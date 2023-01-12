Status yellow wind warning issued for Sligo

A status yellow wind warning is currently in place for County Sligo until 2am on Friday.

The wind warning is in place since 5am on Thursday morning.

There were heavy gusts from the early hours of Thursday, with the conditions expected to continue until Friday.

The whole country is covered by the warning, with winds expected to reach storm force at coastal areas of the North West.

Met Eireann said: “Westerly winds will be very strong and gusty today, in the west at first, progressing eastwards in the afternoon, reaching storm force at coastal areas of the northwest.

Possible impacts:

●Downed Trees

●Power outages

●Travel disruption"

The Road Safety Authority has warned motorists to look out for fallen debris on the roads.