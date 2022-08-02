Sligo

Students face accommodation crisis in Sligo this coming year

Such is the lack of student accommodation in Sligo that many will have to consider hotels as an option this coming academic year. Gerry McLaughlin reports on an anxious time.

St Angela’s Student Union President, Kim Austin.

Future teachers and nurses are being forced to live temporarily in hotels, or are unable to take up the course they worked so hard for-because they can’t afford to rent accommodation in Sligo, according to a student union leader.

And, St Angela’s Student Union President, Kim Austin said that with rent for some accommodation reaching as high as €600 per month-it was time for landlords to reconsider their prices.

