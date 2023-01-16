Success for Sligo students at this year’s Young Scientist Exhibition

Coola Post Primary School taking part in the BT Young Scientist Exhibition for the first time.

Leanne Galvin, Leona Bruen and Ellie Harte from Coola Post Primary School Sligo and their project ‘Hydroponic Greenhouse Cultivation for Sustainable Agriculture’ at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2023 in the RDS Dublin.

Samuel Regan, Matthew D’arcy and Finn Campbell from Summerhill College Sligo and their project ‘Sun Safety: Attitudes and Awareness in Outdoor Work, Sports and Leisure in Ireland’ at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2023 in the RDS Dublin.

Naoise Fitzgerald (15) Summerhill College and his project ‘A study of the behaviour of adolescents in relation to a suspected concussion in team sport and the long term impacts of playing through a head injury’ at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

Sligo students impress judges and take home prizes at this year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE).

Both Summerhill and Ursuline College students managed to nab display awards in the social and behavioural sciences and technology categories respectfully.

Summerhill students Naoise Fitzgerald and Patrick Murphy received their prize for a study of the behaviour of adolescents in relation to a suspected concussion in team sport and the long-term impacts of playing through a head injury.

While Ava Pastor and Ella Joyce, from the Ursuline, took home a prize for their project ‘If you’re happy and you know it flap your hands’.

Many schools from across County Sligo took part in the 59th Young Scientist Exhibition which took place at the RDS Dublin between January 11th -14th.

Coola Post Primary School took part in the exhibition for the very first time this year and were delighted to have four projects on display out of 1700 entrants across the county.

Their project titles included ‘Hydroponic cultivation for sustainable agriculture’, ‘The Perfect Wind Turbine’, ‘Groovy Growth’, and ‘Does Your Mattress affect your sleep?’

Groovy growth students Michael Gallagher and Lilly Barber were even approached by 2FM to speak with Tracy Clifford about their project.

Midlands Northwest MEP Chris MacManus met with Sligo students in Dublin and stated that the future looks to be in great hands after witnessing the level of talent on display at the exhibition.

“The standard from all over the country was phenomenal but it was great to stop and chat with some of the Sligo students here today. They are a credit to their county.

“Their parents and teachers should be very proud. I genuinely learned something new at every stall I visited. I think socially and economically Sligo has a bright future as these students bring their ideas to the world.”

Taking home the top prize overall were Shane O’Connor and Liam Carew, aged 19 and in sixth year in the Abbey School, Tipperary, who won with their project ‘Assessing the impact of second-level education on key aspects of adolescents’ life and development’.

The coveted prize was presented to the winners last Friday evening in the RDS in Dublin by Minister for Education Norma Foley TD, and Managing Director of BT Ireland, Shay Walsh.