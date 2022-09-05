Stunning Sligo farmhouse with sea views on the market with €850k guide price

Location, location, location is the phrase that comes to mind when viewing Aeolus, a stunning 4-bedroom, 3,600 sq. ft. farmhouse set on 16.7ac of land adjacent to Cummeen Strand, on the east side of Coney Island in Sligo Bay.

With over 155 metres of waterfront on its doorstep, this mid-century modern house, comprising 3-single story elements, was designed by the renowned Dublin based architectural practice Newenham Mulligan and Associates in the mid-70s and finished in 1978.

It was the former family home of the late Doctor Michael Dorman and his wife, Veronica.

The GP and his family, moved to the Strandhill area in the late 70’s, with the farm being purchased some years earlier as a way to create more adventurous, independent lifestyle for the family.

Aeolus brought an exciting appeal to a young family, and in later years grandchildren and then great grandchildren.

It provided a safe haven for a growing family, with varied healthy outdoor activities on the farm and on the beach, a rich home-life, and memorable evenings watching the setting sun dropping northwards into the Atlantic.

The house always facilitated a welcome, and was full of life and excitement, with people from all walks of life regularly dropping in.

Expand Close The gardens have been well maintained over the years. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The gardens have been well maintained over the years.

This light-filled home is of generous and elegant proportions and is well laid out for modern day family living and entertaining, with the central, south-facing living block providing a focal point for the house with a beautifully appointed open plan kitchen and den, leading to wonderful coastal views from the sunroom.

The bedroom accommodation is laid out over the east wing of the house and comprises a bathroom and four bedrooms with three facing onto Sligo Bay.

The master bedroom suite includes a bedroom, dressing room and large bathroom looking onto the south facing landscaped courtyard.

The utility and garage wing comprises a double carport, store, additional WC and boiler house.

The spacious, mature gardens and grounds work beautifully in compliment with the property, with a walled courtyard accessible via the main entrance hall.

Read More

The property also boasts a number of outbuildings including a large stable and tack room.

Additional to house is the 16.6 acres of land accompanying it, which can be purchased with the house or on its own.

The land comes at a guide price of €200,000 and includes beach access.

This unique property is perfectly situated to take advantage of all the north west has to offer. The area has an excellent transportation system with the N4 and mainline train connecting Sligo to Dublin in under 3 hours and the N17 connecting Sligo to Galway and Limerick.

Ireland West Airport at Knock is 56 km to the south of the property and offers flights to a range of European destinations.

Lying under the shadow of the ancient Knocknarea the ancient Knocknarea, the property has close proximity to the world renowned Strandhill Beach, famous for its surfing and surf schools, and to the abundance of outdoor and cultural activities that Sligo has to offer.

Stephen, one of five siblings in the Dorman family spoke about the incredible memories he has from growing up in the home they call Aeolus.

“The diversity was incredible, it’s like this gateway to immense surprise and there was always something for everybody whether you were interested in painting, gardening, farming, or watersports. We had it all right at our feet,” he said.

Having first moved to the house in his late teens, Stephen says their entire family have such fond recollections of the beautiful home that his parents passionately kept so well.

“My mother cultivated four different gardens which was quite a challenge with the wind and the sea air. My father appropriately named it after the Greek goddess of the winds,” he said.

“An abiding memory would be watching the sunset in the evening time. The view is never the same twice, it’s bright, sunny, blue, and grey, it varies all the time and that keeps such a fascination.

“I remember at one stage a fox and badger would come out at night, it went on for months and they would just appear, you never knew what to expect.”

Stephen says it is with a heavy heart that the house is being sold but that the memories of all the good times they had will live on.

“There has been great interest in it not just locally, but nationally and abroad. We hope whoever it goes to will really appreciate it and all that it offers and will have as happy a time in it as our family has,” he said.

“It really was such a happy home and the children and grandchildren just adored it. They could run freely and indulge their passion. If it was watersports or horse riding out on the hills, we were very fortunate to have that all at our front door and with such privacy.

“It’s just a special kind of place and when you leave Aeolus you just look forward to coming back. We hope whoever the next family are appreciate it just as much as we do.”

Aeolus, Cartron, Strandhill, Co Sligo

Price €850,000

Selling agents are: Murphy & Sons (071) 914 2118; Savills Country (01) 663 4350