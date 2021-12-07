Sligo County Council has closed the promenade at Strandhill. Pic: Sligo County Council.

A status red weather warning is in currently in place for Sligo’s coastal areas with gale to storm force winds.

Sligo County Council strongly urges the public to stay away from coastal areas. Due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding will also occur.

All inland areas of County Sligo are currently under a status orange weather warning until 8am Wednesday.

Motorists are asked to undertake road journeys only if absolutely necessary.

Sligo County Council Roads crews are removing fallen trees in a number of areas throughout the county, including the L2801 Coolaney Rd, the R294 Lough Talt and the Gurteen to Tubbercurry Rd at Quarryfield Cross.

Gibraltar Road is currently impassable due to sea surge, Knockahoney Road is blocked and will remain closed for the night, there is a tree down at Faughts Lane, Calry, while the L5902 to L1902 Drumbeg West has been closed.

The N16 Sligo to Manorhamilton Road at Doonally is currently blocked, while the R294 Quarryfield to Bells Cross, Bunnanadden is closed due to ESB cables across the road.

There aree also trees down above Geevagh on the Highwood Road, and on the Barracks Road, Riverstown.

Residents of Ballincar, Springfield and surrounding areas requested to avoid using the Mardyke during High Tide from 8am – 9am Wednesday morning, please use alternative routes such as Scotsman’s Walk.

Motorists and other road users are asked to exercise extreme care on all areas of the county due to the danger of fallen trees and branches. Pedestrians in urban areas are asked to beware of fallen slates, and all outdoor street furniture should be removed.

Sligo County Council has also closed the promenade at Strandhill until Wednesday morning due to expected high tides.

A power outage in Ballymote has left 1,741 homes without electricity, as the ESB expect power to be restored by 6.30pm on Wednesday.

A number of power faults in West Sligo have been restored.

If you come across a fallen tree or other road debris, please do not try to remove it, contact Sligo County Council’s emergency numbers:

- Sligo County Area: 086 8569416

- Sligo Urban area: 087 2600111

All schools and higher education institutions are advised to remain closed tomorrow, due to the status orange weather warning.