Susan O’Neill is added to line-up for Sligo Live

Susan O'Neill serenades the cows near Killone Lake in Ennis, Co Clare. Pic: Arthur Ellis

Susan O’Neill has been added to the line-up for this year’s Sligo Live Festival alongside her live band, plus very special guests, U.S. contemporary folk duo Campbell Jensen.

This gig will take place at Hawk’s Well Theatre on Sunday 23rd October.

Rory Butler has been added as support to Robert Plant on Sunday, 30th October 2022 @ Knocknarea Arena ATU Sligo.

Multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning Irish songwriter Susan O’Neill has released her new EP ‘Now You See It’.

Recorded between Los Angeles, Maine, Co. Clare and Wexford Ireland during the spring of this year, the EP sees Susan working once again with Tony Buchen (the producer of ‘In The Game’ the 2021 collaboration record with Mick Flannery), Sam Kassirer (Josh Ritter, Lake Street Dive) and her fellow bandmates, brothers Cillian and Lorcan Byrne.

‘Now You See It’ is a startlingly beautiful collection of songs that showcase Susan’s inimitable vocals, intuitive musicianship and ever-expanding songwriting.

Previously released tracks including the EP’s namesake, ‘Now You See it’ and ‘Truth Can Be Kind’ which see Susan reunite with Mick Flannery, both currently sit on the Radio 1 airplay charts at No. 1 and No. 3 and have received generous playlisting across all platforms.

‘In The Game’ saw Susan receive nominations for the Choice Music prize and the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards’ Album of the Year, Female Folk Artist of the Year, and take home the Best Original Folk Track award for the collaborative song ‘Chain Reaction’.

Susan was also shortlisted for the ‘Vanda and Young’ Award for her song ‘These Are the Days’.

The collaboration album ended up being the biggest selling Irish independent record of 2021.

Susan has recently finished a two-month tour, which saw her performing on the main stages of Canadian festivals, debut shows in Los Angeles, headline shows in New York City, opening for Valerie June in the UK and Phoebe Bridgers in Scotland before closing down August on the main stage of Tønder Festival in Denmark.

In support of the new EP Susan will embark on her biggest Irish Headline tour to date, making a stop in Sligo for Sligo Live Festival on October 23rd.

Joining Susan as special guests are Ashley Campbell and Thor Jensen. They form a unique meeting of musical genres. With Ashley coming from the world of country and bluegrass and Thor having a diverse background from rock to gypsy jazz, they create a fresh sound as a duo.

Ashley Campbell, daughter of country music legend Glen Campbell began her career playing in her father’s band on several world tours and has found success as a solo artist.

Her original music has taken her all over the world, from China to Japan, to the mainstage at London’s O2 Arena to opening for Kris Kristofferson and The Bellamy Brothers.

Thor Jensen, a virtuoso guitarist and songwriter from New York has travelled many different roads.

From touring the world with Hazmat Modine, playing Americana with Quiet Life, to playing the music of Django Reinhardt, performing at Carnegie Hall, all the while immersing himself in New York’s jazz scene.

Sligo Live also announce Scottish folk artist, Rory Butler as the opening act for the sold out Robert Plant Presents Saving Grace Featuring Suzi Dian concert on Sunday 30th Oct in the Knocknarea Arena ATU Sligo.

Rory Butler was described by BBC Scotland’s Roddy Hart as: “The most exciting Scottish talent to emerge in recent times”. Rory Butler’s first single ‘Black and Blue’ peaked at #6 on the Spotify ‘Viral’ chart and made it onto ‘New Music’ playlists in Brazil, Germany, Portugal and Sweden.

Total world-wide streaming figures now exceed 800,000. But really, you need to be in the room to completely get it.

Rory has previously opened for the likes of John Paul White (The Civil Wars) and folk legend, Richard Thompson.

The start of 2019 saw him invited to share a stage with Paul Weller, Lucy Rose, Eric Bibb and Ross Wilson (Blue Rose Code) in a sold out concert celebrating the life of the great John Martyn.

Susan O’Neill, Campbell Jensen and Rory Butler join a Sligo Live Festival line-up which includes Robert Plant Presents Saving Grace Featuring Suzi Dian Oct 30th in the Knocknarea Arena (sold out), The Seeger Sessions Revival Oct 21st in the Hawk’s Well Theatre (very limited availability), Gavin James Oct 21st in the Knocknarea Arena (selling fast), Dylan Moran Oct 23rd in the Knocknarea Arena (limited availability), An Evening with Paul Brady Oct 28th & Oct 29th in the Hawk’s Well Theatre (sold out), two nights with the enormously popular Tommy Tiernan in the Knocknarea Arena Oct 28th and Oct 29th (very limited availability) and Ye Vagabonds with special guest Niamh Regan Oct 22nd in the Hawk’s Well Theatre (selling fast).

Tickets are on sale from Sligolive.ie, Ticketmaster or from the Hawk’s Well Theatre in person or by phone (071) 9161518.

For festival details and regular announcements log onto: www.sligolive.ie and keep an eye on all social media channels.