Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Suspended jail term for driver involved in fatal Sligo crossroads crash

A judge in sentencing a 49 year old driver for careless driving causing death has stressed the need for setbelt wearing. Paul Deering reports

The scene of the fatal crash in November 2019. Expand
Judge Keenan Johnson Expand
Jeff Richardson who received a suspended jail term. Expand

Close

The scene of the fatal crash in November 2019.

The scene of the fatal crash in November 2019.

Judge Keenan Johnson

Judge Keenan Johnson

Jeff Richardson who received a suspended jail term.

Jeff Richardson who received a suspended jail term.

/

The scene of the fatal crash in November 2019.

sligochampion

Paul Deering

A Circuit Court Judge has urged the Road Safety Authority to initiative a campaign similar to those in the past urging drivers to wear seatbelts.

Judge Keenan Johnson made the remarks during a sentencing hearing at Sligo Circuit Court last Thursday of a 49 year old driver from Armagh who drove through a crossroads, colliding with a jeep being driven by Seamus Kelly who was killed having been ejected from his vehicle as he hadn’t been wearing his seatbelt.

Privacy