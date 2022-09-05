Strandhill beach not so clean says coastal survey

The annual nationwide survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) of beaches and harbours has shown Strandhill branded ‘littered’, and losing the clean status it received last year.

Overall, litter levels are on the rise, with only 8 of 33 areas surveyed receiving the ‘Clean’ designation.

Alongside its impact on tourism and recreation, IBAL is warning that coastal litter has grave implications for the future of our planet.

The An Taisce report for Strandhill stated: “The overall presentation of the promenade, associated parking, bins, signage and seating was fresh and generally quite good but there was a definite litter presence.

“It was let down by occasional food/alcohol related items along the promenade and items within the rock armour.

“As well as typical food related items, ice-cream cup/ poons were noted.

“Cigarette butts and dog fouling were also present. Other miscellaneous items included a broken traffic cone on the path to the campsite and washed up plastic.

“Dog fouling signage ‘Clean Up! Protect Public Health’ was in good order but only present at the southern end of the site.

“There were no visible ‘litter awareness notices ‘ or facilities for the separation of waste/ recycling - this is a real missed opportunity at a popular beach-side environment.”

Beaches, harbours, rivers and their immediate environs were monitored by An Taisce in June and July.

While Tramore was again clean, many popular beaches slipped to ‘moderately littered’ status, among them Lahinch, Brittas Bay, Curracloe, Portmarnock, Strandhill and Clogherhead.

Bundoran was again ‘littered’. By contrast, Salthill improved significantly.

“Unfortunately, the improvement observed at our beaches last year seems to have reversed this time round,” commented IBAL’s Conor Horgan.

“We had hoped that the decline in Covid-related litter might bring an improvement in overall cleanliness, added to the fact that many who staycationed last year would have travelled abroad this summer. Our most popular beaches are not heavily littered, but they’re not as clean as they should be.”

Covid-related litter has been on the decline but not coffee cups Unsurprisingly, there was a fall-off in Covid masks and gloves found, but also in alcohol-related litter which was linked to lockdown.

Coffee cups remained a significant litter item,however, present in half of the areas surveyed.

The most common forms of litter found by the assessors were cigarette butts, sweet wrappers and plastic bottles.

“Every day it seems we hear more of the dire consequences which marine litter, much of it plastic, holds for our planet,“ adds Mr Horgan.

“We need to impress on people that simple individual actions such as discarding a coffee cup – or even a cigarette butt - have implications which stretch beyond the local environment.”

With 10 million tonnes of plastic ending up in oceans each year, it is estimated that there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans within 30 years.

Research shows a single cigarette butt can contaminate up to 200 litres of water.