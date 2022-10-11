Students’ scam nets €10,000 from Sligo bank customer’s account

Three students have pleaded guilty to charges of theft and money laundering in a case where €10,000 was scammed from the account of a customer of the Bank of Ireland in Stephen Street, Sligo Circuit Court heard.

Emmanuel Adeymi (22) of Brentwood Crescent, Earls Court, Waterford pleaded guilty to a charge that on January 22 2019, at an unknown location within the State did steal property €10,000 from Kathleen Corrlea.

He also pleaded guily to a charge of money laundering that within the county of Cork had €2,900 cash knowing or believing that the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct on the same date.

Christopher Anaba (25) of Shamrock Lawn, Douglas, Cork pleaded guilty to a charge that at an unknown location within the State he stole €10,000 the property of Kathleen Correa

He also admitted a charge of money laundering at Lisduggan Bank Waterford he had €4,600 cash knowing it was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Both theft charges were taken into consideration in respect of these two defendants.

Ashley Oseni, Crystal Court, Waterford pleaded guilty to a single charge of money laundering that at Bank of Ireland, Wilton, Cork he had €2,900 knowing it was the proceeds of criminal activity on the same date.

Outlining the case, State Prosecutor Leo Mulrooney BL said the injured party Kathleen Correa had an account with Bank of Ireland in Stephen Street.

She had moved to Portugal and got a call from an 089 number purporting to be from Bank of Ireland which seemed to be genuine asking to confirm details and change of address.

She did this, and on January 7th 2019, she noticed that €10,000 had been taken from her account.

The Fraud section of the Bank froze her account, and the bank repaid her.

Mr Mulrooney said that the bank traced the number and recorded the calls made and they contacted Banking 365 and saw that the bank account of Christopher Anaba was used to transfer the money.

A warrant was obtained to get a bank statement from Mr Anaba. It was discovered that it was Emannuel Adeymi, who just over 17 at the time, had made the calls to the victim he pretended that he was a female.

Garda Terry Farrelly said that from enquiries gardai found that Anaba was the account holder. Oseni was seen on CCTV taking out €2,900 from Anaba’s account.

Anaba was arrested in Youghal, and Adeymi in Waterford as was Oseni in June 2021.

The court heard that in an interview with Garda Farrelly Anaba made full admissions.

He had been using Snapchat and responded to people saying that money could be made if he gave his bank details.

Anaba had no money in his account. He met Emmanuel Adeymi at Waterford IT who told him he could make money depending on how things went.

He gave his card to Adeymi who used it to withdraw money from his account.

Anaba said he did not make any money. He said he was not afraid of Adeymi but of people behind him.

Anaba identified himself and Adeymi to gardai, the court heard.This defendant was a father of one and had a child with his ex-partner in Youghal and had a new girlfriend in Waterford.

He was Nigerian and became involved because he was desperate for money.

His parents had taken out a loan for his education and he wanted to help them out.

Garda Farrelly said he was not satisfied that Emmanuel Adeymi had told the truth in his interview.

He identified himself on CCTV and made a defence of some sorts. Anaba had robbed him of money a few weeks previously and he was due to pay him €250 and did not make good on it and that was why he had the money withdrawn.

The reason the demand was for €4,600 was because the debt was inflated. and he travelled with Anaba to get the money.

At interview, Ashley Oseni gave honest answers about the crime. He was seen withdrawing money from an account in Cork.

This defendant gave the money to Adeymi. He had got involved through Snapchat in a form similar to that of Anaba.

The defendant was a student at Waterford IT. The court heard this defendant was working with Adeymi to get the money.

The court heard this defendant had a subsequent conviction for money laundering in April 2021.

Anaba and Adeymi had no previous convictions.

Defence Counsel for Anaba Ms Eileen O’Leary SC, instructed by Mark Mullaney, said Anaba had been very helpful to gardai.

He came by agreement to Gardaí and he came from a highly respectable family .

His mother and father were supporting him in court and his sister had a letter in court

His parents were hard working his father was a taxi driver and his mother was a youth worker and he had never been in trouble before.

He had finished a business degree and was now doing a post grad.At the time he was in desperate financial difficulty.

His parents had to borrow €6,000 as he had changed courses and his then girlfriend had a baby in December 2018, and he was trying to support her while keeping it from his parents.

The defendant was also suffering from depression at the time.He was gullible and stupid and did not know the other two defendants well.

The defendant was aware of an ad on Snapchat that asked him to provide his bank details.

Ms O’Leary said it was something that was going on and students were being targeted by others for scams.

He did nothing other than provide his bank details and was not involved in the organisation of the matter.

But he handed over his card and was being reckless as to how it might be used..

There was a widespread campaign warning students about money being put into their accounts and they not knowing where the money is coming from.

Students should not allow their bank cards to be used in this way, she said. A Probation Report on Anaba said he was at low risk of re-offending.He did not take alcohol or drugs and his ambition was to get employment.

He regretted his behaviour that brought him to court, and a conviction might affect his future work.

Judge Keenan Johnson said he could only impose Probation Act in respect of Christopher Anaba.

Defence Counsel for Emmanuel Adeymi, Colm Smyth SC instructed by Tom MacSharry, Solicitor said there had been a suggestion of a JLO for his client. His client was 17 and a half at the time of the offence and was the youngest of the three.

He had no previous convictions, and he knew his behaviour was wrong and owned up and was now a student in GMIT.

Judge Keenan Johnson said this defendant was “up to his neck in it.”

Mr Smyth said he suspected there were others pulling the strings.Judge Johnson said the defendant’s age was his biggest mitigating factor.

Mr Smyth said his client was deeply ashamed of what he had done and was a final year student and wanted to pay off what he owed. He had brought €500 to court.

Judge Johnson wondered what happened to the E10,000 that was stolen.

Mr Smyth said Edeymi did not get it and he owed €2,900 and had €500 in court.

A conviction would tell against him for the rest of his days, and he had to be given some chance given his age.

Judge Johnson said that had he been over 18 he would have been jailed because he was so actively involved in the deception.

Mr Des Dockery SC for Ashley Oseni instructed by John Anderson, Solicitor said his client was the only one of the three that was not charged with theft

He co-operated fully with the investigation and explained how he got involved through Snapchat and 500 was taken from his account. He handed the money over to Adeymi.

This defendant had been promised €1,000 but got nothing. He was 18 at the time and was now 22 and had another matter of money laundering in 2021.

He was now a final year student at Waterford IT. The defendant was 18 at time of the offence and made a stupid decision to get easy money and had a conviction that post dates the matter before the court.

The defendant was not charged with theft, his account was plundered, and he passed the money to Adeymi.

Mr Dockery urged the court to get a Probation Report with a view to a CSO.

This defendant had not come to garda notice in two years and this was not a case where a custodial sentence was warranted.

Judge Johnson said the case against the three had a background of money laundering and it seems that this is very prevalent among students.

Masterminds are preying on the financial plight of students many of whom are desperate for cash and these others prey on the vulnerable.

But these students are intelligent and knew right from wrong.

Mr Anaba knew that when he gave his details to a third party-he knew the €10,000 belonging to Miss Correa was going to Mr Adeymi after he gave details of his account to him.

Mr Adeymi was very pro- active in this matter.He was the one who rang Miss Correa and made out he was a female from Bank of Ireland 365 to get the cash to be transferred to Mr Anaba’s account.

Mr Anaba pleaded guilty to money laundering, he knew what he was doing was illegal and went ahead with it giving his details and he knew it was wrong. He had no previous convictions and was at a low risk of reoffending so a jail sentence was not appropriate.

The judge said if €2,000 was paid to the Samaritans in Sligo by January 10 he would apply the Probation Act.

The judge said an aggravating factor in the case of Mr Adeymi was his active involvement.

He pretended to be a Bank of Ireland representative to get her bank details to steal the money from her account and he was involved in withdrawing funds from Mr Anaba’s bank account.

The defendant pleaded guilty to money laundering and co-operated but spun a yarn about Mr Anaba owing him money and that was rubbish.

He was a student and had €500 in court, but he has to realise that he had to make amends.

The judge said if this defendant had €3,000 in court by the June sittings of the circuit court he would deal with the matter under the Probation Act.

In relation to Mr Ashley Oseni, Judge Johnson said this defendant had a more minor role in all of this. If this defendant came up with €1,500, by the June sittings, the court would deal with the matter under the Probation Act.