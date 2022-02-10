Sudden death of IT Sligo student ruled not suspicious

Gardaí have ruled out foul play in the sudden death of a young IT Sligo student at an accommodation complex close to the college last Thursday.

Leah Carolan (19) was a first-year college student from Rathbrack, Clonmellon, Navan Co Meath, studying Social Care Practice at the college.

Her body was removed from her accommodation at Ballinode to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem took place.

Loreto College Mullingar, took to social media to extend their condolences to Leah’s family and friends and pay tribute to Leah who had completed her Leaving Cert in the school in 2021. The school said she was a “much-loved student” who had a “radiant smile”.

Killallon Drama Group, County Meath, also extended its condolences to the Carolan family on the sad passing ofLeah..

“Leah was with us many years singing acting and dancing. She was fantastic at all three. Her beautiful smile will always be with us. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace,” the group stated in a Facebook post.

Leah is survived by her parents, Donal and Fiona and her brother, Rory.