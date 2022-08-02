Students face accommodation crisis in Sligo this coming year

Future teachers and nurses are being forced to live temporarily in hotels, or are unable to take up the course they worked so hard for-because they can’t afford to rent accommodation in Sligo, according to a student union leader.

And, St Angela’s Student Union President, Kim Austin said that with rent for some accommodation reaching as high as €600 per month-it was time for landlords to reconsider their prices.

She added that accommodation was not matching the huge growth in student numbers enrolling in all colleges in Sligo

The President also called for more written tenant contracts in the interests of both parties.

Ms Austin, who is just after qualifying as a Home Economics and Religion teacher at the college, said she had been inundated with e mails since July asking about accommodation.

“I would say that for every ten people who contacted me, maybe one only one landlord advertised for a room which is worrying.

“St Angela’s is mostly made up of teachers and nurses, the backbone of our country and society.

“But in calling for more accommodation and lower prices I would also like to see a tenant/landlord contract to protect the interests of both landlord and tenant.”

Ms Austin added that she wanted to stress that if digs are offered to students to help this issue contracts for tenant’s rights must be drawn up in the interests of both parties.

“I am living in accommodation in Sligo at the moment, and I have to be out of it by August 22 and it’s €360 per month and electricity is not included and I am moving into new accommodation which is going to be €450 per month.

“But I am sharing a room with my partner so it would be much more expensive if I was renting singly. It is upwards on €600 if you were to pay as an individual in a number of student accommodation centres that is €150 per week and, in many cases is not all inclusive.

“This is very expensive on a lot of fronts.”

Ms Austin also appealed to people in Sligo who might have children going to college if they had a spare room to consider renting to students even for a few days a week.

“Most of the courses run from Monday to Friday and some are just two days a week and that would be an option.

“But we need tenant rights as students can’t be paying these prices and then not being allowed to flush the toilet, or being able to use the kitchen and we may as well go home if we don’t have tenant rights.

“A friend of mine was forced to stay in a hotel for two nights for her course because she had nowhere else to go and that is pretty expensive and that is a last resort.”

Ms Austin called for landlords to reduce their rents as “there is no point in having tenant rights if you can’t afford the accommodation.”

“The landlords should look at this seriously as some people have been forced to give up their course due to the prices they have to pay when they do get accommodation.

“I have students coming to me saying they just can’t afford to go to college this year because they can’t afford rents.”

And with spiralling prices it has made the situation much worse for students looking for rooms.

“This is the first year in a very long time that we have had significant inflation.

“As a student you are trying your best to just get to the lectures never mind having to consider the inflation in the country with prices going through the roof.”

“Generally speaking, the dearest student accommodation for the year is around €7,000 while the cheapest is from €3000-€4000.

“The dearest works out at over €600 and many of the expensive places do not include electricity and many of the cheaper ones do include electricity. Inflation has put electricity bills sky as we use to pay €2 per day last year and now that has doubled to €4-€5 and we don’t use a lot of electricity”.

She added: “When I go looking for a job,I may not be able to live here next year, and I may have to go back home.

Nurses have had it so hard these past few years and now they have these accommodation worries on top of everything else and that is very stressful for them”.