Strandhill park praised for its inclusivity as it vies for national award

The Strandhill Community Park is amongst the thirty-five community

groups, sports clubs and organisations from all over Ireland who were announced as national finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards. The park, which promotes inclusivity for children of all abilities, will contest in the Health & Wellbeing category.

Strandhill Community Park is owned and run by the local community who

aim to make the playground more inclusive to children with additional

needs. The funding received via the HSE National Lottery Grant

Scheme enabled the group to purchase a disability swing seat which

empowers the children who use the facilities and to feel comfortable and

welcome. Strandhill Community Park believe that when children can play

alongside each other, this educates their peers on disability and

reduces stigma.

Each of the 35 finalists will now receive €1,000 and a hand-crafted trophy and proceed to the grand final in which there are seven categories: Arts &

Culture, Community, Health & Wellbeing, Heritage, Irish language, Sport and Youth. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony which takes place on Saturday 1st October in the Kilashee House Hotel, Co. Kildare, where each of the seven category winners will receive €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will take home an additional €25,000.