water in the caravan. If I’ve to get water I’ve to leave the caravan to get water, that means Kathleen has to come with me because Kathleen can’t be left alone, she needs 24 hour supervision and I’ve three toddlers and a son who’s six, so they have to come with me as well.”

As Kathleen continues to grow and develop, her mother’s worries about their living conditions only increase.

“If Kathleen has to use the bathroom we’ve to go to the house to use the toilet. There’s seven of us in the caravan in total. Kathleen needs her own space. She’ll need her own bedroom and bathroom, things I feel she is entitled to.

She adds, “We did ask the council for washing facilities for Kathleen and that was refused, because we have a toilet in the house.”

Asked if they have been offered accommodation by the local authority, Sharon and her mother in-law, Kathleen (Snr) explain that due to their daughter and grand daughter’s condition, living far from the extended family unit is not ideal.

The family confirmed they were offered housing in Bunanadden in May 2020 but did not accept the local authority’s offer as it would have disrupted school and family life for Kathleen (9).

“Kathleen has also developed a communication disorder. She only communicates with the people she was raised up with, like her grandparents, her aunts and her uncles. She doesn’t really communicate with the little ones,” explains her mother, Sharon.

Sharon says she has been advised by autism services, including speech and language and occupational therapists that the family should live close to the extended family with whom Kathleen has communicated with up to this point.

“I don’t drive and I have four younger children. I have provided letters to the council to back this up. And the school have supported this.”

“Kathleen’s school (Scoil Mhuire Agus Iosaf) is just a walk away. She also has a special unit in this mainstream setting. The council still wants me to widen my circle and move some place longer away, but I’m only doing the best interest for my daughter,” explains Sharon.

The mother of five says she would quite happily live in the caravan if it were not for her eldest child’s needs.

Kathleen McGinley (Snr) echoes this sentiment, adding that her son, and daughter in-law would have taken anything the council would offer, if it were not for her granddaughter’s additional needs.

Sharon tells The Sligo Champion that she and her husband had asked Sligo County Council for sanitation facilities such as a toilet, but says this request was refused by the council as it cited the family had access to facilities in the main house.

In all, there are 19 people, eleven adults and eight children using the two bathrooms available in the house, a situation which causes all kinds of difficulties.

Rosie McGinley, married to Kathleen’s (Snr) son, Patrick, tells The Sligo Champion that sometimes if the children are unwell they require the toilet in the middle of the night, and, she says her children are constantly sick because of the conditions they live in.

Rosie has lived in the caravan for seven years and has three children (Seán, MaryAnne, and Paddy) with another child sadly passing away.

“My children are constantly sick because I have no right facilities...It’s a nightmare to live like this.”

Asked if she has been in contact with the local authority about her family’s situation, Rosie says she has been told that where she is looking for a home, the council say they have nothing available.

Rosie says her fight with the council is that she wants to live in Collooney.

“It’s Collooney I’d like to live in.”

When asked what she would say to the council if it were to say the family should take what they are offered, Rosie refers to Traveller culture.

“I think they should try and respect our culture because that has always been our culture that the husbands stay near their family. I don’t think they’re taking that into consideration...They’ve said there’s nowhere available.”

Rosie says she and her family are willing to live in any part of Collooney and she is saying the local authority has said no.

Speaking about access to sanitation facilities, Rosie says she has to go into her mother in-law’s house if she or her family want to use facilities.

“I’ve to go waking up people in that house if I want to go to the bathroom.”

The mother of three, with a child on the way says she also is conscious of her children growing up in the cramped conditions.

“It’s cramped,” Rosie says, while showing this journalist the distance from the bed to the kitchen, and explains that each morning they must fold away a bed so that the family can eat.

“If the kids get a bug, you’re constantly running over here. They’re constantly sick on me.”

Asked how the last year has been given the pandemic, Rosie says she had a constant fear about her children possibly carrying the virus and bringing it into their grand parents house.

“Everyone was saying the children were the carriers. I was afraid because there are underlying conditions in the house.”

To be honest, they never took our needs into consideration over the pandemic. They did alright hand us out a little bottle of sanitiser, but never once offered a portaloo, even something as basic as that.”

Rosie says sometimes her family must use the garage, as the demand on the toilets in the house are at times too much, with 19 individuals using them.

She says, “It’s just draining”.

Rosie fears for her children growing up disadvantaged.

“Travellers are meant to get over that but they haven’t. My children are faced with that now, that’s heartbreaking for me.”

For Sharon, she admits she is at her wit’s end.

“I feel I’ve done everything that the council have asked me, provided them with letters, contacted everyone I can contact. I can’t do anymore.”

For herself, Kathleen and her family, Sharon wants a suitable home, and, with her eldest daughter growing up fast an extra strain is being put on the family in their current environment.

Kathleen’s grandmother, Kathleen Snr, says it is unfair that her grandchildren have to witness their sibling having a ‘melt down’.

“When Kathleen takes a meltdown it’s unfair she’s taking that in a caravan. She needs a home where her Mum can take her. She has sensory issues, all the kids are here.”

She continues, “We have the house but if we hadn’t got that house where was Kathleen going to be supervised...You’re dealing with a child with autism, you’re dealing with a child who cannot speak. You have to speak for the child”.

Sligo Traveller Support Group Manager, Bernadette Maughan says Kathleen McGinley should not be expected to provide services that the council should be providing.



