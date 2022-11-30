Strandhill enhancement plan will see more parking spaces

The next step is to commence a Part 8 process for this scheme.

After several rounds of public consultation, an updated option for enhancement plans in Strandhill looks set to move forward to a Part 8 planning permission application.

Last May, a fourth round of public consultation was launched in relation to the Public Realm Enhancement Scheme for Strandhill which sought to address the imbalance between vehicles and pedestrians at the shorefront of Strandhill.

Funded through the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF), which aims to rejuvenate towns and villages through enhancing outdoor amenities, the vision for Strandhill was to increase space available to pedestrians, improve overall safety, and enhance the tourism potential and capacity of the village.

While consensus could not be found through public consultation, with some wishing for there to be no change to the shorefront and others hopeful it would be completely reimagined to a pedestrian only zone, a compromise has now been developed which allows for 43 car parking spaces at the end of the promenade, two loading bays, and improvements to the shore road.

The 43 car parking spaces consist of 32 standard spaces and ten accessible spaces, 18 of these face the sea.

Executive Planner Leonora McConville presented this new plan to elected representatives at Monday’s meeting of the Borough District of Sligo where she stated that although parking would be reduced at the shorefront, overall parking is set to be increased.

“Pre-Covid there was 320 spaces, but this compromised option has reconfigured the council car park and now there are 368 spaces. There is a net increase, just not down on the shorefront,” she said.

Ms McConville stated the new plans are based on feedback received in the fourth round of public consultation held last summer which received 230 online submissions and a similar number of post-it notes suggestions in person on the day.

“The feedback contained a wide range of views and the main insight from the consultation was that views were polarised and there was no consensus. We have tried to strike a balance and more than doubled the amount of parking spaces,” she said.

The concerns of business owners in Strandhill were taken on board with several meetings taking place between the council and a variety of stakeholders.

The new plan has been designed in a way that should discourage vehicles from driving down to the shorefront and instead encourage motorists to use the larger council car park which is less than 300 metres away.

Cllr Rosaleen O’Grady questioned how the new plan addresses driver’s tendency to take a chance and try to get a parking place as close to the beach as possible, only to be forced to turn around and drive back up to the car park, causing the constant stream of traffic often found in Strandhill during the busy summer season.

“We want to avoid two-way traffic and congestion and encourage people to use the council car park. That might not happen overnight but that is the idea. There will be a bottleneck one-way point which should discourage people from driving down, they have to yield and wait,” Ms McConville said.

Ms McConville stated there is the option to have an electronic sign that could inform people if there’s spaces available, but they are hoping that will not be necessary.

“We want to encourage people to park in the car park and leave the shore road as a pleasant and almost pedestrian area,” she said.

Senior Executive Engineer Brian Flynn stated that while some had suggested a one-way system would help alleviate traffic congestion at the shorefront, this was ruled out early in the planning process.

“Contrary to what one might believe, a one-way system would only encourage more traffic. To know there’s a circular loop then motorists will drive down and look everywhere, we want a scheme where motorists approach the car park and will be most inclined to park there,” he said.

A plan to include a walkway from the car park down to the shorefront will not be moving forward at this point.

Ms McConville said that an off-road walkway has not been ruled out entirely but after exploring it with the landowner it was not an option at this time.

Cllr Arthur Gibbons questioned how the new plan addresses issues of coastal erosion at Strandhill and said it is important to try to stop or minimise the damage being done at Strandhill.

However, Ms Conville stated that coastal erosion falls outside the scope of this project and that there is currently a separate coastal erosion survey being conducted.

“All materials will be hard wearing designs and there is the wider issue of coastal protection, but there’s a separate report going on for that and this project can’t be about coastal protection as well,” she said.

Director of Services Dorothy Clarke stated the next part of the process is to put this option in for a Part 8 planning permission application and after that an RRDF application once that fund has opened.