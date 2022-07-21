Swimming ban at Mullaghmore beach due to water quality

Swimming has been banned at Mullaghmore due to the quality of the water.

Water monitoring was carried out there on 18th July along with the county’s four other bathing water beaches.

Microbiological analysis on the sample taken at Mullaghmore beach showed it was non-compliant with Bathing Water Regulations with high levels of Intestinal Enterococci were present in the sample.

Sligo County Council in accordance with National Protocol has erected a Bathing Water Prohibition Notice at the beach and it will remain in place until it is proven that there is no risk to bathers.

Further sampling will be undertaken today and further instructions will be issued in accordance with agreed national protocols when the results of this test are available. It is hoped that the Prohibition Notice can be removed over the weekend.

Sligo County Council says it appreciates the cooperation of the general public in complying with the conditions of the Prohibition Notice.