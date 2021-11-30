Student drug dealer ‘aware of the damage he has caused’

A 23 year old former student who stored and dealt drugs has been told he will get a suspended 16 month jail term if he comes up with €6,500 for a charity within a year.

Judge Francis Comerford told Eoin Heaney (25) of Drumgowna, Mohill that he would receive a 16 month suspended sentence if was able to come up with €6,500 from his own earnings by October next year.

Heaney was before the court on a number of drug charges arising out of a search of his student accommodation at Mulberry Park, Sligo on April 18th 2018 when he was attending nearby IT Sligo. and also when he was stopped and searched by Gardaí earlier on April 9th.

There were eight counts in total on the indictment including possession of drugs and having them for sale or supply.

Heaney admitted possession of ecstasy (MDMA) and having it for sale or supply at Ballinode on April 9, 2018 to the value of €810.

The defendant also admitted possession of N-Ethylpentylone for sale or supply to the value of €29,745 at Mulberry Park, Sligo, on April 18, 2018. He further admitted possession of ketamine, MDMA and cocaine on the same date and at the same location.

The charge of having drugs at Mulberry Park on April 18th for sale or supply attract a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of ten years save in exceptional circumstances.

Mr Leo Mulrooney BL with Ms Elisha McHugh, State Solicitor (prosecuting), told the sentencing hearing that the accused was arraigned on June 15th last on count one and he admitted the charge on a full facts basis regarding the other offences which were to be taken into account.

Garda Terry Farrelly outlined to Mr Mulrooney how Garda Colm Dolan was on patrol in the Ballinode area on April 9th 2018 when at 11.38pm he came across two men who appeared to be intoxicated on the foothpath.

The Garda spoke with Heaney who said he was on his way to the pub. He was chewing something and was incoherent. Garda Dolan didn’t get a smell of alcohol from the accused and decided to carry out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Garda Dolan found a bag containing 81 small tablets which subsequently turned out to be ecstasy. Heaney stated he had taken three of them that night and that he “gets them for himself and his friends.”

He got some friends to buy them from him because he was stuck for money. Heaney was in possession of €80 in cash. The pills and his mobile phone were seized.

On the phone was evidence of the accused being involved in the sale and supply of drugs and a search warrant was obtained for the house he was staying at in Mulberry Park with other students on April 18th 2018. Heaney wasn’t present when Gardaí called.

In the back garden under the oil tank Gardaí found a large package containing a crystalised substance. Between his room and the attic area a number of other controlled substances were found, said Mr Mulrooney.

He stated the ecstasy tablets were worth €810 while the drug N-Ethylpentylone, similar to ecstasy which was found under the oil tank, was valued at €29,745.18. The Ketamine found had a value of €12.06, the cocaine €14.82 and the MDMA, €7.98.

Heaney called to Sligo Garda Station after the search saying he wished to make a statement. He told Gardaí he had bought the N-Ethylpentylone on the Dark Web for €500 but had not been planning on distributing it. Heaney was arrested on September 9th 2019 and made a full admission.

He stated that he knew the drugs were at the house but didn’t know what kind they were and that he had been under pressure to make a statement initially to Gardaí.

Heaney said it had been “a holding house, a holding job.” If people wanted to get drugs he would get a call or a text and open the door, they would come in and take what they wanted.

The defendant didn’t have any previous convictions.

In reply to Mr Colm Smyth SC with Mr Keith O’Grady BL, instructed by Mr John McNulty, solicitor, the Garda agreed that they had effectively been given “a bum steer” by the accused when he said he bought the drugs on the Dark Web.

The Garda also agreed that Heaney came clean and subsequently gave a full account and that he had co-operated at some risk to himself.

Mr Smyth said this situation pertained to this day and the Garda agreed that Heaney didn’t know the day nor the hour when he had to pay for this co-operation.

Witness further accepted that Heaney was used to allow his home be used as storage for people to come and buy drugs.

Heaney, in evidence, said he was sorry for the harm he had caused and that he was very aware of the damage caused to families and he took full responsibility for his actions.

He was hoping for a second chance in order to redeem himself. He had stopped all involvement in drug use.

He outlined how threats had been made to him by a third party and this caused him and his family a great deal of panic and stress.

He had been used by an individual who he had been buying drugs from to store them in the house.

The reason he initially lied was because he was under threat by this individual. He told him he would kill him if he didn’t make a statement taking full responsibility for thd drugs.

He agreed with Mr Smyth that he was under threat of life and limb “even as I sit here today.”

Heaney said he went on to complete his studies at Athlone IT as he had a fear of returning to Sligo. He completed Level 8 in AIT to qualify as a Biotechnologist.

He had secured full time employment with a company in Galway last August.

The youngest of a family of five who came from a farming background, Heaney agreed he had been using drugs whilst a student but said this ceased after the incidents in April 2018.

“It was the biggest wake-up call. I’ve stopped all drug use,” he said. He accepted he was possibly facing a custodial sentence. He added that he could give the judge an assurance that he would never be in court again.

In response to Judge Comerford, Heaney agreed he told the Probation Services that he had ordered MDMA over the dark web previously.

His employers were currently not aware of the situation he was facing, he told the judge.

Asked if he was in any kind of position to make any kind of substantial gesture to a drug rehabilitation charity, the accused replied that he was and that he would also be more than happy to speak to schoolchildren about his experience.

Called by the defence, Myra Reynolds, a school teacher in the secondary school in Mohill, said Heaney had been a pupil of hers for five years where she had taught him English and later career guidance in his final year.

The accused’s involvement in drugs came as a total shock to his parents and school community. He had contributed well to the school community and was respectful, she said.

He had offered to return to the school to talk to the students.

Witness said she was making a plea on behalf of the accused’s mother and father .

“They have been extraordinarily good parents who are held in very high esteem in the community,” she said.

“I really do feel good can from from this,” added the witness.

The accused’s mother, Rita Heaney, in evidence, said her son’s involvement in drugs was an awful shock to all of the family. She described her son as “a very quiet young lad.”

He deserved to get a chance, she added. Her son had caused them terrible stress and at times she was afraid for him. Her husband became ill during it all.

Mr Smyth pleaded that he was asking for a chance for a young man which was unusual in a case where a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years applied but there were exceptional circumstances.

He said the betterment of society could be served by allowing the accused to continue with his rehabilitation. He had co-operated with the Gardaí and continued with his education when he could easily have fallen by the wayside.

Mr Smyth said the accused would carry the burden of a conviction for the rest of his days.

Judge Comerford said it was a very serious offence in itself even before taking into account the value of the drugs which were in excess of €30,000. The reason there were serious penalties was because of the damage drugs did in society and the accused was an example of this damage which also spread far beyond him and where others didn’t have the family support he had and where they couldn’t turn away from it as he had, said the judge.

He said it was clear to him this wasn’t a case where the ten year minimum jail sentence applied.

He said there were victims in these cases and he had played a role in the sale and supply of drugs and the harm that’s done.

The accused’s involvement was founded in addiction and he became entangled at a young age, he was 20 when he committed these offences.

The Judge said he accepted the accused hadn’t control in the organising but he was involved in the supply of drugs himself which went beyond the mere storage keeping some for himself and selling some on to others.

A large amount of the plea, said the Judge emphasised the accused’s good background and he accepted this was so but like everyone who came from stable homes he fell within the privileged class of society.

Many who come before the court on these type of charges had vulnerable backgrounds and coming from a good background was not a mitigating factor but it was also not an aggravating one, said the Judge.

However, this tended to move things up the scale of culpability rather than down it for the accused.

The Judge said he was also somewhat sceptical when told it was an accused’s first involvement when they were caught.

“The accused’s guilty plea was based on qualified admissions intended to mislead the Garda investigation and that doesn’t do well for him,” said the Judge.

However, he accepted the accused was under pressure and that his final position was his statement where he made fuller admissions.

He had no previous convictions, had taken steps to finish his education and had gained employment though a conviction may or may not impact on that.

It was a premeditated crime but he accepted the accused had fully acknowledged his wrongdoing and was conscious of the harm he had done.

“No doubt his family has suffered but that’s not a mitigating factor but is a consequence of his actions,” said the Judge.

He added that plenty come to court who deserve a chance just as much as the defendant but who didn’t have the support of family but the accused did have strong prospects of avoiding future criminal activity as a result of that support.

The judge said he was satisfied the appropriate sentence was 16 months but he was going to adjourn sentencing to October 12th 2022 to allow the accused come up with €6,500 for a drug rehabilitation charity in the Sligo area from money he earned himself.

If he did, he would suspend the 16 month sentence for 16 months. He would also have to enter a bond to keep the peace.