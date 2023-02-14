Summerhill College celebrates students’ achievements at annual awards

The annual awards ceremony to celebrate the many achievements in academic, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities of students was held recently in the College of the Immaculate Conception, Summerhill. The ceremony was streamed live from the college library to all classrooms, to parents/guardians and members of the alumni association. The ceremony opened with a prayer of blessing from the college patron, Bishop Kevin Doran.

In his Principal’s address, Mr Paul Keogh acknowledged the achievements of all the award winners, past and present, and the uniquely gifted contribution the school makes locally, nationally and internationally, as well as stressing how uplifting it is to recognise the continuous hard work being done by all in the college community. He reminded students that they are ‘what makes Summerhill great’. He congratulated all of the worthy award winner recipients and thanked them for always representing themselves and the school with such pride and honour. He then announced the naming of certain awards in recognition of the support being received from members of the Summerhill community towards the college’s development plan.

Mr Keogh welcomed the guest speaker, past student Dr Aishan Patil. Dr Patil is currently based in Scotland where he works as a general and vascular doctor.

Dr Patil spoke to a captive audience and reflected fondly on his school days in Summerhill and outlined his early career. In an engaging and very well received address, his main message to the students starting their own pathway in life, was that time is an asset; it passes quickly. He urged them to use their time to do both what they want to do and what they need to do, because time waits for nobody and that some things by virtue take a bit more time and patience. Dr. Patil also reminded those listening that there is no such thing as failure of outcome. Failure of outcome is merely a test. Any event you learn from you are progressing, and as long as you are progressing you are moving forward. The difference between average people and achieving people is your response to failure. He finished up his speech by reminding people to do things that challenge them, not to forget about balance, that the human mind is not able to be on overdrive indefinitely; it needs downtime.

The MC for the afternoon Mr. Anthony Flynn then introduced the winners of the various awards and outlined their long list of achievements. The Father John Leogue Ethos award was conferred on two past students; Eamonn Feehily and Padraig Cawley. The final two awards; the Student of the Year award was presented to Eamonn Feehily and Sportsperson of the Year award went to Canice Mulligan.

The ceremony concluded with a final thank you from head prefect Darragh McDonagh who, on behalf of the college, made a presentation to Dr Patil.

The winners of the main student awards were: Best Junior Cycle results 2022 - Naoise Fitzgerald

Junior Student of the Year 2022 - Jamie O’Hara

John Curley Award 2022- Matthew D’Arcy

Transition Year Student of the Year 2022- Ronan Keane

Leaving Cert Applied Student of the Year 2022- Sean Tailly

John Count McCormack Arts Award 2022 -Sam Purcell

Patrick F Dolan Athlete of the Year 2022 - Ross Doherty

Fr. John Leogue Ethos Award 2022 - Eamonn Feehily and Padraig Cawley

Best Leaving Certificate 2022 - Rory Kinane, Oisín McGoldrick, Ross Monaghan

Sportsperson of the Year 2022 - Canice Mulligan

Senior Student of the Year 2022- Eamonn Feehily.