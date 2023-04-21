Stunning Sligo lake house with spectacular water views hits the market for €1.35 million

A stunning Ballintogher lake house with uninterrupted views of Lough Gill has hit the market for €1.35 million.

The Lake House is a waterside residence set on an elevated sight over two levels, and boasts spectacular water views and surrounding native landscape, that provide a colourful backdrop to this blissful haven.

The house is well maintained and perfectly presented, bright and spacious.

The four bedroom house has a large open plan kitchen, dining and living space, and the kitchen looks out onto the beautiful gardens.

A sun terrace offers uninterrupted views of the lake and the surrounding countryside in which the house is nestled.

Of the four double bedrooms, there are two master suites that enjoy exceptional views through large picture windows and benefit from walk-in wardrobes and ensuites.

The main bathroom is a haven of relaxation with the focal point being a freestanding copper bathtub positioned in front sliding doors to the lavender garden where one can unwind and take in the view.

There is also a games room and wine cellar downstairs in this magnificent property.

The Lake House is situated just 15 minutes from Sligo town, and is close to all amenities.

The full listing can be found here.

The house was previously sold for over €1 million in 2021.