Sunshine for Tubbercurry’s Old Fair Day

(L-R), Srg Johnny Walsh, Srg Padraig Cunnane and Srg Helen Munnelly at the Tubbercurry Old Fair Day last Wednesday.

Maria Noonan and Teresa Doyle from Bespoke Dolls and Craft at the Tubbercurry Old Fair Day last Wednesday.

Kyron and John Cullen at the Tubbercurry Old Fair Day last Wednesday.

Colm McGee and Dermot Walsh at the Tubbercurry Old Fair Day last Wednesday.

James Keenan from Lavagh pictured with members of the Garda Armed Support Unit at the Tubbercurry Old Fair Day last Wednesday.

(L-R), Brendan Gallagher, Pat Martyn, Loretta Horan, Willie Jones and Frank Flannelly at the Tubbercurry Old Fair Day last Wednesday.

(L-R), John Cleary, Liam Flynn and Charlie Walker with Amber the donkey at the Tubbercurry old Fair Day last Wednesday.

It was a day to remember at the 35th Old Fair Day in Tubbercurry last Wednesday, with the sun splitting the stones, guests young and old were out to enjoy a family fun day celebrating the traditional fairs of years past.

There was so much to do with a treasure trove of activities that demonstrate our heritage and crafts, as well as showcasing traditions from bygone days of the fair, artisan stalls, vintage displays, animals and live music with Declan Nerney and his band.

With stalls showcasing spectacular displays of craftsmanship the Old Fair Day is an opportunity to witness truly unique homemade products. Enda Clarke, a craftsman working with glass in Rathcormac spoke about how great it was to be back at the festival after a three year absence.

“It’s always a good crowd and gives people a nice chance to see crafts being made in front of them, without having to go out and find us, it’s great to demonstrate traditional craft.

“You’ve a great selection here, wood turning, pottery, myself doing the glass, basket weaving, every kind of traditional craft, it’s a great showcase,” he said.

Of course, there were incredible displays of music at the town square in Tubbercurry as crowds gathered to enjoy both contemporary and traditional music in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

On the crafts side of things, fiddle maker Kevin Sykes showed off an impressive display of handcrafted instruments stating it takes around four weeks to create a personalised fiddle for players from scratch.

“With handmade fiddles you get a personalised instrument, every handmade instrument is unique just like every player is unique in their own right,” he said.

Representatives from community groups had stalls scattered throughout the town showcasing all the different community projects and initiatives available in Tubbercurry and Sligo.

Diane Middleton from the Sligo Sport & Recreation Partnership highlighted the new swimming facilities that will be available in the town in the coming weeks.

“Very excited to bring the pop-up portable pool to Tubbercurry from mid-September to the end of December with lots of opportunities to learn to swim, public sessions, and events for community groups,” she said.

“We’ve had an amazing reaction, everyone is delighted to have this opportunity.

“Most people living in South Sligo are half an hour from any pool, so to improve the access and make it affordable for people to learn how to swim, give them a life skill and a way to keep active.”

An Garda Síochána were also out to promote their 100 year anniversary and had representatives from the Armed Support Unit teaching kids about police work.

Sergeant John Walsh, based in Tubbercurry, said they were delighted to be out with the community on Old Fair Day, building engagement with the public and fostering a positive relationship with all those that they serve.

The Old Fair Day in Tubbercurry truly offered something for everyone as people flocked the streets, soaked up the sun, and enjoyed the event for the first time in three years.