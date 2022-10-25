Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stuart’s life growing up with sight loss and becoming a champion at ‘blind tennis’

Stuart Haxell. Expand

Close

Stuart Haxell.

Stuart Haxell.

Stuart Haxell.

sligochampion

By Stephen Holland

Ireland’s number one blind tennis player is encouraging all visually impaired people to take a chance and try something new.

Stuart Haxell was born blind and grew up in Ballytivnan, after much deliberation around the specifics of his impairment he was first diagnosed with retina dystrophy at the age of two, this means he can recognise vague shapes, but everything blends together for him.

Privacy