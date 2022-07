A stop/go system will be in place on Pearse Road, Sligo from 6:15pm this evening.

Emergency surface repairs will be carried out this evening, Thursday 14th July, at the junction of Pearse Road, Circular Road and Pearse Crescent, Sligo.

Works will get underway at 6:15pm and will take approximately 5 hours to complete.

During this time, a STOP/GO Traffic Management system will be in place. Minor delays are expected.

Sligo County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience to road users.