Stories of hope at Sligo bus station

Expressway has partnered with Grow Mental Health to raise awareness of mental health issues. Customers will see a photo exhibition with stories of recovery and hope in the bus station in Sligo for two weeks. The display started in early October in Busáras, Dublin and moved to Waterford, Cork, Galway and Limerick Bus Stations before moving to Sligo and Letterkenny this week and will move to other regional locations in the New Year. This partnership initiative is to promote positive mental health and raise vital funds for Grow Mental Health, the non-profit group.

As one of Ireland’s longest standing mental health charities, empowering and supporting over 1,000 people weekly,

Grow Mental Health, which was set up in 1969, has recorded a 400% year on year increase in demand for services since the pandemic began.

Delivering a national unique peer-to-peer support to local communities through a tailored 12-Step Recovery and Growth program, the group is

delighted with the launch of this exhibition, documenting its members’

stories, of hope and recovery.

Proudly supported by Expressway, the initiative will be promoted right across the bus stations and through Expressway social media channels over the coming weeks, with the public asked to read the stories of recovery and hope around mental health and to donate to Grow Mental Health – these donations will help people who are struggling at this difficult time.