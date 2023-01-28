Suspended jail term for driver involved in fatal Sligo crossroads crash

A Circuit Court Judge has urged the Road Safety Authority to initiative a campaign similar to those in the past urging drivers to wear seatbelts.

Judge Keenan Johnson made the remarks during a sentencing hearing at Sligo Circuit Court last Thursday of a 49 year old driver from Armagh who drove through a crossroads, colliding with a jeep being driven by Seamus Kelly who was killed having been ejected from his vehicle as he hadn’t been wearing his seatbelt.

Judge Johnson stressed that the death of Mr Kelly, who was in his 60s, of Cartron Village, Sligo has highlighted the importance of wearing seatbelts.

“While it is abundantly clear that Mr Kelly was totally blameless for the accident, the failure to wear a seatbelt unfortunately contributed significantly to the injuries that he sustained and possibly his death.

“It would be a fitting tribute to his memory if the publicity surrounding his death encourages people to ensure that they wear their seatbelts whenever travelling in a car.

“If such a lesson is learned from the tragedy of Mr Kelly’s death, it will undoubtedly save many more lives and those lives saved will act as fitting tribute to the nenory of the late Seamus Kelly.

“I do not under any cicrumstances want my reference to the failure to wear the seatbelt to, in any way, be seen as laying the blame on Mr Kelly for the accident.

“It is abundantly clear that Mr Kelly was totally and utterly blameless for what happened. Howeverm the faulure to wear a seatbelt needs to be highlighted so that lessons can be learned,” he said.

He added that most modern cars are fitted with alarms to notify occupants to engage their seatbelts and it wasn’t clear if Mr Kelly’s jeep was fitted with such an alarm and given the age of the jeep, he suspected it wasn’t.

“Unfortunately, I’ve dealt with a number of serious and fatal cases over the last few years where inuries have resulted as a consequence of failure to wear seatbelts.” he said.

The Judge recalled that when he was younger there was a road safety campaign on TV advising people to wear their seatbelts and had a catchphrase, ‘clunk, click, every trip.’

“The Road Safety Authoritymight reflect on possibly launching a new puiblic information campaign on the ncessity to wear a seatbelt whenever travelling in a mechanically propelled vehicle,” said Judge Johnson.

Van driver, Jeff Richardson of Blackisland Road, Annaghmore, Portadown, County Armagh had pleaded guilty at a previous sitting to careless driving causing death and to driving under the influence of an intoxicant (cannabis) arising from crash at Jinks Cross, Drumiskabole, Ballisodare on November 19th 2019.

Richardson, a mechanic working for a company called Taranto, had driven from his home that morning to Belmullet and had left to return home at 4.39pm. He was following a route on his Sat Nav and got to Drumiskabole at 6.39pm.

He turned right at Colm Burns Commercials and travelled towards the R284. A PSV inspector calculated the van was travelling at a constant speed of 41mph and an analysis of a tracker on the vehicle showed it had failed to stop at the Jinks Cross crossroads.

There was a warning sign, ‘Crossroads Ahead’ some 167.5m from the junction on the road and a further warning sign, 95.2m away while the word ‘Slow’ was written in white on the road at a distance of 50.7m from the crossroads.

Two 60kph speed signs were on each side of the crossroads and the word, ‘Stop’ was written in white on the road some 4.2m from the junction. A further Stop sign was on the nearside of the road, 3.6m from the junction.

It was quite clear, said the Judge that the crossroads was well signposted. A forensic examination of the scene was carried out by Garda Gerald McCauley had said the van driver failed to stop at all at the junction and caught the driver of the jeep by surprise. He also noted that the driver of the jeep failed to react to the van coming from his left.

There was no evidence of mobile phones being used at the time and no evidence of speed. Both vehicles had been in roadworthy condition prior to the accident.

Mr Kelly was ejected out through the passenger window of the jeep thereby suffering fatal injuries. Garda McCauley said the absence of his seatbelt was a mahor contribution to the seriousness of the injuries sustained by Mr Kelly.

Retired Sergeant Niall Davey was amongst the first on the scene. He described the defendant as being very disorientated and that he appeared confused. He was under the impression that Sgt Davey had been driving the jeep. He was advised to get back into his van and remain there until the ambulance came as he could have injuries unknown to himself.

The Judge said this was excellent advice as it subsequently transpired that the defendant had sustained a fracture to his nexk in the impact.

“All those who came on the scene described how the accused was extremely distressed and upset particularly when he learnt that Mr Kelly had been killed in the accident,” said Judge Johnson.

The defendant told one person who came on the scene that he didn’t realise he had to stop at the junction.

The defendant told Garda Alison Cunnane that he did not see the junction and that when he saw the jeep he hit the brakes.

While in hospital the defendant had his blood taken and sent for analysis which tested positive for opiates and cannabis.

The defendant said he had taken cannabis three days prior to the accident and that he felt perfectly fine and capable of driving. The Judge said the level of cannabis was quite low at 7.1ng/ml of blood.

The opiate was the result of using a painiller, co-codamol which a defence forsenic scientist stated was unlikely to affect the defendant’s driving ability. He also noted that the limits for cannabis were set not with reference to impairment but rather as a zero tolerance policy.

The Judge noted the Victim Impact Reports of the Kelly family. The deceased’s wife, Mary said her husband was very popular and easy to get on with, always helped others and had many good friends from his work in St Columba’s. He was very knowledgeable on local and family history.

She missed him every day and his death had changed her life and the lives of her children forever. She had the difficult task of identifying her husband’s body in the mortuary. She also had to ring her son Trevor and daughter Amanda to break the news to them.

Mrs Kelly still wakes at night thinking about her husband’s last moments and wonders if he knew what was happening and she can see the shock on his face and feel the panic he must have felt in those split seconds as the van kept coming towards him.

She said the joy is gone out of their lives since his death. She describes how their lives have been on hold for the last three years and two months. She wanted the court to know that her husband was a huge part of their lives and they missed him terribly.

Judge Johnson said AmandaKelly wrote very affectionately about her dad and described him as a kind person who didn’t worry or get stressed. It was extremely difficult dealing with the grief and shock over the past three years.

She thinks of all the things she never got to tell him and how she never got to say goodbye. She described the trauma of her father’s death as overwhelming. relentless and life changing. She not only lost her dad but her senses of safety in this world.

She said her life and that of her family had been changed as a result of her father’s death. His chair sits empty and it will never be the same. Over the past three years she has found it almost impossible to enjoy anything or ever feel relaxed.

There was a dark sadness and constant stress that had been there ever since that night.

She recalled that her father taught her to drive and that even after she passed her test he would still go out driving with her in the car so that they could spend some quality time together.

She added that her father would have been heartbroken to know that he was ripped away from his family and to know that his family had gone through such heartbreak over the last three years in dealing with his death.

Judge Johnson said the Victim Impact Reports were extremely moving and reflected the huge loss and hurt sustained by the Kelly family.

“Quite clearly Seamus Kelly was a much loved father and husband. His death has been an enormous tragedy for his family and all of those who loved him. He was clearly a person of passion and kindness.

“His death has left an unfillable void for his wife and family. He led a life of service not only to his family but also to the mental health community in county Sligo,” said the Judge.

His death had been instantaneous and he hoped this offered some crumb of comfort to his family.

“I note from a newspaper report of the accident at the time that local councillor Thomas Walsh described Seamus Kelly as a very respected and valued member of the community who was involved in farming, community activities and was a member of St Michael’s GAA Club, an avid supporter of Liverpool FC and proud Sligo Rovers supporter.

“Quite clearly Seamus Kelly was a charismatic man with a great zest for life. That makes the tragic circumstances of his death all the more difficult to bear not only for his family but also for his friends and acquaintances,” said Judge Johnson who extended his deepest sympathy to Mrs Kelly and her family.

The Judge went on to say that unfortunately no sentence imposed by the court could undo the great hurt and loss suffered by the family.

“In fairness to the accused he expressed in emotional terms to the probation officer his regret at what happened when he said that he wished it was him who was killed in place of Mr Kelly,” he said.

In determining sentence the Judge said that while offences involving a fatality are always very tragic and emotionally charged the court must all the ways be mindful that the sentence structured should focus primarily on deterrence as opposed to punishment given that offenders in road traffic accidents generally have no criminal intent. He said this case was a classic example of bad things happening to good people.

The main aggravating factor in the case, he said was that the accused appears to have been focussed on a Sat Nav and looking for directions instead of focusing on the road.

The fact that the crossroads was highlighted with so many signposts and that there was public lighting in the area should have enabled the accused to stop his vehicle and thereby prevent him from driving into the path of Mr Kelly’s jeep which had the right of way.

The Judge said there was little doubt that Sat Navs were a great aid for finding directions but they were also a considerable distraction if one was looking at them while driving.

Sat Navs do not show road signage or who has the right of way at a particular junction, said the Judge.

Again, he said, this is an issue that the Road Safety Authority might like to highlight at some future date.

Another aggravating factor in the case was the accused drove with a level of cannabis in his system which exceeded the legal limit.

It appeared to have been consumed some days in advance of the accident and it was accepted the accused’s driving was not affected by this.

The Judge said the reason why the level of cannabis is fixed at such a low point is to ensure that there is zero tolerance of people who drive with drugs in their system.

“The consequences of the accused’s lapse of judgement and his failure to keep a proper lookout were catastrophic from Mr Kelly’s point of view.

“It seems clear that there was nothing Mr Kelly could have done to avoid the accident. However, his failure to wear a seatbelt did unfortunately contribute to the seriousness of his injuries and most likely his demise,” said the Judge.

The negative and devastating effects of Mr Kelly’s death on his wife and family were further aggravating factors that the court must take into account, he said.

In mitigation, the accused made full admissions to people at the scene, had acknowledged he had gone through the stop sign.

The early guilty plea saved the State the cost and expense of a trial and also saved the Kelly family the stress and trauma of having to sit through a criminal trial.

The defendant had no significant previous convictions and was a man of unblemished character. He had suffered injuries in the past and had to take pain relief for those injuries and had fractured his neck in this accident.

His GP stated he was now medically unfit to work due to poor health. The defendant was suffering from a chronic progressive rheumatological condition which leads to progressive loss of function and mobility of the spine as well as chronic pain.

He also has issues with his knee and paraesthesia in his arms.

In September 2022 he fell from a motorcycle and sustained further fractures of his spne and was under the care of spinal surgeons. He has also developed bowel problems and his mental health had been impacted by the fatal accident. He has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and had ongoing nightmares and sleep disturbance and low mood.

The Judge said the court had the benefit of a probation report from Northern Ireland which noted the defendant was at low risk of reoffending. He had a stable background, consistent work history, absence of significant mental health problems until the accident, no addiction issues, no record of convictions bar one for littering in 2013 and none since the fatal crash.

The 49 year old married father was an experienced driver who had driven all over Ireland and the UK during the course of his work as a mechanic.

The probation report stated that he had not used cannabis for the last two years.

The defendant expressed to the probation officer his concern that he might be sent to prison and the Judge Johnson said this showed how he appreciated the gravity and seriouness of the offending.

The court was furnished with a number of testimonials which spoke of the defendant’s good work ethic, his honesty and integrity, said the Judge. He was also described as courteous, respectful and responsible.

Judge Johnson said the defendant enjoys good family support and is a much loved husband and father. Hs incarceration would negatively impact on his wife and children and this was something the court must take into consideration when structuring sentence.

“In determining sentence in this case the court has to try to balance the needs of the Kelly family with the needs of society and the needs of the accused.

“Bearing in mind that the offence of careless driving causing death carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and taking into account the mitigation I have outlined, I am satisfied that the offending because it involved a serious lapse of judgement where the accused was focusing on the Sat Nav rather than the road which had catastrophic consequences resulting in the collision ranks at the lower end of the upper range and does before mitigation attract a headline sentence of one year and nine months.

“Taking into account the mitigation outlined I am satisfied that the sentence can be reduced to one year.

“Accordingly, I am imposing a sentence of one year in prison. However, I am satisfied that the interests of justice are best served by suspending that sentence on terms that incorporate an element of restorative justice,” said Judge Johnson.

He imposed a one year sentence, suspended for three years on condition that the defendant enter a bond of €500 to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for three years.

The defendant must pay a sum of €5,000 to the National Rehabilitation Institute within 18 months to be used in the treatment of victims of road traffic accidents.

He was also banned from driving for four years. On the intoxication charge the defendant was fined €500 with a concurrent one year ban.

Judge Johnson again extended sympathy to the Kelly family. and hoped the sentencing gave them some closure and that they can move on with their lives.

“While I didn’t know Seamus Kelly it would seem to me from what I’ve heard that he would want his wife and family to live their lives to their full potential and doing that is probably the best tribute they can pay to him.

“I appreciate that the Richardson family have also been adversely impacted as a consequence of the fatal accident and again I hope that they can move forward from today and in that respect I wish both the Kelly family and Richarson family well,” said Judge Johnson.