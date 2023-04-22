Talented young boxer killed in early morning Sligo crash

Gardaí at the scene of the fatal crash in Sligo on Saturday morning.

A talented young boxer has been killed in a car crash in Sligo.

Oran Gethins, is his 20s, of The Woodlands, Ballytivnan, Sligo and formerly Rockvalley, Dromahair, County Leitrim died in the crash in the early hours of Saturday morning in the Rathbraughan area of Sligo, not far from his home.

He was a dearly loved son of Andrew and Maeve and a brother of Zach.

In a moving tribute posted on social media, Sean McDermott Boxing Club, Manorhamilton said: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of club member, Oran Gethins. Oran started with us when he was seven years old and was a pleasure to train always willing to learn and was a very respectful young lad inside and outside the ring.

"He won an Irish title for the club in 2016. His father is also a coach of our junior class. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his dad, mum and younger brother and also to the extended Gethins and Gallagher family at this heartbreaking time, Rest In Peace champ.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the single car fatal crash. The deceased was removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The scene and car were examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the scene at Rathbraughan, Sligo to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.